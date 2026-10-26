Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Paul Andre Huet, Chairman, New Found Gold Corporation ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NFGC), along with Keith Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Render, President, New Found Gold, members of the Board of Directors and executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"),to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.





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New Found Gold is Canada's newest gold producer. With assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship asset, the Queensway Gold Project, as well as the Hammerdown Gold Mine and Pine Cove Mill.

With commercial production underway at Hammerdown, the Company remains focused on advancing the fully funded Phase 1 of its flagship Queensway to production.

The Company's portfolio is further strengthened by its district-scale land package at Queensway, covering more than 110 km of strike length across two highly prospective faults zones, and a strong shareholder base, including renowned mining investor and cornerstone shareholder, Eric Sprott.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320923