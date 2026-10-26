Natural Field Co., Ltd.: Natural Field Advances from Functional Ingredients to Delivery Technologies and Science-Based Solutions at SupplySide Global 2026

Natural Field Advances from Functional Ingredients to Delivery Technologies and Science-Based Solutions at SupplySide Global 2026

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global nutrition and dietary supplement industry evolves, brands are looking beyond individual ingredients toward more differentiated formulations, effective delivery strategies and science-based product development. Natural Field Co., Ltd. is advancing in this direction by combining functional ingredient expertise with liposomal delivery technology and application-oriented nutritional solutions.

Natural Field Co., Ltd., a supplier of functional ingredients and formulation technologies for the nutrition industry, will exhibit at SupplySide Global 2026, taking place October 28-30 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. At Booth 6511B, the company will introduce its liposomal ingredient portfolio and discuss formulation development with supplement manufacturers, ingredient distributors and product development teams.

From Ingredient Expertise to Liposomal Delivery

Natural Field's exhibition programme will focus on two technology platforms: NF co-loading technology and NF TriSolve platform.

NF co-loading explores the incorporation of multiple active ingredients within a single liposomal system. The platform supports technical work involving ingredient combinations, delivery-system design and formulation compatibility. NF TriSolve platform connects ingredient selection with application-oriented formulation concepts. Natural Field uses the platform to explore product development approaches across several nutrition categories, including healthy ageing, sleep-related nutrition and joint mobility.

These technologies form part of the company's broader work in functional ingredient development and customised formulation projects. Its solution categories include SleepRestore, MitoAge and JointFlex, designed to address distinct nutritional product development opportunities.

Connecting Innovation with Scientific Evaluation

NF TriSolve MitoAge Complex illustrates this integrated approach to formulation development. Combining NF co-loading CoQ10 liposome, NF co-loading NMN liposome, ergothioneine and sialic acid, the formulation was developed for oral healthy-aging applications.

In a 28-day human study involving 31 participants aged 52-59, the study report recorded changes from baseline in several measured skin parameters, including a 63.19% increase in stratum corneum hydration, a 46.91% increase in measured skin collagen density, a 31.16% increase in skin elasticity (R2), and a 22.36% reduction in measured crow's-foot wrinkle volume. These findings provide formulation-specific research data.NF TriSolve MitoAge Complex also received the "Oral Anti-Aging" award at the 2026 Very Food Innovation Awards, recognizing the product within this innovation category.

Website:

www.natural-field.com

www.naturalfieldtech.com

www.naturalfieldinc.com

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