Avanti Helium Corp.: Avanti Helium Reports Significant Construction Progress At Sweetgrass Project As U.S. Government Designates Helium A Critical Material

Civil construction substantially complete, processing building construction underway and helium recovery equipment mobilizing to site

U.S. Department of Energy designation reinforces the strategic importance of new domestic helium production

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a significant construction and development update on its Sweetgrass Helium Project in Montana, United States, as the Company advances toward the assembly and commissioning of its helium recovery facility.

The Company is also pleased to acknowledge the recent announcement by the United States Department of Energy ("DOE") formally designating helium as a critical material, recognizing its essential role in advanced manufacturing, semiconductor production, energy technologies and U.S. national security.

The announcement comes at an important time for Avanti, as the Company continues to advance the development of a new domestic helium production facility in Montana.

SWEETGRASS PROJECT ADVANCES INTO MAJOR CONSTRUCTION PHASE

Avanti is pleased to report that substantial progress has been achieved across multiple areas of the Sweetgrass Helium Project, with civil construction activities now largely completed and construction of the helium processing building underway.

The project has advanced through several important development stages, including well-site infrastructure, gathering pipeline construction, equipment fabrication and site preparation, positioning the Company to transition into the next major phase of development: the delivery, installation and assembly of its helium recovery unit ("HRU").

Key project developments include:

Civil Construction Substantially Complete: The majority of civil construction and site preparation activities required to accommodate the helium processing facility have been completed, providing the foundation for the installation and assembly of the processing infrastructure.

The majority of civil construction and site preparation activities required to accommodate the helium processing facility have been completed, providing the foundation for the installation and assembly of the processing infrastructure. Processing Facility Building Under Construction: Construction of the main processing facility building is underway, with completion currently anticipated in early November 2026. The building will house the Company's helium processing and purification equipment and provide the infrastructure required to support plant operations.

Construction of the main processing facility building is underway, with completion currently anticipated in early November 2026. The building will house the Company's helium processing and purification equipment and provide the infrastructure required to support plant operations. Helium Recovery Equipment Mobilizing to Site: Major components of the Company's HRU are scheduled to be transported to the Sweetgrass project site in the coming weeks in preparation for installation and assembly.

Major components of the Company's HRU are scheduled to be transported to the Sweetgrass project site in the coming weeks in preparation for installation and assembly. Plant Assembly Preparations Advancing: Following equipment delivery and completion of the necessary building infrastructure, Avanti and Quantum Technology ("Quantum"), the plant designer and provider, will commence the assembly and integration of the helium recovery facility, including the installation of major processing components and associated systems.

Following equipment delivery and completion of the necessary building infrastructure, Avanti and Quantum Technology ("Quantum"), the plant designer and provider, will commence the assembly and integration of the helium recovery facility, including the installation of major processing components and associated systems. Inlet Separator: Avanti's electrical contractor is completing work on the inlet separator at the fabrication yard and the module is scheduled to be shipped to site in the first week of November.

Avanti's electrical contractor is completing work on the inlet separator at the fabrication yard and the module is scheduled to be shipped to site in the first week of November. Gathering Infrastructure Completed: The gathering pipelines connecting the Company's WNG 11-22 and WNG 10-21 wells to the processing facility have been completed, establishing the infrastructure required to transport raw helium-bearing gas from the wells to the processing plant.

The gathering pipelines connecting the Company's WNG 11-22 and WNG 10-21 wells to the processing facility have been completed, establishing the infrastructure required to transport raw helium-bearing gas from the wells to the processing plant. Additional Infrastructure Progress: The Company has also advanced the fabrication and procurement of supporting equipment and infrastructure, including well-site equipment, and electrical infrastructure required for plant operations.

Collectively, these activities represent substantial progress toward the completion of the Sweetgrass processing facility and mark an important transition from site development and infrastructure construction to the physical assembly of the helium production plant.

With the primary gathering infrastructure established, civil construction substantially completed and major processing equipment being mobilized, Avanti is entering a particularly important stage of project execution.

The next phase will focus on the installation and integration of the HRU, associated piping, electrical systems and supporting infrastructure, followed by the necessary testing and commissioning activities.

The Company will continue to provide updates as construction and equipment installation progress.

AVANTI AND QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY PREPARING FOR HELIUM RECOVERY PLANT ASSEMBLY

The planned mobilization of HRU equipment to Sweetgrass represents another significant milestone in the Company's development program.

Quantum designed and fabricated the plant and has significant operating experience in the helium space. Avanti will work alongside Quantum to coordinate the assembly and installation of the processing facility as major equipment arrives at the project site.

