Fortis Bank Appoints Shawn McGoff as Chief Banking Officer

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Fortis Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn McGoff as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. His appointment comes as the institution continues to expand its commercial banking capabilities and build strategic partnerships across the Mountain West and beyond.

In this role, Mr. McGoff will oversee Fortis Bank's commercial banking strategy, relationship development, and specialty deposit businesses, with responsibility for accelerating growth, deepening client relationships, and advancing the bank's commitment to delivering a differentiated banking experience.

"Shawn brings the leadership, commercial banking expertise, and client-focused perspective needed to support the next phase of our growth," said Chris Luce, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Bank. "As we continue to scale, we are focused on building a bank that combines the capabilities and sophistication of a larger institution with the responsiveness, accountability, and personal relationships that our clients deserve. Shawn will play an important role in bringing that vision to life."

Mr. McGoff brings 25 years of banking and financial services experience, including extensive banking leadership, most recently serving as the Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking at Citywide Banks. His leadership spans banking and other industries, bringing a broad perspective on business strategy, organizational development, and client relationships. His background also includes four years on active duty serving our country and leading teams in the U.S. Army where he exited as a Captain in the Air Defense Artillery.

"Fortis Bank has a compelling opportunity to redefine what businesses should expect from their banking relationships," said Shawn McGoff. "I am excited to join an organization that combines an entrepreneurial mindset with a strong commitment to client service and meaningful relationships. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to accelerate growth, expand our capabilities, and deliver exceptional value to the businesses and communities we serve."

The addition of Mr. McGoff as Chief Banking Officer reinforces Fortis Bank's commitment to disciplined growth, commercial banking excellence, and an operating model designed around the evolving needs of businesses and institutional partners.

About Fortis Bank

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Fortis Bank is a privately held, state-chartered financial institution insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), with offices in the Denver, CO, and Salt Lake City, UT metropolitan areas. The Bank serves businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals through a technology-forward banking platform and a relationship-driven approach to client service.

Contact

Laura Hildreth

Executive Vice President & Chief Experience Officer

laura.hildreth@fortisbankus.com

SOURCE: Fortis Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortis-bank-appoints-shawn-mcgoff-as-chief-banking-officer-1242058