New entertainment glasses feature a 59° field of view, native 3DoF tracking and up to 120Hz refresh rate for movies, sports and gaming

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - RayNeo today announced the Canadian retail launch of its next-generation entertainment glasses, including the new RayNeo GT Max. The product is now available online through AliExpress, Walmart and Ebay.

RayNeo GT Max creates a personal cinema experience anywhere

Designed for personal entertainment, RayNeo GT Max combines a 59° field of view, virtual display sizes of 227, 267 and up to 307 inches, and native 3DoF spatial tracking. The glasses are designed for movies, sports, gaming and mobile viewing at home or while traveling.

A larger screen for mobile entertainment

RayNeo GT Max connects by cable to compatible devices that support Type-C video output, placing the virtual display directly in front of the viewer. This allows users to enjoy large-screen content without continuously looking down at or holding a smartphone.

The product supports a 1920 × 1080 display resolution and refresh rates of up to 120Hz in 2D mode and 60Hz in 3D mode. Its 59° field of view is designed to create an expansive viewing experience, while the 267-inch setting serves as the default virtual display size.

Native 3DoF tracking for a steadier virtual screen

The GT Max features native 3DoF spatial tracking, which helps the virtual screen remain stable as users move or adjust their viewing position. The glasses also support fixed, stabilized and follow viewing modes, subject to device compatibility and the selected mode.

The product's Vision 4000 chip supports real-time AI SDR-to-HDR conversion. GT Max also supports native 3D playback, while AI 2D-to-3D conversion is available when used with a compatible phone and the RayNeo XR App under official compatibility requirements.

Audio designed for personal viewing

RayNeo GT Max features Bang & Olufsen audio tuning, head-tracked spatial audio and Whisper Mode 2.0. The latter is designed to reduce sound leakage in shared environments, including living rooms and aircraft cabins.

The glasses weigh 78 grams and draw power from the connected device, eliminating the need for separate charging. Users should confirm device compatibility before use and take regular breaks during extended viewing.

Availability in Canada

RayNeo GT Max is available through Canadian online retail channels, including Walmart Canada, AliExpress Canada, Ebay Canada.

Walmart Canada product page: RayNeo GT Max AR Smart Glasses

About RayNeo

RayNeo is a global innovator in consumer AR and AI glasses, with deep expertise in near-eye display optics, self-developed AI models, and multimodal human-computer interaction. With independent R&D and mass-production capabilities across core optical technologies, RayNeo continues to advance the development of next-generation smart glasses.

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