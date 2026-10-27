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WKN: A2QJA4 | ISIN: SE0014960373 | Ticker-Symbol: 7W71
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 17:47
12,670 Euro
+0,40 % +0,050
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Europa 600
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SWECO AB Chart 1 Jahr
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12,69012,71010:04
12,69012,70010:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
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SWECO AB: Sweco awarded SEK 182 million framework agreement by Danish utility company

Sweco has been awarded a framework agreement as sole consultant to Aalborg Forsyning, a municipally owned multi-utility company in Denmark. The two-year agreement has a maximum value of SEK 182 million for Sweco and runs until September 2028, with an option to extend by up to two years.

Aalborg Forsyning provides a range of services, including district heating, electricity, heat generation, drinking water, wastewater and district cooling, to households and businesses in and around Aalborg in northern Denmark.

The company is developing a more diversified energy system, including electricity-based heating and the use of surplus heat, while phasing out coal-based heat production.

"We are pleased to enter a close and long-term partnership with Aalborg Forsyning. By combining Sweco's local presence with specialist expertise in utilities, energy, process engineering and infrastructure, we will support both strategic decision-making and the projects that will shape the future energy system in northern Denmark," says Dariush Rezai, Business Area President for Sweco in Denmark.

Sweco will provide multidisciplinary advice on the renovation and modernisation of existing infrastructure and the integration of new heat sources. The services will cover project management, engineering, installations, health and safety, and environmental matters.

Press photos

  • City view of Aalborg, free use, photo: Sweco
  • Sweco Denmark's Dariush Rezai, free use, photo: Sweco

For additional information, please contact:
Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se

Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.