Adag Group's Eco DC Solutions Secures 30 Dongfang Gas Turbines, Unlocking Over 2.1 GW for Canadian Data Centres

Agreement secures 30 G50 gas turbines, representing more than 2.1 GW of dedicated combined-cycle power for data centre and AI infrastructure in Canada.

Supports more than $8 billion in planned Canadian power generation investment

Eco DC Solutions becomes Dongfang Turbine's North American partner and importer, supported by a new Montreal-based service organization.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Eco DC Solutions Inc., the data centre equipment and infrastructure company of Montreal-based Adag Group, today announced a partnership agreement with Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd., the core subsidiary of Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC) and one of the world's leading power generation equipment manufacturers. It is the largest announced gas turbine commitment by a Canadian data centre company.

With this agreement, Eco DC Solutions becomes Dongfang Turbine's North American partner and importer for 30 G50 natural gas turbines. In combined-cycle configuration, the fleet will provide more than 2.1 GW of dedicated generation capacity for data centre and AI infrastructure in Canada.

Leaders from both organizations formalized the agreement at a signing ceremony in Montreal, Quebec, attended by a delegation from Dongfang Turbine and Adag Group's leadership team. This landmark commitment underpins more than $8 billion in planned power generation investment and addresses a critical barrier to Canada's AI ambitions: access to reliable power at scale.

Building Canada's AI Capacity

Artificial intelligence is reshaping economic competitiveness and national resilience. Yet much of the computing capacity that Canadian businesses, governments and researchers rely on is located outside the country. Building large-scale data centres in Canada keeps Canadian data under Canadian law, retains economic value at home and strengthens the country's place in the global AI economy.

Canada has clear advantages: abundant natural gas, a cold climate that reduces cooling demand, political stability and a highly skilled engineering and construction workforce. What has been missing is power on the timelines these projects require. This agreement helps close that gap.

Securing Power When Supply Is Scarce

Global supplies of large gas turbines are scarce, delivery slots are committed years in advance, and grid connection queues stretch for years. The agreement grows an initial order of 10 units, signed earlier this year, to 30. It secures dedicated, behind-the-meter generation that allows data centre projects to advance on highly competitive timelines, so clients can bring their facilities online faster.

Dongfang Turbine designs and manufactures the G50, China's first domestically developed F-class heavy-duty gas turbine. In combined-cycle configuration, each installation produces approximately 70 MW.

Built, Serviced and Operated in Canada

Eco DC Solutions will continue to hire Canadian talent, creating career opportunities for engineers, technicians and tradespeople to engineer, build, commission and operate the power plants that house the turbines. The work is expected to create thousands of skilled construction and trades jobs across Canada and hundreds of permanent operations and maintenance roles within Eco DC Solutions.

Eco DC Solutions will also establish a Canadian service organization headquartered in Montreal. Its team will be trained directly by Dongfang Turbine and will provide parts, technical support and long-term maintenance to keep the fleet performing at its best. As North American partner and importer, Eco DC Solutions will lead the supply, integration, certification and commissioning of G50 packages for data centre projects across Canada. The packages will carry the Eco DC Solutions nameplate and be supported by a long-term service agreement with Dongfang Turbine.

"The G50 brings decades of Dongfang engineering to a natural next market," said Chenxi Hu, Deputy Director of the Marketing Department, Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd. "Eco DC Solutions and Adag Group understand the power demands of data centres and have the engineering expertise to integrate, certify and support our turbines locally. We look forward to building a long-term presence in North America together."

"Power determines how quickly data centres can come online, and securing it at scale has been one of the biggest obstacles for Canadian developers," said Kevork Kazanjian, CEO of Adag Group and Eco DC Solutions Inc. "This agreement changes that. With more than 2.1 GW of generation committed, we can deliver the infrastructure this country needs, financed, built, serviced and operated by Canadians. This is about more than equipment. It is about making sure Canada builds, owns and benefits from the AI capacity of the future."

About Adag Group

Adag Group is a Canadian data centre infrastructure and energy company headquartered in Montreal. Its Equipment, Consulting and Construction and Energy businesses each bring specialized expertise and can serve clients independently. Together, they share knowledge across every key discipline, from power generation to commissioning, to deliver large-scale, world-class data centres end to end.

About Eco DC Solutions Inc.

Eco DC Solutions Inc., an Adag Group company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, specializes in power generation, cooling and electrical infrastructure for data centres worldwide. The company combines equipment supply with the engineering expertise to integrate, certify and support mission-critical systems on site.

About Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd.

Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd. is the core subsidiary of Dongfang Electric Corporation, a state-owned power equipment manufacturer headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan. Established in 1966 and based in Deyang, Sichuan, the company designs and manufactures large power generation equipment, including steam turbines, gas turbines and new energy equipment.

Media Contact

Thierry Tardif

Public Relations & Communications

Thierry.tardif@ecodcs.com

514-799-6679

SOURCE: Adag Group

Eco DC Solutions Secures 30 Dongfang Gas Turbines_PressRelease_EN_FINAL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adag-groups-eco-dc-solutions-secures-30-dongfang-gas-turbines-unl-1241572