Watson's Acquires Tampa Bay Spas, Enters Tampa Bay Market

Acquisition adds three Florida locations, expands Watson's Florida footprint to seven stores, and advances plans to exceed 50 locations within the next 12-18 months.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Watson's, founded in 1968 and the nation's largest home recreation product retailer, today announced the acquisition of Tampa Bay Spas, marking the company's entry into the Tampa Bay market. The acquisition adds three locations in Tampa, Lakeland, and Brandon, bringing Watson's total network to 42 corporate and franchise locations, including seven in Florida.

Following its acquisitions of Sarasota Hot Springs and Recreational Warehouse, Watson's continues to expand its presence in Florida as part of its broader national growth strategy. The three Tampa Bay Spas locations are expected to transition to the Watson's brand over the next six months.

"Entering the Tampa Bay market is an important milestone for Watson's and our continued expansion in Florida," said Erik Mueller, CEO and Owner. "We continue to look for the right strategic acquisitions that fit our company's culture and our growth strategy. Tampa Bay Spas gives us an established presence in an important market, and we're excited to welcome their team to the Watson's family. We pride ourselves in bringing families and friends together for a break from the daily stresses of life and look forward to providing that for the wonderful families in Tampa."

"After 25 years we would like to thank all of our customers for believing in us, and we look forward to continuing to provide each and every one of you with the best possible service we can, as we move into the future with the Watson's organization," said Dave Corson, one of Tampa Bay Spas owners. "For over 50 years, Watson's has been providing their customers with industry leading experiences, and we look forward to growing the Florida market together."

Watson's plans to exceed 50 locations within the next 12-18 months and grow to more than 75 locations over the next several years. The company will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions and organic store openings that complement its business, align with its culture, and support sustainable, intelligent growth across its corporate and franchise network.

The transaction was assisted by Cincinnati-based partners Katz Teller and Clark Schaefer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

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About Watson's

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Watson's is the nation's largest home recreation product retailer, offering hot tubs, swim spas, pools, patio furniture, billiards, game room products, and related accessories. Through its corporate and franchise locations, Watson's helps customers create spaces for wellness, relaxation, home recreation, and entertainment. We have all the fun! For more information visit www.watsons.com

About Tampa Bay Spas

Since 2001, Tampa Bay Spas, with locations in Tampa, Lakeland and Brandon, has proudly provided the greater Tampa area with premium Hot Spring Spas, supported by knowledgeable staff and a customer-focused approach to spa selection and ownership. An industry leader, they focus on helping customers identify solutions that fit their lifestyle and wellness needs. For more information visit www.tampabayhottubs.com

Contact: Chris Strong

President

(513) 326-1100 ext. 1151

cstrong@watsons.com

SOURCE: Watson's

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/watsons-acquires-tampa-bay-spas-enters-tampa-bay-market-1241756