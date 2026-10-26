Welltower Inc.: Welltower Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter and Other Recent Highlights

Reported net income of $415 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.54 per diluted share

Reported quarterly normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders of $1.67 per diluted share, an increase of 24.6% over the prior year

Reported total portfolio year-over-year same store NOI ("SSNOI") growth of 15.8%, driven by SSNOI growth in our Seniors Housing Operating ("SHO") portfolio of 21.0%

SHO portfolio organic same store revenue growth increased 9.1% year-over-year in the third quarter, resulting from 320 basis points ("bps") of average occupancy growth and 5.3% growth in Revenue Per Occupied Room ("RevPOR")

Year-to-date, closed or under contract to close $21.0 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $13.3 billion completed in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and $7.7 billion closed or under contract to close subsequent to quarter end, excluding development funding. Expected investments not yet closed are subject to customary closing conditions

During the third quarter, we completed $484 million of pro rata dispositions and loan repayments. For the year, we have completed $4.1 billion of pro rata dispositions and loan repayments, including $2.1 billion of OM dispositions and $1.2 billion of loan repayments

As of September 30, 2026, reported Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 3.02x and approximately $9.5 billion of available liquidity inclusive of available cash and restricted cash, available capacity under our line of credit and expected proceeds from property sales and loan payoffs

In July, we issued C$1.15 billion of senior unsecured notes with a weighted-average coupon of 3.95%

Capital Activity and Liquidity

Liquidity Update Net debt to consolidated enterprise value is 9.2% as of September 30, 2026. During the quarter, we sourced more than $4 billion of capital globally to fund accretive capital deployment opportunities, highlighting our access to multiple sources of funding across capital markets and geographies, allowing us to optimize our cost of capital and remain highly flexible in how we fund growth.

Canadian Note Issuance In July 2026, we completed the issuance of C$1.15 billion aggregate principal amount of Canadian dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes, consisting of C$750 million of 3.850% notes due August 15, 2031 and C$400 million of 4.150% notes due August 15, 2033.

Recent Investment Activity

In the third quarter, we completed $4.1 billion of pro rata gross investments, inclusive of development funding. Additionally, we completed pro rata property dispositions of $284 million and loan repayments of $200 million.

Seniors Housing Acquisitions In the third quarter, we completed $2.7 billion of pro rata gross investments across 43 seniors housing properties.

Dispositions During the third quarter, we disposed of 25 OM properties for a pro rata purchase price of $139 million. Additionally, we disposed of seven seniors housing properties for a pro rata purchase price of $145 million.

Dividend

On October 26, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $0.85 per share. This dividend, which will be paid on November 19, 2026 to stockholders of record as of November 10, 2026, will be our 222nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our third quarter 2026 results, industry trends and portfolio performance. Telephone access will be available by dialing (888) 340-5024 or (646) 960-0135 (international). For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available beginning two hours after completion of the call through November 3, 2026. To access the rebroadcast, dial (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 (international). The conference ID number is 8230248. To participate in the webcast, log on to www.welltower.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. Replays will be available for 90 days.

Outlook for 2026

Net income attributable to common stockholders guidance has been revised to a range of $3.31 to $3.37 per diluted share from the previous range of $3.11 to $3.19. We also increased the guidance range of full year normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders to a range of $6.47 to $6.53 per diluted share from the previous range of $6.36 to $6.44. In preparing our guidance, we have updated or confirmed the following assumptions:

Same Store NOI: We expect average blended SSNOI growth of 15.0% to 16.25%, which is comprised of the following components: Seniors Housing Operating approximately 20.25% to 21.75% Seniors Housing Triple-net approximately 3.5% to 4.5% Outpatient Medical approximately 2.0% to 3.0% Skilled Nursing approximately 2.0% to 3.0%

Investments: Our earnings guidance includes only those acquisitions announced or closed to date. Furthermore, no transitions, restructures or capital activity beyond those announced to date are included.

General and Administrative Expenses: We anticipate general and administrative expenses to be approximately $267 million to $272 million, inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of approximately $60 million.

Dispositions: We expect pro rata disposition proceeds of $1.9 billion at a blended yield of 6.5% in the next twelve months. This includes approximately $1.5 billion of consideration from expected property sales, as well as $328 million of expected proceeds from loan repayments.

