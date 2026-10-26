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WKN: A2PJN6 | ISIN: US05352A1007 | Ticker-Symbol: AVG
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 09:11
15,350 Euro
-0,65 % -0,100
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANTOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANTOR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,37515,45017:59
15,37515,45017:56
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 13:05 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Avantor appoints new Chief Information Officer

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, welcomes Mikey Santiago as its new Chief Information Officer.

In this role, Mikey will lead Avantor's global information technology strategy, advancing the company's digital transformation agenda while supporting growth, operational excellence, customer experience, and innovation across the enterprise.

Emmanuel Ligner, President and CEO, Avantor, says: "Mikey brings an exceptional combination of business knowledge, technology leadership, and a proven ability to execute transformation at scale. With Mikey's experience in complex integrations, modernization efforts and AI-driven innovation, he will help position Avantor for the future."

Mikey joins Avantor with more than two decades of technology leadership experience, including serving as a four-time CIO and holding senior leadership roles within the Danaher Corporation and its operating companies. Throughout his career, he has led enterprise-wide digital transformations, major acquisitions and integrations, cloud modernization programs, cybersecurity initiatives, and the deployment of advanced analytics and AI capabilities that have delivered significant business impact.

Mikey Santiago says: "I am excited to join Avantor and contribute to the next chapter of its growth and transformation. By aligning technology, data, and digital capabilities with business strategy, we have an opportunity to create meaningful value for our customers and strengthen our impact on the customers and communities we serve. I look forward to working with talented colleagues across the organization and leading a team committed to innovation, collaboration, and results."

Mikey holds a master of business administration from University of Southern California, completed graduate studies in computer science and cognitive science at University of California, San Diego, and holds bachelor degrees in computer science and mathematics from California State University.

Meet Avantor's full leadership team here.

About Avantor
Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Investors:
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries:
 [email protected]

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

© 2026 PR Newswire
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