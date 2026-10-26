Raketech's Nomination Committee appointed in preparation for the AGM 2027

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Raketech Group Holding Plc (STO:RAKE) the iGaming performance marketing partner has appointed its Nomination Committee.

In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, a nomination committee ahead of the next Annual General Meeting taking place in May 2027 has been appointed. The Nomination Committee includes representatives from the largest shareholders in Raketech Group Holding Plc and the Chair of the Board of Directors. This is according to the principles contained in Raketech - AGM 2026 - Notice, agenda item 14.

Based on the information above, the appointed Nomination Committee consists of:

Joel Lindeman, chairman, appointed by Provobis Holding AB

Erik Skarp, appointed by Skarp Invest Limited

Edward Licari, appointed by Akterbog Holding Limited

Charlie Larsson, appointed by Chalex Invest AB

Peter Ekmark, Raketech Chair of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee shall prepare and submit the following resolution proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2027:

Proposal for election of Chair of the Board of Directors and other members of the Board of Directors Proposal of fees to the Board of Directors, divided between the Chair and other members, and any fees for committee work Proposal for election of auditor and fees to the auditor Proposal on the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee

Raketech Group Holding Plc invites shareholders to submit proposals for the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting via e-mail to nomination@raketech.com. Proposals must be received by January 31, 2027.