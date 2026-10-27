Dedicare Group AB: Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2026: Strong growth and improved profitability in the third quarter

Third quarter 2026

• Net sales SEK 511.7 million (389.9)

• EBITA SEK 30.9 million (13.9), adjusted for non-recurring items SEK 34.4 million (13.9)

• EBITA margin 6.0 percent (3.6), adjusted for non-recurring items 6.7 percent (3.6)

• EBIT SEK 28.8 million (11.7)

• EBIT margin 5.6 percent (3.0)

• Profit after financial items SEK 25.3 million (11.7)

• Profit for the period SEK 19.5 million (9.6)

• Basic and diluted earnings per share SEK 2.01 (1.01)

The period January-September 2026

• Net sales SEK 1,261.9 million (1,093)

• EBITA SEK 59.7 million (37.4), adjusted for non-recurring items SEK 64.6 million (38.3)

• EBITA margin 4.7 percent (3.4), adjusted for non-recurring items 5.1 percent (3.5)

• EBIT SEK 53.3 million (30.5)

• EBIT margin 4.2 percent (2.8)

• Profit after financial items SEK 53.3 million (31.9)

• Profit for the period SEK 40.9 million (25.6)

• Basic and diluted earnings per share SEK 4.23 (2.68)

Performance measures

Chief Executive Officer's statement

Strong growth and improved profitability in the third quarter

Strong growth and significantly improved earnings characterised the third quarter. Progress was primarily driven by the acquired operations Hyldgaard & Larsen, Sustina and WeCare, which have expanded our proposition and consolidated our positioning in social care. Meanwhile, organic sales increased by 2.1 percent, while organic earnings were in line with the third quarter of 2025.

The group's net sales were SEK 511.7 million in the quarter, which is growth of 31.2 percent on the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITA was SEK 30.9 million (13.9), and our EBITA margin widened to 6.0 percent (3.6), the highest quarterly level since 2023. Most of the earnings gains were sourced from our acquired operations. Simultaneously, rationalisations executed and positive progress in parts of our staffing business contributed to a stable underlying earnings level. The healthcare staffing market is showing signs of more stability, even if demand does remain hesitant and competition is intense.

Our equity/assets ratio was 40.3 percent (51.4) at quarter-end. The group's financial position remains stable after the acquisitions completed in the quarter.

Norway, which represented 52 percent of consolidated sales in the quarter, reported sales of SEK 267.3 million, a 1.8 percent increase year on year. EBITA was SEK 12.0 million (14.8). Despite a demanding market, with price pressure and intense competition, this segment continued making a positive contribution to consolidated earnings.

We also started up Dedicare Omsorg (social care) in Norway in the quarter, focused on health and social care for young people in their own homes that's consistent with the group's ambition of expanding its social care proposition.

We're continuing to experience faintly positive market progress in Sweden. Net sales were SEK 84.7 million, or growth of 12.2 percent year on year. EBITA improved to SEK 0.2 million (-0.7). Earnings were charged with SEK 1.8 million of restructuring expenses in the quarter. Underlying profit improved clearly on the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The downturn is mainly due to our staffing business, where continued demand restraint caused a lower activity level than in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This lower activity also impacted organic earnings, although they remained positive.

Denmark reported sales of SEK 152.8 million, a 255.3 percent increase year on year. EBITA was SEK 23.7 million (1.5). Organic growth was -8.8 percent, while organic earnings were SEK 1.3 million (1.8), with the decrease mainly explained by the continued contracting limits on healthcare staff, which affected the staffing operation's sales and earnings.

Progress in Denmark reflects the Group's expansion in social care. With our acquisitions of Hyldgaard & Larsen and Sustina, consolidated since July, as well as WeCare, acquired in the fourth quarter of 2025, social care is playing a significant role alongside our core business in staffing.

These acquired operations have made a significant contribution to quarterly sales and earnings performance. The focus in Denmark is on developing our social care operations, while simultaneously prioritising the performance and profitability of our staffing operation.

We had a major reorganisation in the UK in the third quarter. The previous MD resigned on 1 September, and I've been serving as Interim MD in the UK since then. As part of this reorganisation, we centralised, integrating our resources to reduce complexity and create a more cost-efficient organisation.

Net sales in the UK were SEK 10.1 million (12.8), and EBITA was SEK -1.2 million (-0.5). Earnings were charged with restructuring expenses of SEK 1.4 million.

Overall, we reported strong performance in the third quarter. Our acquired operations made substantial contributions to the group's sales and earnings performance, while organic earnings were in line with the previous year. Market conditions remain challenging in several parts of our business, which is why we're still prioritising efforts to increase efficiency and underlying profitability.

In closing, I'd like to say a big thank-you to all our committed and skilled staff. Every day, Dedicare helps people across the Nordics and UK to get the health and social care they need, whether in metropolitan or rural environments.

This is a vital social mission that I'm truly proud of. The work our people do makes a real difference-to individuals and wider society.

Bård Kristiansen, CEO & Managing Director

This information is mandatory for Dedicare AB (publ) to publish pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the below contact at 8 a.m. CET on 27 October 2026.

Bård Kristiansen, CEO & Managing Director, +47 97 08 88 83

Anette Sandsjö, CFO, +46 73 343 44 68

About Dedicare

At Dedicare, we're passionate about adding expertise to healthcare, life science and social work. We're driven by making a responsible and sustainable contribution to people's health, development and quality of life. Dedicare was founded in 1996 and is the Nordic region's largest recruitment and staffing provider. Since 2025, the group has also been active in social care. We have operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and in the UK. Dedicare is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and had sales of SEK 1.5 billion in 2025. Each day, we have about 2,000 employees on assignment. We see Europe as our future market, and in time, our vision is to grow into one of Europe's leading recruitment and staffing providers in healthcare, life science and social work.

Read more about Dedicare at dedicaregroup.com