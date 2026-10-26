Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
25+ Jahre Tiefsee-Erfahrung: Wie Ölexperten für SEAS den Abbau von Meeresbodenmineralien vorantreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 15:48 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Natural Field Co., Ltd.: Natural Field Advances from Functional Ingredients to Delivery Technologies and Science-Based Solutions at SupplySide Global 2026

Natural Field Advances from Functional Ingredients to Delivery Technologies and Science-Based Solutions at SupplySide Global 2026

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global nutrition and dietary supplement industry evolves, brands are looking beyond individual ingredients toward more differentiated formulations, effective delivery strategies and science-based product development. Natural Field Co., Ltd. is advancing in this direction by combining functional ingredient expertise with liposomal delivery technology and application-oriented nutritional solutions.

Natural Field Co., Ltd., a supplier of functional ingredients and formulation technologies for the nutrition industry, will exhibit at SupplySide Global 2026, taking place October 28-30 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. At Booth 6511B, the company will introduce its liposomal ingredient portfolio and discuss formulation development with supplement manufacturers, ingredient distributors and product development teams.

From Ingredient Expertise to Liposomal Delivery

Natural Field's exhibition programme will focus on two technology platforms: NF co-loading technology and NF TriSolve platform.

NF co-loading explores the incorporation of multiple active ingredients within a single liposomal system. The platform supports technical work involving ingredient combinations, delivery-system design and formulation compatibility. NF TriSolve platform connects ingredient selection with application-oriented formulation concepts. Natural Field uses the platform to explore product development approaches across several nutrition categories, including healthy ageing, sleep-related nutrition and joint mobility.

These technologies form part of the company's broader work in functional ingredient development and customised formulation projects. Its solution categories include SleepRestore, MitoAge and JointFlex, designed to address distinct nutritional product development opportunities.

Connecting Innovation with Scientific Evaluation

NF TriSolve MitoAge Complex illustrates this integrated approach to formulation development. Combining NF co-loading CoQ10 liposome, NF co-loading NMN liposome, ergothioneine and sialic acid, the formulation was developed for oral healthy-aging applications.

In a 28-day human study involving 31 participants aged 52-59, the study report recorded changes from baseline in several measured skin parameters, including a 63.19% increase in stratum corneum hydration, a 46.91% increase in measured skin collagen density, a 31.16% increase in skin elasticity (R2), and a 22.36% reduction in measured crow's-foot wrinkle volume. These findings provide formulation-specific research data.NF TriSolve MitoAge Complex also received the "Oral Anti-Aging" award at the 2026 Very Food Innovation Awards, recognizing the product within this innovation category.

Website:

www.natural-field.com
www.naturalfieldtech.com
www.naturalfieldinc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natural-field-advances-from-functional-ingredients-to-delivery-technologies-and-science-based-solutions-at-supplyside-global-2026-302919458.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.