Our guidance does not include any additional investments, dispositions or capital transactions, nor any other expenses, impairments, unanticipated additions to the loan loss reserve or other additional normalizing items beyond those disclosed. Please see the Supplemental Reporting Measures section for further discussion and our definition of normalized FFO and SSNOI and the Outlook Reconciliation table for a reconciliation of the outlook for net income attributable to common stockholders to normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders. We will provide additional detail regarding our 2026 outlook and assumptions on the third quarter 2026 conference call.

Supplemental Reporting Measures

We believe that revenues, net income and net income attributable to common stockholders ("NICS"), as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), are the most appropriate earnings measurements. However, we consider Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Normalized FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), same store NOI ("SSNOI"), revenue per occupied room ("RevPOR"), same store RevPOR ("SS RevPOR"), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. Excluding EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, these supplemental measures are disclosed on our pro rata ownership basis. Pro rata amounts are derived by reducing consolidated amounts for minority partners' noncontrolling ownership interests and adding our minority ownership share of unconsolidated amounts. We do not control unconsolidated investments. While we consider pro rata disclosures useful, they may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of our joint venture arrangements and should be used with caution.

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with U.S. GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as evidenced by the provision for depreciation. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient. In response, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation from net income. FFO attributable to common stockholders, as defined by NAREIT, means net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and acquisitions of controlling interests, impairments of depreciable assets, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests. Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders represents FFO attributable to common stockholders adjusted for certain items detailed in the Normalizing Items table below. We believe that normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use this measure to compare the operating performance of Welltower between periods or as compared to other REITs or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated and/or incalculable items.

We define NOI as total revenues, including tenant reimbursements, less property operating expenses. Property operating expenses represent costs associated with managing, maintaining and servicing tenants for our properties. These expenses include, but are not limited to, property-related payroll and benefits, property management fees paid to managers, marketing, housekeeping, food service, maintenance, utilities, property taxes and insurance. General and administrative expenses represent general overhead costs that are unrelated to property operations and are unallocable to the properties. These expenses include, but are not limited to, payroll and benefits related to corporate employees, professional services, office expenses and depreciation of corporate fixed assets. SSNOI is used to evaluate the operating performance of our properties using a consistent population which controls for changes in the composition of our portfolio. As used herein, same store is generally defined as those revenue-generating properties in the portfolio for the relevant year-over-year reporting periods. Acquisitions and development conversions are included in the same store amounts five full quarters after acquisition or being placed into service. Land parcels, loans and leased properties, as well as any properties sold or classified as held for sale during the period, are excluded from the same store amounts. Redeveloped properties (including major refurbishments of a Seniors Housing Operating property where 20% or more of units are simultaneously taken out of commission for 30 days or more or Outpatient Medical properties undergoing a change in intended use) are excluded from the same store amounts until five full quarters post completion of the redevelopment. Properties undergoing operator transitions and/or segment transitions are also excluded from the same store amounts until five full quarters post completion of the operator transition or segment transition. In addition, properties significantly impacted by force majeure, acts of God or other extraordinary adverse events are excluded from same store amounts until five full quarters after the properties are placed back into service. SSNOI excludes non-cash NOI and includes adjustments to present consistent property ownership percentages and to translate Canadian properties and U.K. properties using a consistent exchange rate. Normalizers include adjustments that in management's opinion are appropriate in considering SSNOI, a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure. None of these adjustments, which may increase or decrease SSNOI, are reflected in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Significant normalizers (defined as any that individually exceed 0.50% of SSNOI growth per property type) are separately disclosed and explained. We believe NOI and SSNOI provide investors relevant and useful information because they measure the operating performance of our properties at the property level on an unleveraged basis. We use NOI and SSNOI to make decisions about resource allocations and to assess the property level performance of our portfolio. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for SSNOI on a combined basis or by property type is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

RevPOR represents the average revenues generated per occupied room per month at our Seniors Housing Operating properties. This metric is calculated as our pro rata share of total resident fees and services revenues from the income statement, divided by average monthly occupied room days. SS RevPOR is used to evaluate the RevPOR performance of our properties under a consistent population, which eliminates changes in the composition of our portfolio. It is based on the same pool of properties used for SSNOI and includes any revenue normalizations used for SSNOI. We use RevPOR and SS RevPOR to evaluate the revenue-generating capacity of our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio independent of fluctuating occupancy rates. They are also used in comparison against industry and competitor statistics, if known, to evaluate the quality of our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio.

