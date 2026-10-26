Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - SOL GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CORP. (CSE: SOL) (OTC Pink: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB0) ("SOL Global" or the "Company") announces that Deena Siblock has resigned as a Director, Vice President Corporate Affairs, and Corporate Secretary of the Company, and from all other positions with the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates, effective October 23, 2026.

Ms. Siblock provided services to the Company through Spark Corp. ("Spark"), a company of which she is the principal, pursuant to a consulting agreement effective March 3, 2023 (the "Consulting Agreement"). As of the date of her resignation, an aggregate of $144,111.28 in accrued consulting fees, expenses and other amounts was owing to Spark and Ms. Siblock under the Consulting Agreement.

In connection with her resignation, the Company, Spark and Ms. Siblock entered into an agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") under which Spark and Ms. Siblock agreed to accept a payment of $100,000 in full and final satisfaction of all amounts owing to them in connection with the Consulting Agreement and Ms. Siblock's services to the Company; the Consulting Agreement was terminated, concurrently with Ms. Siblock's resignation; the deferred share units of the Company held by Ms. Siblock are not affected and will continue to be governed by their existing terms; the parties exchanged customary mutual releases; and Ms. Siblock will assist with an orderly transition of her responsibilities, including limited follow-up assistance for a period of six months.

The Settlement Agreement was approved by the board of directors of the Company, with Ms. Siblock having declared her interest and abstained from voting. Following Ms. Siblock's resignation, the board of directors of the Company consists of John Zorbas and Jason Batista. The Company will announce any appointments to the board of directors or of officers of the Company as they are made.

The Company thanks Ms. Siblock for her service and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is one of the first publicly traded companies globally exclusively focused on digital assets. SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to select ecosystems through token acquisitions, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage protocols.

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