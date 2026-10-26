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WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 17:59
547,80 Euro
-1,65 % -9,20
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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Tech Mahindra and Mastercard Partner to Accelerate Embedded B2B Payments Through ERP and Procurement Platform Integration

Partnership will combine enterprise transformation expertise with embedded payment capabilities to optimize working capital, automate procurement payments, and modernize B2B payment ecosystems

PUNE, India, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation and technology consulting solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership with Mastercard to help global enterprises modernize B2B payments by embedding secure virtual card and payment capabilities directly into their enterprise resource planning (ERP) and procurement platforms. This engagement will help organizations optimize working capital, strengthen spend controls, accelerate payment execution and reconciliation, and simplify supplier enablement while retaining their existing technology investments.

Combining Tech Mahindra's enterprise transformation expertise with Mastercard's embedded payments capabilities and global virtual card ecosystem will help corporations modernize and optimize how they manage commercial payments - embedding secure, intelligent payment capabilities directly into procurement, ERP, and financial workflows. Together, the partnership can accelerate the shift from traditional, fragmented payment processes to seamless embedded finance, while helping enterprises improve working capital, strengthen supplier relationships, increase automation, and enhance security, fraud prevention, and compliance.

Mastercard's embedded payment capabilities will also be integrated with enterprise environments spanning leading ERPs, and other procure-to-pay and source-to-pay platforms. By making payments an integral part of established procurement workflows, enterprises will be able to automate transactions, gain greater financial visibility, and reduce operational friction across finance, treasury, accounts payable, procurement, and supplier management functions.

Modernizing enterprise payments through embedded finance

Organizations continue to navigate growing procurement complexity, supply-chain volatility, working capital pressures, fragmented supplier management, and manual approval processes. Traditional B2B payment systems can further create inefficiencies in onboarding and reconciliation while limiting real-time visibility. Tech Mahindra and Mastercard will address these challenges through API-led integration, payment automation, real-time reconciliation, fraud management, and enhanced payment controls within the software environments businesses already use.

"Enterprises should not have to choose between modern payment capabilities and the technology investments they already rely on," said Roshan Shetty, BFSI & Public Sector Head, Americas, Tech Mahindra. "Together with Mastercard, we are bringing payments directly into the flow of procurement and finance. This partnership will also enable enterprises to leverage Agentic-AI workflows to optimize and modernize at their own pace while creating a faster and more connected experience for their suppliers."

"Embedding payments directly into the platforms enterprises use every day can transform commercial payments from a manual process into an integrated, intelligent part of the procurement and finance workflow," said Rebecca Meeker, SVP of B2B Platforms and Embedded Finance at Mastercard. "Our partnership with Tech Mahindra brings together payments and enterprise transformation expertise to help organizations automate payment processes, improve visibility and control, and optimize working capital, while creating more efficient, connected experiences for their suppliers."

Unlike standalone payment offerings, the partnership is designed to integrate financial capabilities directly into existing business processes. This approach will allow enterprises to connect procurement modernization with broader ERP and digital transformation initiatives, creating a more automated and resilient B2B payments ecosystem.

SOURCE Tech Mahindra

© 2026 PR Newswire
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