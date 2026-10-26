Vertex Inc.: Vertex Introduces Vertex Sol, a Connected, AI-Powered Tax and Compliance Experience

Starting with the tax decision, Vertex Sol connects the work, evidence, and AI that tax professionals control

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), the Decision-to-Defense global indirect tax and compliance company, today introduced Vertex Sol, a connected compliance experience that brings intelligence, workflows, decisions, and evidence together across the tax lifecycle. The transaction is the atomic unit of commerce. Vertex Sol ties tax and compliance to each transaction, from determination through e-invoicing, reporting, and defense, creating one continuous, governed record.

It helps tax teams see potential issues sooner and understand their impact, while they stay in control of what happens next. Taking its name from sol, Latin for sun, it not only provides full visibility into indirect tax and compliance AI workflows but also acts as the center of gravity where humans govern the work through one system of control from decision to defense.

Vertex Sol connects the Vertex solutions trusted by a customer base including more than 60% of the Fortune 500, from the first tax decision through audit. Vertex Intelligence powers the AI capabilities within Vertex Sol, bringing forward trusted tax expertise, global regulatory intelligence, explanations, and recommendations so that tax professionals have the evidence they need to stand behind the outcome.

"Tax professionals have carried the burden of the work around the tax decision - researching, reconciling, documenting, and defending," said Bala Chandran, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Vertex. "Vertex Sol changes that. It begins at the decision inside the transaction and carries it forward on one record. It is led by AI that can be governed, explained, and defended, so tax professionals can command the outcome instead of the manual work around it."

The roll-out comes as enterprises reassess how far AI should be trusted in tax and compliance. In a Vertex-commissioned survey of 402 tax and compliance software decision makers in the U.S. and Germany, conducted by Emerald Research Group, 81% of respondents said they would only be comfortable adopting AI in compliance if they had full visibility into how automated decisions were made, and could override or reverse any action at any time.

Vertex Sol is designed to support graduated levels of trust, so tax teams can determine when AI recommends a course of action, assists with the work, or acts within defined controls they set. At every level, teams retain insight into how decisions are made and the ability to review, override, or reverse actions.

"Trust has always been fundamental to tax and compliance, and AI raises the stakes," said Christopher Young, CEO of Vertex. "Tax teams need to be able to see what's happening, understand what matters, and stay in control. Vertex Sol combines that visibility with the tax content, intelligence, and expertise our customers have relied on for decades, so they can put AI to work with confidence."

Vertex Sol in Action

Across the tax and compliance lifecycle, Vertex Sol will help teams navigate existing and future capabilities across moments such as:

When a rule changes: Connect across regulatory intelligence and content, assess potential impact, and surface information for professional review.

Connect across regulatory intelligence and content, assess potential impact, and surface information for professional review. Before filing: Bring together proactive surfacing of relevant issues, explanation of potential impact, and recommendations within defined controls.

Bring together proactive surfacing of relevant issues, explanation of potential impact, and recommendations within defined controls. When an auditor calls: Streamline organizing the audit notice management process, enable evidence gathering, and make gaps visible for the team or advisors to review.



Industry analysts expect visibility and control to shape how enterprises choose AI for tax and compliance. "As AI agents take on more tax and compliance work, enterprises will judge vendors less on how many agents they offer and more on whether each action can be governed, explained, and traced back to the original decision," said Kevin Permenter, Senior Director, Enterprise Applications Research at IDC. "That kind of traceability is fast becoming a baseline expectation for AI in regulated finance functions."

Vertex Sol is designed to connect work across tax determination, certificate management, e-invoicing, indirect tax close, reporting and filing, and audit and notice management. The resulting connected record will help teams trace outcomes back to the original transaction and tax decision, making them easier to explain, govern, and defend. For more information, click here.

About Vertex

Vertex is the Decision-to-Defense global indirect tax and compliance company. Vertex helps enterprises bring control to indirect tax and compliance across the full transaction lifecycle - from tax determination and e-invoicing through reporting, filing, and audit defense - to make outcomes easier to prove and improve over time. Trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, Vertex combines decades of tax expertise, deep global tax and compliance knowledge, and embedded integrations to help organizations operate globally with confidence. With headquarters in North America and offices in South America and Europe, Vertex's purpose is to ensure businesses and communities thrive through trusted transactions.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn; or subscribe on YouTube.

About the Research

The AI-visibility finding is from a double-blind online survey conducted by Emerald Research Group on behalf of Vertex in 2026 among 402 decision makers (n=302 US; n=100 Germany) at enterprises with $150M+/€150M+ in revenue and authority over enterprise tax and compliance software. Respondents were not informed of the study's sponsor.

Copyright © 2026 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. Any product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

Vertex Company Contact: Simone Sonnier | Public Relations Manager | mediainquiries@vertexinc.com

Investor Relations Contact: Joe Crivelli | VP, Investor Relations | investors@vertexinc.com