Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 26
26 October 2026
ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Result of General Meeting
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that at the Company's General Meeting held today, Resolution 1 was passed by way of a poll, and the results of the poll are set out below.
The resolution was proposed as an ordinary resolution.
Resolution
Votes For*
%
Votes Against
%
Total votes validly cast
Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
Vote Withheld **
1
That the proposed investment policy set out in Part 2 of the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 5 October 2026, be and is hereby adopted as the investment policy of the Company to the exclusion of the existing investment policy of the Company.
25,675,255
99.96
9,056
0.04
25,684,311
60.99
1,670
* Includes discretionary votes
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 7409 0181
Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd
Prashant Khemka
Hiren Dasani
Fadrique Balmaseda
Ben Hayward
Via Burson Buchanan
Deutsche Numis
Hugh Jonathan
Matt Goss
+44 (0) 20 7545 8000
Burson Buchanan
Henry Wilson
Nick Croysdill
+44 (0) 20 7466 5000
AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk
LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75
Notes:
Every shareholder has one vote for every Ordinary Share held. As at 6.00 p.m. (UK time) on 22 October 2026, the share capital of the Company consisted of 42,110,751 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
In accordance with UKLR 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
About Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by White Oak Capital Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £6.26 billion in assets under management or advisory1. Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated as a function of outperformance of the benchmark.
1 Data as at 31 August 2026. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.