Terranor Group AB: Terranor wins operation and maintenance contract in Gothenburg worth SEK 113 million

The City of Gothenburg has announced its intention to award Terranor AB, a subsidiary of the Terranor Group, a public tender for operation and maintenance in the Väster area. The contract represents a continuation of Terranor's existing assignment in the area. The agreement is valued at approximately SEK 113 million for the full contract period of five years. The contract commences on 1 January 2027 and runs until 31 December 2031, with an option to extend the contract by up to two additional years.

The contract strengthens Terranor's position in the municipal operations and maintenance sector and is fully in line with the company's ambition to grow through long-term customer relationships and reliable service delivery.

"We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to continue working with the City of Gothenburg in the Väster area. This reflects the recognition of our long-term commitment to quality, reliable service and continuous development. Together with our employees, we look forward to further developing our services throughout the contract period and serving our customers and local residents well," says Per Sjöblom, Country Manager for Sweden at Terranor AB.

In accordance with customary procurement procedures, a mandatory standstill period of 10 days will apply before the contract can be formally signed.

For further information, please contact:

Inka Kontturi, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +358 445 089 875

Email: ir@terranor.se

This is information that Terranor Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:45 CEST on 26 October 2026.

About Terranor

Terranor is one of the leading players in road maintenance in the Nordic region. The Company's business concept is to offer a wide range of qualified services in road operation and maintenance to ensure that roads remain accessible and functional all year round. The business covers both winter road maintenance, with snow removal and anti-slip protection, and summer maintenance, such as repairs and asphalt work. In addition, Terranor offers services in green area management, road safety and light infrastructure projects. Through operational efficiency, Terranor has achieved a high and profitable growth. Terranor Group's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker TERNOR). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.