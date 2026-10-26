Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Expands WiSA Patent Portfolio with 13 U.S. Patent Milestones in 2026

Three Issued U.S. Patents and 10 Notices of Allowance Strengthen Intellectual Property Protection Across Wireless Audio Transport, Synchronization, Device Interoperability, and Intelligent Audio Processing

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), an Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP") company providing data monetization, acoustic sciences, credentialing, and digital asset management solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its WiSA wireless audio intellectual property portfolio, with 13 U.S. patent milestones recorded year-to-date in 2026, comprising three issued U.S. patents and 10 additional applications receiving Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. These developments reinforce the Company's continued investment in technologies designed to enable reliable, low-latency, synchronized multichannel wireless audio across increasingly sophisticated consumer electronics and connected-device environments.

The patent advancements relate to several technologies, including wireless audio transmission, precise synchronization, speaker identification and localization, audio error concealment, multi-speaker speech processing, device interoperability, and simplified device pairing. Together, these innovations support Datavault AI's strategy to expand its intellectual property assets, pursue potential licensing and commercialization opportunities, and contribute to the continued evolution of interoperable wireless audio technology.

"Every patent milestone aims to strengthen the foundation for how we believe synchronized, multichannel wireless audio will be built across the next generation of consumer electronics," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "These 13 milestones give us a broader, more mature body of intellectual property to bring to manufacturers, technology partners, and standards initiatives as we pursue licensing and commercialization opportunities."

Three U.S. Patents Issued in 2026

The Company recorded three issued U.S. patents in 2026:

U.S. Patent No. 12,581,257 - Issued March 17, 2026. Titled "Systems and Methods for Audio Source Localization in a Multi-Speaker System," this patent relates to technology for the identification and localization of audio sources using networked speaker systems, supporting intelligent speaker configuration and spatially aware audio applications.

U.S. Patent No. 12,696,035 - Issued July 28, 2026. Titled "System and Method to Conceal Discontinuities in Audio Blocks," this patent addresses techniques for maintaining audio continuity when wireless transmission interruptions or missing audio blocks occur, helping improve the reliability and listening experience of low-latency wireless audio systems.

U.S. Patent No. 12,711,979 - Issued August 18, 2026. Titled "Systems and Methods for Multi-Speaker Speech Processing," this patent covers techniques for processing and combining voice signals from multiple connected speaker devices, with potential applications in voice-enabled entertainment systems, connected environments, and intelligent audio interfaces.

These issued patents enhance the Company's intellectual property position in core technologies that the Company believes to be relevant to next-generation wireless audio products and platforms.

10 Additional Patent Applications Receive Notices of Allowance

In addition to the three issued patents, the Company's WiSA portfolio recorded 10 U.S. patent applications receiving Notices of Allowance during 2026. The applications address the following areas:

Wireless Audio Transport: Technologies supporting efficient audio transmission and the handling of data across wireless audio networks.

Audio Timing and Synchronization: Methods supporting coordination of audio streams across multiple wireless devices.

Audio Device Interoperability: Technologies intended to facilitate communication and operation among interconnected audio products.

Enhanced Audio Device Interoperability: Additional intellectual property addressing integration and functionality across connected audio platforms.

Audio Error Concealment: Methods designed to minimize audible interruptions caused by disruptions in wireless audio transmission.

Data Transmission: Technologies supporting reliable transmission and management of data.

One-Button Device Pairing: Simplified device discovery and connection methods intended to improve consumer setup and usability.

The Notices of Allowance represent substantial progress through the patent examination process and, subject to completion of applicable requirements, are expected to lead to additional issued patents.

Expanding Opportunities for Licensing and Industry Adoption

The Company believes that, as connected entertainment systems become increasingly sophisticated, manufacturers face growing technical challenges in delivering wireless audio that is synchronized, reliable, easy to configure, and interoperable across devices.

Datavault AI believes its expanding WiSA intellectual property portfolio addresses important elements of these challenges and may create opportunities across multiple markets, including televisions, soundbars, and home theater systems; wireless speakers and multichannel audio products; smart home and voice-enabled devices; gaming and immersive entertainment platforms; professional and commercial wireless audio applications; and next-generation interoperable consumer electronics.

The Company's strategy is focused on leveraging its intellectual property through potential direct licensing, technology partnerships, standards-related initiatives, and commercial integration opportunities. The additional patents and Notices of Allowance further strengthen the Company's foundation for evaluating new licensing relationships and technology adoption across the global wireless audio ecosystem.

"Interoperability, along with spatial high-definition audio transmission, has been the focal point of years of engineering and development at WiSA, enabling the next generation of our licensees' consumer devices," said Dean Becker, Chief Licensing Officer of Datavault AI. "Our acoustic team at WiSA and our internal IP development team, working with counsel, have built a leading acoustic technology standard licensing program that will be supported by WiSA certification systems."

Supporting the Evolution of Wireless Audio Standards

The growing patent portfolio may also provide a technology foundation for WiSA's continued work toward wireless audio interoperability and industry collaboration. Technologies addressing low-latency transport, multichannel synchronization, device discovery, audio processing, and interoperability are important building blocks for scalable wireless audio systems.

Datavault AI believes that intellectual property development, combined with participation from manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers, and other technology providers, can help support future wireless audio standards and expand market adoption. The Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities to incorporate its intellectual property into technology licensing structures and collaborative standards initiatives, subject to applicable intellectual property and standards-setting policies.

Building Long-Term Intellectual Property Value

With three issued patents and 10 Notices of Allowance recorded during 2026, Datavault AI has expanded its portfolio of issued WiSA-related patents and advanced additional patent applications through examination, reflecting its continued focus on developing and protecting technologies with potential long-term commercial applications.

Management believes the expanding portfolio supports several long-term objectives: strengthening the Company's competitive intellectual property position, pursuing opportunities for technology licensing, supporting industry partnerships, and advancing the development of differentiated wireless audio products and solutions. While future licensing arrangements and commercialization outcomes remain subject to the issuance, scope, and enforceability of relevant patent rights, market adoption, negotiations, and other factors, the Company views these patent milestones as meaningful progress in building a broader intellectual property monetization platform.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Sciences division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at https://dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the potential issuance, timing, and scope of U.S. patents from the 10 applications that have received Notices of Allowance, potential direct licensing, technology partnership, and commercial integration opportunities for the WiSA intellectual property portfolio, the Company's participation in and contribution to wireless audio standards initiatives, the anticipated market opportunities for the Company's wireless audio technologies across consumer electronics, smart home, gaming, and professional audio markets, the Company's ability to build a broader intellectual property monetization platform, and the potential commercial value and market adoption of the Company's patented and patent-pending technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that applications that have received Notices of Allowance may not issue as patents, may issue later than anticipated, or may issue with claims narrower than currently allowed; the risk that issued patents may be challenged, invalidated, held unenforceable, narrowed, or circumvented, or may not cover the Company's contemplated commercial applications or provide meaningful competitive protection; the Company's ability to enter into licensing, partnership, or commercial integration arrangements on acceptable terms or at all, and the risk that any such arrangements may not generate meaningful revenue; uncertainty regarding market adoption of the Company's wireless audio technologies and of future wireless audio standards; the applicability of intellectual property and standards-body policies to the Company's patents; competition from other wireless audio technology providers; the costs of prosecuting, maintaining, and enforcing patents; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

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Investor Contact

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© 2026 Datavault AI Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc.

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