Physicians and scientific experts from MCT's international network met in Crete for advanced medical education, scientific exchange and the formal recognition of MCT Trainers.

Meta Cell Technology has held the first edition of MCT Academy Train the Trainers in Hersonissos, Crete, from 2 to 4 October 2026, bringing together experienced physicians, scientific experts and medical educators from its international network.

Under the motto "Learning. Sharing. Leading.", the programme combined scientific foundations, clinical protocols, evidence review, guest faculty sessions and multidisciplinary discussion. Designed for professionals actively involved in physician education, the initiative marks a further step in strengthening MCT's educational and scientific network across more than 70 countries.

An Interdisciplinary Approach to Regenerative Medicine

The programme brought together professionals from orthopaedic surgery and traumatology, sports medicine, gynaecology, trichology, dermatology, aesthetic medicine and regenerative medicine. The international faculty included Dr. Edgar Michael T. Eufemio, Dr. Madiha Azmat Rao, Dr. Luciana Macedo and Cristina Domínguez, alongside sessions led by Dr. Hernán Pinto, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Meta Cell Technology.

The scientific agenda was developed under the supervision of the Scientific Committee, comprising Dr. Laura Cordero, Elena Sánchez Vizcaíno, Sara Cervantes and Adrià Reigosa, ensuring a focus on current evidence, clinical relevance and continuing medical education.

Dr. Hernán Pinto, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Meta Cell Technology

"Medical education should not be limited to teaching a protocol. Physicians need to understand the scientific rationale, examine the evidence critically and recognise the clinical context in which a technology may be relevant"

International Scientific Exchange and Trainer Certification

The meeting coincided in Crete with Suprema Experience Greece, organised by Suprema MED, MCT's distribution partner in Brazil. The two programmes created further opportunities for scientific exchange and networking between the international MCT community and Brazilian physicians.

A key milestone was the formal recognition of physicians from different countries as MCT Trainers, who received their certificates at the closing session. The certification marks a new stage in developing MCT's international trainer network, supporting peer-to-peer scientific education and knowledge exchange across markets.

Philippe Plan, Chief Executive Officer of Meta Cell Technology

"International growth needs to be accompanied by investment in knowledge. As MCT expands into new markets, our responsibility is not only to make the technology available, but also to ensure that physicians and our local partners have access to high-quality scientific education. MCT Academy is becoming an important part of how we approach that growth, by connecting people, knowledge and clinical experience across countries."

Through MCT Academy, the company continues to develop in-person educational programmes, international webinars and evidence-led scientific content to support healthcare professionals.

ABOUT MCT ACADEMY

MCT Academy is Meta Cell Technology's scientific and medical education platform, supporting evidence-led education and knowledge exchange around photothermal biomodulation in regenerative medicine.

ABOUT META CELL TECHNOLOGY

Meta Cell Technology is a Barcelona-based medical technology company focused on conditioning autologous biological material through photothermal biomodulation. It operates internationally through distribution partners and healthcare professionals, with a portfolio that includes CE-marked medical devices and an ISO 13485-certified quality management system.

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Contacts:

Sherry Cacay Llanes

Marketing Manager

globalmarketing@clinipro.net metacelltech.com