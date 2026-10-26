SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services



26.10.2026 / 16:51 CET/CEST





SoftwareOne named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services Empowering clients with proven SAM excellence

Stans, October 26, 2026 - SoftwareOne (SIX: SWON), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services for the seventh consecutive year. SoftwareOne believes this recognition reflects its commitment to helping clients achieve measurable value from their cloud, software and AI investments as licensing models continue to shift. Software asset management (SAM) gives organizations visibility and control over their on-premises IT, cloud and SaaS estates. SoftwareOne helps customers simplify these portfolios, improving financial control and managing licensing and audit risks, so they can direct resources towards business priorities and innovation. "Seven consecutive years as a Leader matters to us because we believe that consistency is what our customers actually buy. The technology landscape continues to grow more complex as organizations navigate an ever-expanding mix of software licensing, cloud consumption, and AI-driven business models," says Raphael Erb, CEO, SoftwareOne. "Our customers need a partner whose judgement holds up through all of it. We see this recognition as validation of the expertise, commitment, and customer focus that our teams bring to every engagement, every day." Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We are honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant . Helping clients unlock value from IT portfolios SoftwareOne's ITAM and FinOps portfolio brings together software asset management, FinOps and AI optimization, SaaS management, IT sustainability advisory and vendor management. These services help clients cut waste, manage audit risks and go into publisher negotiations, with a clear picture of what technology they use and what it all costs. With global delivery at scale, SoftwareOne helps organizations optimize and simplify AI cloud and software investments across hybrid environments. AI-enabled automation powers licensing intelligence, compliance and cost control, so clients can reduce spend and make confident decisions about where to reinvest. Positioned alongside SoftwareOne in the Magic Quadrantii as A Leader is Anglepoint, an independent company that is majority-owned by SoftwareOne. About the Gartner Magic Quadrant The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates providers on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. SoftwareOne views its recognition as a reflection of the consistency of its SAM managed services and the work of its delivery teams. Source Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services, By Yolanda Harris, Jaswant Kalay, and Rob Schafer. October 2026 Gartner disclaimers and trademarks Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. ABOUT SOFTWAREONE SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in about 70 countries and a team of more then 12,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

Media Contact: Karen Romer, Head of Global Corporate Communications karen.romer@softwareone.com / +47 95 07 49 50 Additional features:



File: Media release (PDF)





End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News