The upcoming work program will involve positioning and installing the major processing components, integrating the associated piping and mechanical systems, and completing the electrical and instrumentation infrastructure required to support plant operations.

The Company's development strategy has focused on advancing the necessary infrastructure and equipment procurement in parallel, allowing construction activities to transition into equipment installation as the site and building become ready.

This coordinated approach is intended to support an efficient construction sequence and advance the project toward mechanical completion and commissioning.

Chris Bakker, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti Helium, commented:

"Over the past several months, our team has made tremendous progress at Sweetgrass, and we are now beginning to see the results of that work come together on site.

"We have previously completed the gathering pipelines to our wells, and now have substantially completed the civil construction and commenced construction of the processing facility building. At the same time, major components of our helium recovery equipment are scheduled to be transported to Montana in preparation for assembly.

"These are significant accomplishments, and they represent the culmination of an enormous amount of engineering, planning, procurement and construction work.

"We are particularly excited to be entering the next phase of development, where Avanti and Quantum will begin bringing the various components of the processing facility together. With building construction progressing toward completion in early November, we are focused on maintaining this momentum as we advance toward plant assembly, testing and commissioning.

"Sweetgrass is moving closer to becoming a new source of American-produced helium, and we believe the progress being made today is particularly meaningful given the growing strategic importance of securing reliable domestic helium supplies."

U.S. GOVERNMENT OFFICIALLY DESIGNATES HELIUM AS A CRITICAL MATERIAL

In a significant development for the North American helium industry, the U.S. Department of Energy announced on October 23, 2026, that helium has been formally designated as a critical material.

The designation recognizes helium's essential role in technologies that are fundamental to the United States' economic competitiveness, advanced manufacturing capabilities and national security.

Helium is indispensable across a wide range of high-technology applications, including semiconductor manufacturing, medical imaging, aerospace, quantum computing, superconducting magnets and advanced energy technologies.

The DOE's decision reflects both the importance of helium to these industries and the risks associated with potential disruptions to global helium supply chains.

The designation also creates additional opportunities for federal financing and support for domestic helium development, reinforcing the importance of investment in new U.S. production capacity.

For Avanti, the announcement represents an important validation of the Company's long-term strategy of developing new helium resources within the United States and establishing a reliable North American supply chain.

The Company's Sweetgrass project, located in Montana, is being developed to contribute new domestic helium production at a time when the United States is increasingly focused on strengthening the security and resilience of its critical material supply chains.

Recent international supply disruptions have further highlighted the importance of maintaining reliable sources of helium production within North America.

Chris Bakker added:

"We are extremely pleased to see the U.S. Department of Energy formally recognize helium as a critical material. This is an important milestone for the entire helium industry and reinforces something we have believed for a long time: helium is not simply another industrial gas. It is a strategically important resource that is essential to some of the world's most advanced technologies.

"The United States has the resources and capabilities to maintain a strong domestic helium industry, but doing so requires continued investment in new exploration, development and production capacity.

"We believe the DOE's decision sends an important message about the need to support domestic helium production and reduce exposure to potential disruptions in international supply chains.

"For Avanti, the timing of this announcement is especially encouraging. We are actively constructing a new helium production facility in Montana, and our objective is to bring additional American-produced helium to market.

"We believe Sweetgrass is well positioned to contribute to the long-term security of U.S. helium supply, and this designation further reinforces the strategic importance of the work our team is undertaking."

BUILDING A NEW SOURCE OF NORTH AMERICAN HELIUM SUPPLY

Avanti's Sweetgrass project is strategically located in Montana and is being developed to recover and process helium from the Company's helium-bearing natural gas resources.

The project includes two connected production wells, an established gathering pipeline network and a dedicated helium processing facility designed to recover and purify helium for commercial markets.

The Company is advancing the project with the objective of establishing a new source of domestically produced helium capable of serving customers across North America.

Helium's unique physical properties make it exceptionally difficult to substitute in many critical applications, particularly those requiring ultra-low temperatures, inert processing environments and specialized cooling systems.

As demand from advanced technology industries continues to evolve, the availability of reliable helium supplies remains an important consideration for manufacturers and end users.

Avanti believes its Montana operations can play a meaningful role in supporting these industries while contributing to the development of a more secure and diversified North American helium supply chain.

With construction advancing at Sweetgrass and helium receiving increased recognition at the federal level, the Company remains focused on executing its development strategy and progressing toward commercial operations.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. is advancing the development of its helium production assets in Montana while executing a long-term strategy focused on building a scalable industrial gas business. The Company is committed to disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and creating long-term value through the development of high-quality industrial gas assets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chris Bakker

Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.avantihelium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.