Omni Bridgeway Makes Strong Start to FY27 with 3.9x MOIC on Completions and US$1 Billion Series II Final Close

SYDNEY, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), a leading global alternative asset manager specialising in legal assets, has released its Investment Portfolio Report as at 30 September 2026 (1Q27). The first quarter of the financial year (FY27) delivered elevated completion returns, 24% growth in management fees and the final close of Funds 4/5 Series II at its full US$1 billion target, with the Group tracking at or above all of its FY27 operational targets.

Key Highlights

Strong completion returns: 20 full and partial completions generated A$135.8 million in investment proceeds at a 3.9x multiple on invested capital (MOIC), well above the two-year trailing average of 2.5x, and a fair value conversion ratio of 102%. Growing fee income: Management fees of A$10.7 million were up 24% on 1Q26. Cash carried interest of A$9.4 million was received during the quarter, with a further approximately A$8.6 million accrued on Series II funds and not yet distributed. Funds 4/5 Series II closed at US$1 billion: The final close of the Series II raise was achieved at the full US$1 billion target, which is expected to accelerate management fee growth towards the higher end of the range indicated for FY27. Commitments and an elevated pipeline: New commitments of A$87.1million were made to nine new investments, up 23% on 1Q26 and in line with normal seasonality, adding A$81.2 million in new fair value. The pipeline now comprises 46 agreed exclusive term sheets representing an estimated A$416.6 million in new commitments if contracted, up from A$317.8 million at 1Q26. Measured cost management: Cash operating expenses of A$15.7 million are tracking below the FY27 budget range of A$72.5-75.0 million, with a cost coverage ratio of 68% for the quarter.





Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Raymond van Hulst commented:

"Omni Bridgeway has made a strong start to FY27. Completions delivered a 3.9x multiple, management fees grew 24% and the final close of Series II at US$1 billion on improved terms underpins further fee growth.

With 46 exclusive term sheets and a significant number of late-stage investments in the portfolio, we remain well positioned for the rest of the year."

Outlook and Upcoming Dates

Favourable market and competitive dynamics continue to support a strong pipeline with appropriate risk-adjusted pricing. Management fee growth is expected to accelerate following the Series II final close, while cash operating expenses are expected to increase in later quarters, in line with the FY27 budget.

Omni Bridgeway's Annual General Meeting will be held today, 27 October 2026. The 2Q27 Investment Portfolio Report is expected to be released on 29 January 2027. The full 1Q27 Investment Portfolio Report is available via the ASX announcements platform.

Investor and Media Contacts

Media

Naomi Barber, Director, Business Development & Marketing

+61 421 371 844, nbarber@omnibridgeway.com

Investor Relations

Nathan Kandapper, Global Head of Investor Relations

+61 403 941 502, nkandapper@omnibridgeway.com

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is the world's leading alternative asset manager dedicated to legal finance, with over A$5.9 billion in assets under management across multiple funds. Founded in 1986 and listed on the ASX since 2001, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple decades and economic cycles. With a team of approximately 160 professionals operating in over 20 locations and 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified institutional platform for primary origination, underwriting and management of legal assets and risk, across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.