We measure our credit strength both in terms of leverage ratios and coverage ratios. The leverage ratios indicate how much of our balance sheet capitalization is related to long-term debt, net of cash and restricted cash. We expect to maintain capitalization ratios and coverage ratios sufficient to maintain a capital structure consistent with our current profile. The ratios are based on EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income per income statement) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding unconsolidated entities and including adjustments for stock-based compensation expense, provision for loan losses, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on disposition of properties and acquisitions of controlling interests, impairment of assets, gains/losses on derivatives and financial instruments, other expenses, other impairment charges and other adjustments deemed appropriate in management's opinion. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, along with net income, are important supplemental measures because they provide additional information to assess and evaluate the performance of our operations. Our leverage ratios include net debt to Adjusted EBITDA and consolidated enterprise value. Net debt is defined as total long-term debt, excluding operating lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Consolidated enterprise value represents the sum of net debt, the fair market value of our common stock and noncontrolling interests.

Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly titled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, these measures are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management performance. None of the supplemental reporting measures represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled items reported by other real estate investment trusts or other companies. Please see the following tables for reconciliations of supplemental reporting measures and the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information report for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which is available on Welltower's website (www.welltower.com), for information and reconciliations of additional supplemental reporting measures.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company, is positioned at the center of the silver economy, focusing on rental housing for aging seniors across the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. Our portfolio of seniors and wellness housing communities is uniquely situated at the intersection of housing and hospitality, creating vibrant communities for mature renters and older adults. We believe our real estate portfolio is unmatched, located in highly attractive micromarkets with stunning built environments. Yet, we are an unusual real estate organization as we view ourselves as an operating company in a real estate wrapper, driven by highly-aligned partnerships and an unconventional culture. Through our disciplined approach to capital allocation powered by our Data Science platform and superior operating results driven by the Welltower Business System - our end-to-end operating and technology platform - we aspire to deliver long-term compounding of per share growth for our existing investors, our North Star.

We routinely post important information on our website at www.welltower.com in the "Investors" section, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on our website under the heading "Investors." Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website in addition to following our press releases, public conference calls and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information on our website is not incorporated by reference in this press release and our web address is included as an inactive textual reference only.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This document contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "pro forma," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, Welltower is making forward-looking statements. These statements include, among others, management's expectations regarding the favorable impact of the acquisitions made and additional acquisition pipeline and our statements under the section "Outlook for 2026." Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, including economic downturns, elevated inflation and interest rates, political or social conflict, unrest or violence or similar events; the status of the economy; the status of capital markets, including availability and cost of capital; issues facing the healthcare industry, including compliance with, and changes to, regulations and payment policies, responding to government investigations and punitive settlements, public perception of the healthcare industry and operators'/tenants' difficulty in cost effectively obtaining and maintaining adequate liability and other insurance; changes in financing terms; competition within the healthcare and seniors housing industries; negative developments in the operating results or financial condition of operators/tenants, including, but not limited to, their ability to pay rent and repay loans; Welltower's ability to transition or sell properties with profitable results; the failure to make new investments or acquisitions as and when anticipated; natural disasters, public health emergencies and extreme weather affecting Welltower's properties; Welltower's ability to re-lease space at similar rates as vacancies occur; Welltower's ability to timely reinvest sale proceeds at similar rates to assets sold; operator/tenant or joint venture partner bankruptcies or insolvencies; the cooperation of joint venture partners; government regulations affecting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and operational requirements; liability or contract claims by or against operators/tenants; unanticipated difficulties and/or expenditures relating to future investments or acquisitions; environmental laws affecting Welltower's properties; changes in rules or practices governing Welltower's financial reporting; the movement of U.S. and foreign currency exchange rates and changes to U.S. and global monetary, fiscal or trade policies; Welltower's approach to artificial intelligence; Welltower's ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT; key management personnel recruitment and retention; geopolitical tensions or conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East, and other risks described in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









Dollars in thousands



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026 Assets:







Real estate investments:







Land and land improvements

$ 5,146,696

$ 7,535,251 Buildings and improvements

42,496,555

60,990,495 Acquired lease intangibles

2,189,639

3,298,487 Real property held for sale, net of accumulated depreciation

5,091,216

306,776 Construction in progress

511,574

1,239,412 Less accumulated depreciation and intangible amortization

(10,107,309)

(12,125,154) Net real property owned

45,328,371

61,245,267 Right of use assets, net

1,250,447

1,922,667 Real estate loans receivable, net of credit allowance

1,773,788

3,047,269 Net real estate investments

48,352,606

66,215,203 Other assets:







