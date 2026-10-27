Prevas AB: Prevas publishes its interim report for January-September 2026

Our actions are paying off - results are improving.

The third quarter showed a clear improvement compared with the weak second quarter. After six quarters of negative organic growth, the Group has returned to positive growth. Sweden and Denmark delivered stronger results, with EBITA increasing by 12 and 39 percent, respectively, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Denmark returned to profit after three loss-making quarters, while Finland also reported a positive EBITA.

EBITA for Prevas amounted to SEK 30.1 million, 8.4 percent, compared with SEK 30.0 million, 8.4 percent, in the previous year, while net sales amounted to SEK 357.0 (355.2) million. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 31.9 (21.3) million. Diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.37 (1.34). The number of working days was unchanged from the previous year.

Overall, both earnings and organic growth improved, despite a lower number of employees than in the previous year. The efficiency and improvement measures implemented, together with our investments in areas with higher profitability, are helping to move us in the right direction, although we still have work to do to achieve our financial targets.

Magnus Welén, CEO

To read the full CEO statement, see the interim report pages 3-4.

Third quarter of 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 357.0 (355.2) million.

EBITA amounted to SEK 30.1 (30.0) million, giving an EBITA margin of 8.4 (8.4) percent.

The number of working days was 66 (66), unchanged from the same quarter of the previous year.

EBIT amounted to SEK 26.5 (26.1) million, giving an EBIT margin of 7.4 (7.4) percent.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 17.3 (17.7) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.37 (1.34), basic, and SEK 1.37 (1.34), diluted.

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 31.9 (21.3) million.

January - September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,188.0 (1,194.7) million.

EBITA amounted to SEK 81.0 (86.3) million, giving an EBITA margin of 6.8 (7.2) percent. Operating profit for the first half of the year was impacted by restructuring costs totaling SEK 11.8 million. The measures have been implemented to strengthen efficiency and margins going forward. EBITA adjusted for restructuring costs amounted to SEK 92.8 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.8 percent.

The number of working days was 187 (187), including the effect of the collectively agreed reduction in working hours equivalent to one working day during the period.

EBIT amounted to SEK 69.9 (74.7) million, giving an EBIT margin of 5.9 (6.3) percent.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 44.1 (50.5) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.44 (3.82), basic, and SEK 3.44 (3.82), diluted.

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 84.6 (103.1) million.

Prevas' interim report for the third quarter 2026 will be available at https://www.prevas.com/en/about-prevas/investors/reports.html and is attached to this press release.

Presentation of Prevas' interim report for the third quarter 2026

Tuesday, October 27 at 09.30, a press and analyst presentation will be held which can be followed via webcast ( https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/prevas/q3-2026/ ) and through tele conferenceand through tele conference (call +46 850 163 827 then use Meeting ID: 823 8922 4321).

The presentation is conducted in English by Magnus Welén (CEO) and Helena Burström (CFO) from Prevas AB. No pre-registration is required.

This information is information that Prevas AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2026-10-27 08:30 CEST.

For more information, contact

Magnus Welén, President & CEO, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 70 593 44 57, E-mail: magnus.welen@prevas.se

Helena Burström, CFO, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 72 201 11 14, E-mail: helena.burstrom@prevas.se

About Prevas

Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With strong technical expertise, business understanding, and advanced capabilities in data and AI, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,000 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.