Netel Holding AB: Netel signs agreement for the reconstruction of a distribution substation in Sweden worth approximately SEK 99 million

Netel has signed an agreement covering the construction and expansion of a distribution substation in Botkyrka, south of Stockholm, Sweden. The agreement is valued at approximately SEK 99 million and the project is to be completed in the summer 2029.

The customer is one of Sweden's largest electricity grid companies, focusing on reinforcing and improving the grid to meet needs regarding grid capacity, as well as electricity and supply quality. The substation in Botkyrka is to be upgraded from 70 kV to 130 kV, and Netel holds the turnkey contract covering everything from design and engineering to installation and civil engineering works. The project has a strong sustainability profile, utilising eco-friendly concrete as well as recycled steel and copper.

"This is a major project that we are very proud to have won," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "This is an important part of the efforts to adapt the electricity grid to future needs as an increasing number of sectors become electrified."

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com