CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EU RIS CSDS Toncoin Name Change (26 October 2026)



26-Oct-2026 / 18:21 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CoinShares Digital Securities Limited LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Individual Digital Securities Change of name of Digital Individual Securities and addition of new classes of Digital Individual Securities

Jersey - 26 October 2026 - In a notice dated 23 October 2026, CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announced the publication of supplement no. 2 of the base prospectus of the Issuer in respect of its exchange traded products programme for the issue of CoinShares Individual Digital Securities (the "Programme"), which was approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA") on 24 March 2026 (SFSA reg. no. 26-6412), as amended and supplemented by (i) supplement no. 1, which was approved and registered by the SFSA on 8 June 2026 (SFSA reg. no. 26-10846) and (ii) now with supplement no. 2, which was approved and registered by the SFSA 23 October 2026 (SFSA reg. no. 26-24039) (as so amended and supplemented, the "Base Prospectus"). The Issuer announces that by a twelfth supplemental trust instrument dated 23 October 2026, it has decided to: · change the names, Principal Amount and Initial Coin Entitlement of certain classes of Digital Individual Securities; and · add 18 new classes of Digital Individual Securities, resulting in a total number of 440 classes being available for issuance under the Base Prospectus. With respect to the change of name, the name of "CoinShares Toncoin ETP" and "CoinShares Toncoin Staking ETP" have each been amended by substituting the word "Toncoin" for "Gram", accordingly, the new name for the following class currently in issue is now as follows: ISIN Old Name New Name GB00BVBM1XXX CoinShares Toncoin Staking ETP CoinShares Gram Staking ETP

Further details of the new classes, the change of name, and certain other changes are set out in supplement no. 2 to the Base Prospectus which is available at: https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/ Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as those given to them in the Base Prospectus. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

End of Inside Information