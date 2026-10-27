Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - EU Gold Mining Inc. ("EU Gold" or the "Company") reports that it has engaged Metallis Partners Pty Ltd. ("Metallis"), a Sydney-based resources transaction advisory firm, to evaluate strategic options for EU Gold's interests in various exploration and mining permits in Côte d'Ivoire.

Metallis is a corporate advisory firm specialising in mergers, acquisitions and divestments in the resources sector. Metallis runs structured, competitive sale processes for private and listed mining companies seeking to monetise non-core or undervalued assets, drawing on an active buyer network across the ASX, TSX/TSXV and AIM markets. The firm has particular depth in the Australian and Canadian junior markets and a notable track record of completing asset transactions in emerging jurisdictions across gold, copper and critical minerals.

Metallis works with a number of funded listed companies, IPO vehicles and growth groups looking at West African gold, and Côte d'Ivoire has been a focus for several of them. Metallis' mandate will include evaluating a range of potential transaction pathways for EU Gold, including strategic partnerships and potential transactions with an ASX-listed group.

About EU Gold Mining Inc.

EU Gold Mining is engaged in the exploration and development of its mineral property interests in Côote d'Ivoire, West Africa. The Company recently acquired several gold permit and permit applications covering a total of 1,393 square kilometres, including the Kimoukro Gold Project consisting of 14.47 square kilometres. Key company documents can be accessed on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website, www.eugoldmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF EU GOLD MINING INC.

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

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