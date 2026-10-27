







HONG KONG, Oct 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Micot Pharma (HKEX: 2335) presented its in-house neuroprotective drug candidate MT200605 in an oral presentation at the 18th World Stroke Congress (WSC 2026), held in Seoul, South Korea, on October 21-23, 2026. The presentation covered the candidate's mechanism of action, preclinical findings and Phase I data from China and the United States.Micot Pharma describes MT200605 as a first-in-class small-molecule TrkB agonist that crosses the blood-brain barrier and is being developed for acute ischemic stroke (AIS). The WSC presentation adds international visibility to a program backed by positive Phase II stroke data and China-U.S. Phase I experience. Together, these elements strengthen the company's case for potential licensing and co-development partnerships outside China.The 18th World Stroke Congress (WSC 2026), held in Seoul, South Korea.A Differentiated Approach to Stroke NeuroprotectionSelection for an oral presentation gave Micot Pharma a forum to present MT200605's development rationale to international stroke specialists and potential research partners.Dr. Liu, Micot Pharma's executive director of nonclinical R&D, presents MT200605 at WSC 2026.Reperfusion therapies, including thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy, can restore blood flow after an ischemic stroke. However, ischemia-reperfusion injury and neuronal death can still contribute to disability and mortality. There remains a substantial need for neuroprotective therapies that demonstrate meaningful functional benefits in well-controlled clinical trials.MT200605's differentiation lies in a single molecule designed to address multiple points in the ischemic cascade. Its preclinical rationale combines direct TrkB activation, TrkB-independent antioxidant activity, effects on microcirculation and mitochondrial protection, with the aim of limiting injury and supporting endogenous neural repair.In a preclinical stroke model, survival was 79.2% in the MT200605 group, compared with 44.8% in the edaravone comparator group. The company also reported a significant reduction in infarct volume. Phase I studies in China and the United States showed favorable safety and tolerability and predictable pharmacokinetics.Positive Phase II Results in Acute Ischemic StrokeIn a 360-patient, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II trial in China, MT200605 met its primary efficacy endpoint and key secondary endpoints, according to Micot Pharma. The high-dose group achieved a statistically significant improvement over placebo in the proportion of patients with a modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score of 0-1 at Day 90. This represents no symptoms or no significant disability despite symptoms, with patients able to carry out their usual activities.According to Micot Pharma, the odds of achieving this outcome were more than twice as high in the high-dose group as with placebo. The company also reported approximately one additional patient with a favorable functional outcome for every six patients treated, compared with placebo.Secondary endpoint findings supported early neurological improvement, as measured by the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS), alongside a clear dose-response relationship. The study also showed a favorable safety profile, according to the company.Micot Pharma reported that the incidence of post-stroke acute kidney injury (AKI) in the high-dose group was more than 80% lower than in the placebo group. The finding points to a potential benefit beyond neuroprotection and supports further investigation of MT200605's proposed combined brain and kidney protection.Micot Pharma views the Phase II findings as clinical proof of concept in AIS, providing a foundation for further clinical development.Potential Beyond Stroke Broadens the CNS OpportunityThe WSC presentation followed MT200605's appearance at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS 2026). At MDS, Micot Pharma presented preclinical Huntington's disease findings alongside Phase I safety and pharmacokinetic data from healthy adults. The two congress presentations brought different parts of the development program to international audiences in cerebrovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.According to Micot Pharma, MT200605 has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Huntington's disease. TrkB activation and mitochondrial protection provide a biological rationale for exploring the candidate in neurodegenerative conditions, including Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Clinical efficacy in these additional indications has not yet been established.For Micot Pharma, the potential to extend MT200605 beyond stroke offers a path toward a broader central nervous system (CNS) portfolio. If supported by indication-specific clinical data, expansion into neurodegenerative diseases could broaden the candidate's commercial opportunity and its contribution to the company's long-term value.Focus on Phase 3 Clinical Progress and Overseas PartneringThe combination of a differentiated mechanism, positive Phase II findings and China-U.S. clinical experience gives Micot Pharma a more developed evidence base to present to potential partners. International congresses provide opportunities to discuss that evidence with investigators and pharmaceutical companies, supporting the company's efforts to explore global development options.Key developments to watch include the design and initiation of Phase registrational trials in China and potential multiregional clinical trials (MRCTs), as well as any disclosed out-licensing, co-development or regional partnerships outside China. Additional human clinical data in indications such as Huntington's disease will be important in assessing MT200605's broader CNS potential.Source: Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.