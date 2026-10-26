CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Individual Digital Securities
Change of name of Digital Individual Securities and addition of new classes of Digital Individual Securities
The Issuer announces that by a twelfth supplemental trust instrument dated 23 October 2026, it has decided to:
· change the names, Principal Amount and Initial Coin Entitlement of certain classes of Digital Individual Securities; and
· add 18 new classes of Digital Individual Securities, resulting in a total number of 440 classes being available for issuance under the Base Prospectus.
With respect to the change of name, the name of "CoinShares Toncoin ETP" and "CoinShares Toncoin Staking ETP" have each been amended by substituting the word "Toncoin" for "Gram", accordingly, the new name for the following class currently in issue is now as follows:
Further details of the new classes, the change of name, and certain other changes are set out in supplement no. 2 to the Base Prospectus which is available at:
https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/
Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as those given to them in the Base Prospectus.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey
JE2 4UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
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End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
|2 Hill Street
|JE2 4UA St Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 1534513100
|E-mail:
|physical@coinshares.com
|Internet:
|https://coinshares.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BLD4ZXXX, GB00BLD4ZXXX, GB00BVBM1XXX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|549300DR7967WVLR3P83
|EQS News ID:
|2422516
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2422516 26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST