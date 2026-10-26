Raketech's Nomination Committee appointed in preparation for the AGM 2027

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Raketech Group Holding Plc (STO:RAKE) the iGaming performance marketing partner has appointed its Nomination Committee.
In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, a nomination committee ahead of the next Annual General Meeting taking place in May 2027 has been appointed. The Nomination Committee includes representatives from the largest shareholders in Raketech Group Holding Plc and the Chair of the Board of Directors. This is according to the principles contained in Raketech - AGM 2026 - Notice, agenda item 14.
Based on the information above, the appointed Nomination Committee consists of:
- Joel Lindeman, chairman, appointed by Provobis Holding AB
- Erik Skarp, appointed by Skarp Invest Limited
- Edward Licari, appointed by Akterbog Holding Limited
- Charlie Larsson, appointed by Chalex Invest AB
- Peter Ekmark, Raketech Chair of the Board of Directors
The Nomination Committee shall prepare and submit the following resolution proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2027:
- Proposal for election of Chair of the Board of Directors and other members of the Board of Directors
- Proposal of fees to the Board of Directors, divided between the Chair and other members, and any fees for committee work
- Proposal for election of auditor and fees to the auditor
- Proposal on the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee
Raketech Group Holding Plc invites shareholders to submit proposals for the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting via e-mail to nomination@raketech.com. Proposals must be received by January 31, 2027.
For more information, please contact:
investor@raketech.com
About Raketech Group
Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.
Attachments
Raketech's Nomination Committee appointed in preparation for the AGM 2027
SOURCE: Raketech
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/raketechs-nomination-committee-appointed-in-preparation-for-the-agm-2027-1241616