Investments in unconsolidated entities

1,835,979

2,049,911 Cash and cash equivalents

6,806,507

2,274,910 Restricted cash

134,066

141,097 Receivables and other assets

2,375,644

3,030,212 Total other assets

11,152,196

7,496,130 Total assets

$ 59,504,802

$ 73,711,333









Liabilities and equity







Liabilities:







Unsecured credit facility and commercial paper

$ -

$ 1,041,054 Senior unsecured notes

14,365,008

14,686,972 Secured debt

2,487,354

3,467,126 Lease liabilities

1,311,600

1,968,069 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,028,458

2,684,098 Total liabilities

20,192,420

23,847,319 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

284,364

237,081 Equity:







Common stock

684,229

732,160 Capital in excess of par value

47,054,892

57,547,521 Treasury stock

(14,340)

(26,641) Cumulative net income

10,937,128

12,603,830 Cumulative dividends

(19,687,645)

(21,859,441) Accumulated other comprehensive income

(217,446)

(415,436) Total Welltower Inc. stockholders' equity

38,756,818

48,581,993 Noncontrolling interests

271,200

1,044,940 Total equity

39,028,018

49,626,933 Total liabilities and equity

$ 59,504,802

$ 73,711,333

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



























Dollars in thousands, except per share data













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025

2026

2025

2026 Revenues:

















Resident fees and services

$ 2,061,370

$ 3,121,141

$ 5,896,944

$ 8,886,963

Rental income

499,475

488,641

1,444,082

1,402,223

Interest income

67,216

83,251

191,763

231,549

Other income

57,631

22,744

124,234

91,554

Total revenues

2,685,692

3,715,777

7,657,023

10,612,289 Expenses:

















Property operating expenses

1,577,048

2,246,026

4,554,149

6,451,569

Depreciation and amortization

509,812

706,786

1,490,717

2,067,302

Interest expense

162,052

192,655

448,171

567,284

General and administrative expenses

63,124

67,169

191,057

202,129

Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

31,682

-

28,063

-

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

-

6,822

6,156

9,533

Provision for loan losses, net

1,088

230

(2,032)

4,045

Impairment of assets

3,081

33,452

75,359

64,052

Other expenses

44,699

124,687

75,357

242,754

Total expenses

2,392,586

3,377,827

6,866,997

9,608,668 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and

other items

293,106

337,950

790,026

1,003,621 Income tax (expense) benefit

(2,335)

(7,116)

2,131

43,230 Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities

(12,610)

(30,689)

(18,739)

(50,344) Gain (loss) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling

interests, net

4,025

114,678

70,652

633,615 Income (loss) from continuing operations

282,186

414,823

844,070

1,630,122



















Net income (loss)

282,186

414,823

844,070

1,630,122 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

1,627

18,236

3,666

59,861 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 280,559

$ 396,587

$ 840,404

$ 1,570,261



















Average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

672,407

724,329

657,571

711,389

Diluted

685,399

754,903

669,218

739,794 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per

share:

















Basic

$ 0.42

$ 0.55

$ 1.28

$ 2.21

Diluted(2)

$ 0.41

$ 0.54

$ 1.26

$ 2.16 Common dividends per share

$ 0.74

$ 0.85

$ 2.08

$ 2.33





















(1) Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests. (2) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.

Funds From Operations Reconciliation



















Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025

2026

2025

2026 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 280,559

$ 396,587

$ 840,404

$ 1,570,261 Depreciation and amortization

509,812

706,786

1,490,717

2,067,302 Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions and

acquisitions of controlling interests, net

(944)

(81,226)

4,707

(569,563) Noncontrolling interests(1)

(9,360)

9,884

(25,084)

37,623 Unconsolidated entities(2)

44,308

38,760

104,545

101,369 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders

824,375

1,070,791

2,415,289

3,206,992 Normalizing items, net(3)

94,866

187,719

148,318

298,283 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 919,241

$ 1,258,510

$ 2,563,607

$ 3,505,275



















Average diluted common shares outstanding

685,399

754,903

669,218

739,794



















Per diluted share data attributable to common stockholders:

















Net income (loss)(4)

$ 0.41

$ 0.54

$ 1.26

$ 2.16

NAREIT FFO

$ 1.20

$ 1.42

$ 3.61

$ 4.33

Normalized FFO

$ 1.34

$ 1.67

$ 3.83

$ 4.74



















Normalized FFO Payout Ratio:

















