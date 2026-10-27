Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) ("Zedcor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, after markets close on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 am ET (9:00 am MT). The call will be hosted by Todd Ziniuk, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Amin Ladha, Chief Financial Officer.

Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and Zedcor's website at https://zedcor.com/investor-relations/.

Webinar Details:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time: 10:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) Webinar Link: https://bit.ly/ZDCQ32026 Dial: 647-374-4685 Toronto local 780-666-0144 Calgary local 778-907-2071 Vancouver local 346-248-7799 Houston local Meeting ID #: 972 9073 2803

Please connect 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required. Participants wishing to login to the webinar will be required to register before the start of the call. Audio only dial in available without registering.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) is a vertically integrated video monitoring solutions provider disrupting the traditional physical security industry across North America. Zedcor controls every layer of its Video Surveillance as a Service ("VSaaS") offering: it designs and manufactures its proprietary MobileyeZ mobile security towers, supplies and installs fixed camera systems, develops its own software to manage operations and deliver better outcomes for customers, and monitors every customer site from its Live, Verified Video Monitoring operations centers located in North America. Backed by local sales and service teams, this end-to-end model delivers industry-leading service levels and data-supported efficiency outcomes to blue-chip customers. Zedcor serves the Canadian market through equipment and service centers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, and continues to advance its U.S. expansion through service center locations with the capacity to service markets nationwide.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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