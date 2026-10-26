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LL

WKN: A0NGQ5 | ISIN: US5322751042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.10.26 | 20:59
4,115 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTWAVE LOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTWAVE LOGIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
26.10.2026 21:14 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lightwave Logic, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update Call

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to enable next-generation photonic devices, today announced it will host its Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The conference call will be webcast via the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.lightwavelogic.com. The call will include a question-and-answer session, and investors are welcome to send questions in advance to LWLG@alpha-ir.com.

Interested parties may access the webcast within the 'Events & Presentations' section of the website or register at the following link (registration link).

A webcast replay will be made available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Contacts:

Nick Teves or Ross Collins
Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic
lwlg@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-inc.-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-2026-financial-1241715

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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