Dividends per common share

$ 0.74

$ 0.85

$ 2.08

$ 2.33

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share

$ 1.34

$ 1.67

$ 3.83

$ 4.74

Normalized FFO payout ratio

55 %

51 %

54 %

49 %



















Other items:(5)















Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization

$ (54,117)

$ (99,042)

$ (148,845)

$ (243,669) Non-cash interest expenses(6)

12,925

12,874

38,235

38,731 Recurring cap-ex(7)

(98,127)

(139,123)

(249,835)

(308,088) Stock-based compensation(8)

12,828

15,622

40,139

48,099



(1) Represents noncontrolling interests' share of net FFO adjustments. (2) Represents Welltower's share of net FFO adjustments from unconsolidated entities. (3) See Normalizing Items table for details. (4) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units, where applicable. (5) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and including Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities. (6) Excludes normalized foreign currency loss (gain). (7) Reflects recurring cap-ex on owned operational properties and excludes acquisition related cap-ex. (8) Excludes normalized stock compensation expense related to the 2021 Special Performance Option and OPP Awards.

Normalizing Items















Dollars in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026 Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net $ 31,682

$ -

$ 28,063

$ - Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net -

6,822 (1) 6,156

9,533 Provision for loan losses, net 1,088

230 (2) (2,032)

4,045 Income tax benefits -

-

(8,181)

(71,304) Other impairment -

2,463 (3) 604

2,463 Other expenses 44,699

124,687 (4) 75,357

242,754 Special incentive plan compensation 2,568

267 (5) 7,970

722 Casualty losses, net of recoveries 1,914

9,793 (6) 8,252

17,871 Foreign currency loss (gain) 1,753

6,124 (7) (2)

6,496 Normalizing items attributable to noncontrolling interests and

unconsolidated entities, net 11,162

37,333 (8) 32,131

85,703 Net normalizing items $ 94,866

$ 187,719

$ 148,318

$ 298,283















Average diluted common shares outstanding 685,399

754,903

669,218

739,794 Net normalizing items per diluted share $ 0.14

$ 0.25

$ 0.22

$ 0.40



(1) Primarily related to the extinguishment of unsecured debt. (2) Primarily related to adjustments to reserves for loan losses based upon our current assessment of expected credit losses in the portfolio. (3) Primarily related to the write off of straight-line rent receivable balances relating to the conversion of triple-net leased properties to a SHO (RIDEA) structure. (4) Primarily related to non-capitalizable transaction costs and legal fees, including related to the HC-One Group operator restructuring. (5) Primarily related to expenses recognized on the 2021 Special Performance Option Awards. (6) Primarily relates to casualty losses net of any insurance recoveries. (7) Primarily relates to foreign currency gains and losses related to accrued interest on intercompany loans and third party debt denominated in a foreign currency. (8) Primarily relates to hypothetical liquidation at book value adjustments related to in substance real estate investments.

Outlook Reconciliation: Year ending December 31, 2026























Dollars in millions, except per share data









Prior Outlook

Current Outlook FFO Outlook Reconciliation









Low

High Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 2,302

$ 2,362

$ 2,470

$ 2,515 Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of

controlling interests, net(1)

(545)

(545)

(862)

(862) Depreciation and amortization(1)

2,845

2,845

2,928

2,928 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders

4,602

4,662

4,536

4,581 Normalizing items, net(1,2)

111

111

298

298 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 4,713

$ 4,773

$ 4,834

$ 4,879

















Diluted per share data attributable to common stockholders:















Net income

$ 3.11

$ 3.19

$ 3.31

$ 3.37 NAREIT FFO

$ 6.21

$ 6.29

$ 6.07

$ 6.13 Normalized FFO

$ 6.36

$ 6.44

$ 6.47

$ 6.53

















Other items:(1)















Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization

$ (341)

$ (341)

$ (342)

$ (342) Non-cash interest expenses

50

50

51

51 Recurring cap-ex(3)

(465)

(465)

(465)

(465) Stock-based compensation

63

63

63

63



(1) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities. (2) See Normalizing Items table. (3) Reflects recurring cap-ex on owned operational properties and excludes acquisition related cap-ex.

