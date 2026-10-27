Turbo VPN Expands Global Desktop Network with 42 New Server Locations

New streaming connections and a limited-time Halloween promotion bring more connectivity choices and savings to Turbo VPN users worldwide.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbo VPN, a virtual private network service operated by INNOVATIVE CONNECTING PTE. LIMITED, has announced a major expansion of its desktop network, adding a combined total of 42 server locations and 35 streaming connections across its Windows and Mac applications. Both desktop applications now cover 105 countries, providing more connection options for browsing, travel, and online entertainment.

With broader global server coverage and more entertainment-focused connection options, the update enhances Turbo VPN's Windows and Mac desktop apps for users seeking flexible VPN access, secure browsing, and better connectivity while traveling.

Expanded Global Server Coverage

The latest upgrade strengthens Turbo VPN's desktop infrastructure across North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions.

On Windows, country coverage has increased from 98 to 105, while server locations have grown from 133 to 159. The 26 additional locations include Brussels, Graz, Tirana, Boston, Denver, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

Mac coverage has expanded from 100 to 105 countries, with server locations increasing from 148 to 164. The 16 new locations include Cairo, Mumbai, Tashkent, and several U.S. cities.

These improvements offer desktop users greater flexibility when selecting connections according to their location and online activities.

More Streaming Options Across International Markets

Turbo VPN has also expanded its streaming network to support a wider range of entertainment preferences.

Windows streaming coverage now spans 27 countries, up from 17, with connections increasing from 101 to 129. The 28 new connections expand options across markets including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Poland, Sweden, and Türkiye.

On Mac, streaming coverage has expanded from 26 to 29 countries, with connections increasing from 118 to 125. The new connections add coverage in markets such as Australia, Singapore, and Türkiye.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to providing more flexible connectivity choices worldwide," said a spokesperson for Turbo VPN. "Combined with our Halloween promotion, we hope to make enhanced VPN connectivity more accessible to users across different regions."

Halloween Special: 75% Off + 3 Months Free

In celebration of Halloween, Turbo VPN is launching a limited-time promotion under the theme "No Tricks, Just Treats," offering users 75% off VPN subscriptions along with three additional months of service at no extra cost. The offer also includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving users an opportunity to explore Turbo VPN's expanded global network and streaming connections at a reduced price.

With its seasonal message, "Go Ghost Mode Online - Stay Invisible This Halloween," the campaign highlights the importance of online privacy while bringing additional value to users during the holiday season.

Continuing Global Network Development

Turbo VPN plans to continue expanding its global server infrastructure and streaming connections across all supported platforms to meet users' evolving connectivity needs worldwide.

About Turbo VPN

Turbo VPN provides privacy-focused VPN services across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and other platforms.

Website: https://turbovpn.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turbo-vpn-expands-global-desktop-network-with-42-new-server-locations-302920203.html