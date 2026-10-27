HANZA AB: HANZA interim report January - September 2026

Third quarter 2026



· Net sales increased by 77% to SEK 2,487 million (1,404).

Adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, revenue increased by 7%.

· Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 217 million (96), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 8.7% (6.9). Operating profit amounted to SEK 223 million (124), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.0% (8.8). For comparable units, the adjusted operating margin was 8.3% (6.9).

· Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.90 (1.24).

Earnings per share on a diluted basis amounted to SEK 1.96 (1.69).

· Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 118 million (61).





Nine-month period 2026



· Net sales increased by 81% to SEK 7,706 million (4,246).

Adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, revenue increased by 12%.

· Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 662 million (299), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 8.6% (7.1). Operating profit amounted to SEK 595 million (316), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.7% (7.5). For comparable units, the adjusted operating margin was 9.0% (7.1).

· Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.81 (3.46).

Earnings per share on a diluted basis amounted to SEK 4.88 (3.73).

· Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 814 million (292).



CEO Erik Stenfors comments on the report

"The Group's operating margin increased to 8.7% (6.9), with a clear improvement in profitability in both comparable and acquired units. This improvement is also reflected in earnings per share, which rose by over 50 percent to SEK 1.90 (1.24), despite the increase in the number of shares following the BMK acquisition."

"The quarter also demonstrates our ability to develop acquired businesses. Over the course of the year, HANZA BMK has improved its operating margin from 7.3% to 9.2%. In addition, we were able to integrate HANZA BMK into our regular line organization as early as October 1, three months ahead of schedule."

"We expect to complete the Fortaco acquisition on November 2. The deal is an important step in the HANZA 2028 strategy and strengthens our offering in heavy machinery and complex assembly. With the capacity and market position that Fortaco's factories bring, we believe it is possible to reach our revenue target of at least SEK 14 billion by 2028 even without any future acquisitions. We therefore see great opportunities for continued organic growth."

Contacts

Erik Stenfors, CEO

+46 70 950 80 70

erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO

+46 707 94 98 78

lars.akerblom@hanza.com

About us

Manufacturing made easy

HANZA makes manufacturing easy by removing complexity from supply chains.

All you need is one

HANZA offers multiple manufacturing technologies in regional clusters, and supply chain advisory

services, creating simple, scalable, and sustainable supply chain solutions.

Always in motion

HANZA is one of Europe's fastest growing manufacturing companies. Founded in 2008, HANZA now has

more than 5,000 colleagues and annual sales approaching SEK 10 billion.



HANZA's customers

Our customers include leading global companies such as 3M, ABB, Eaton, Epiroc, GE,

Getinge, John Deere, Patria, Saab, Sandvik, Siemens and Tomra.

HANZA is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

This information is information that HANZA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-27 07:30 CET.