SSNOI Reconciliation















Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended September 30,







2025

2026

% growth Net income (loss)

$ 282,186

$ 414,823



Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net

(4,025)

(114,678)



Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities

12,610

30,689



Income tax expense (benefit)

2,335

7,116



Other expenses

44,699

124,687



Impairment of assets

3,081

33,452



Provision for loan losses, net

1,088

230



Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

-

6,822



Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net

31,682

-



General and administrative expenses

63,124

67,169



Depreciation and amortization

509,812

706,786



Interest expense

162,052

192,655



Consolidated NOI

1,108,644

1,469,751



NOI attributable to unconsolidated investments(1)

29,337

37,665



NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests(2)

(12,280)

(10,954)



Pro rata NOI

1,125,701

1,496,462



Non-same store properties and non-property NOI

(376,118)

(625,216)



Non-cash NOI on same store properties

(41,746)

(46,237)



Currency and ownership adjustments(3)

(2,320)

(638)



Normalizing adjustments, net(4)

2,828

(4,384)



Same Store NOI (SSNOI)

$ 708,345

$ 819,987

15.8 %













Seniors Housing Operating

$ 499,497

$ 604,319

21.0 % Seniors Housing Triple-net

75,098

78,243

4.2 % Outpatient Medical

27,832

28,499

2.4 % Skilled Nursing

105,918

108,926

2.8 % Total SSNOI

$ 708,345

$ 819,987

15.8 %

















(1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner. (2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner. (3) Includes where appropriate adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages, to translate Canadian properties at a USD/CAD rate of 1.43 and to translate U.K. properties at a GBP/USD rate of 1.23. (4) Includes other adjustments described in the accompanying Earnings Release & Supplemental Information report.

SHO SS RevPOR Growth Reconciliation



Dollars in thousands, except SS RevPOR Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2026 Consolidated SHO revenues $ 2,063,618

$ 3,125,101 Unconsolidated SHO revenues attributable to WELL(1) 60,435

64,416 SHO revenues attributable to noncontrolling interests(2) (20,860)

(23,310) SHO pro rata revenues(3) 2,103,193

3,166,207 Non-property related revenues (1,542)

(1,627) Revenues attributable to non-same store properties (340,577)

(1,254,008) Non-cash and non-RevPOR revenues on same store properties (3,207)

(2,646) Currency and ownership adjustments(4) (9,793)

(1,623) SHO SS RevPOR revenues(5) $ 1,748,074

$ 1,906,303







Average occupied units/month(6) 100,357

103,899 SHO SS RevPOR(7) $ 5,759

$ 6,066 SS RevPOR YOY growth



5.3 %

















(1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner. (2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner. (3) Represents SHO revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership. (4) Includes adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages and foreign currency exchange rates for properties in the U.K. and Canada. (5) Represents SS SHO RevPOR revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership. (6) Represents average occupied units for SS properties on a pro rata basis. (7) Represents pro rata SS average revenues generated per occupied room per month.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation









Dollars in thousands

Three months ended



September 30, 2026 Net income (loss)

$ 414,823 Interest expense

192,655 Income tax expense (benefit)

7,116 Depreciation and amortization

706,786 EBITDA

1,321,380 Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities

30,689 Stock-based compensation

15,889 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net

6,822 Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net

(114,678) Impairment of assets

33,452 Provision for loan losses, net

230 Other expenses

124,687 Casualty losses, net of recoveries

9,586 Other impairment(1)

2,463 Total adjustments

109,347 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,430,727





Total debt(2)

$ 19,672,086 Less: cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,416,007) Net debt

$ 17,256,079 Adjusted EBITDA annualized

$ 5,722,908





Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

3.02 x







(1) Represents the write-off of straight-line rent receivable and unamortized lease incentive balances relating to the conversion of triple-net leased properties to a SHO (RIDEA) structure. (2) Includes unamortized premiums/discounts, other fair value adjustments, financing lease liabilities. Excludes operating lease liabilities of $1,491,135,000 related to ASC 842.

Net Debt to Consolidated Enterprise Value









Dollars in thousands, except per share data







September 30, 2026 Common shares outstanding

731,995 Period end share price

$ 230.24 Common equity market capitalization

$ 168,534,529





Net debt

17,256,079 Noncontrolling interests(1)

1,282,021 Consolidated enterprise value

$ 187,072,629 Net debt to consolidated enterprise value

9.2 %







(1) Includes all noncontrolling interests (redeemable and permanent) as reflected on our consolidated balance sheet.

SOURCE Welltower Inc.