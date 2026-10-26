Cyngn Completes Inaugural SOC 2 Type II Examination with Zero Exceptions, Launches Enterprise Trust Center

Following its recent ISO 27001 certification, Cyngn strengthens its security credentials to support enterprise-scale autonomous vehicle deployments.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II examination, with zero exceptions identified during the independent audit. The achievement follows the Company's recent ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, marking another milestone in its efforts to meet the cybersecurity and governance requirements of large enterprise customers.

SOC 2 Type II is a widely recognized framework for evaluating an organization's information security controls. Unlike point-in-time assessments, Type II examinations evaluate whether controls operate effectively over an extended period. Cyngn's examination concluded with no exceptions identified in the controls tested by its independent auditor.

"Security is increasingly a prerequisite for doing business with the world's largest industrial organizations," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "Completing SOC 2 Type II with zero exceptions, alongside our ISO 27001 certification, demonstrates the rigor of our security practices and gives enterprise customers additional confidence as they evaluate Cyngn for deployment across their operations."

To further support enterprise security reviews, Cyngn has also launched a new Security & Trust Center at trust.cyngn.com. The portal provides customers and prospective partners with a centralized resource for reviewing Cyngn's security practices and requesting access to its SOC 2 Type II report, ISO 27001 certification, and related compliance documentation. Sensitive materials are made available to authorized parties.

As manufacturers and logistics operators expand their use of autonomous vehicles, technology vendors face increasingly rigorous evaluations of their cybersecurity practices, data protection measures, and operational controls. Together, the SOC 2 Type II report and ISO 27001 certification provide independent assurance to support the security due diligence and vendor approval processes that accompany enterprise deployments.

About Cyngn

Cyngn builds and deploys Autonomous DriveMod Tuggers for industrial organizations. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial operations today, including labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

The Autonomous DriveMod Tugger automates the repetitive material handling routes that keep manufacturing and warehouse floors running, without high upfront costs or infrastructure installation, and targets a typical payback period of less than two years.

Through EasyLaunch, the Company's deployment program, customers can put one tugger on a single route for one monthly payment, with no capital expenditure and no long-term commitment.

Investor Contact:

Natalie Russell

CFO

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Media Contact:

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Head of Marketing

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Where to Find Cyngn:

Website: https://cyngn.com

X: https://x.com/cyngn

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cyngnhq

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn