Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 26

26 October 2026

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that at the Company's General Meeting held today, Resolution 1 was passed by way of a poll, and the results of the poll are set out below.

The resolution was proposed as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Vote Withheld ** 1 That the proposed investment policy set out in Part 2 of the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 5 October 2026, be and is hereby adopted as the investment policy of the Company to the exclusion of the existing investment policy of the Company. 25,675,255 99.96 9,056 0.04 25,684,311 60.99 1,670

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com +44 20 7409 0181 Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd Prashant Khemka Hiren Dasani Fadrique Balmaseda Ben Hayward Via Burson Buchanan Deutsche Numis Hugh Jonathan Matt Goss +44 (0) 20 7545 8000 Burson Buchanan Henry Wilson Nick Croysdill +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

Notes:

Every shareholder has one vote for every Ordinary Share held. As at 6.00 p.m. (UK time) on 22 October 2026, the share capital of the Company consisted of 42,110,751 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

About Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by White Oak Capital Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £6.26 billion in assets under management or advisory1. Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated as a function of outperformance of the benchmark.

1 Data as at 31 August 2026. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.