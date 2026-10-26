Cincinnati Financial Corporation: Cincinnati Financial Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Results

CINCINNATI, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) today reported:

Third-quarter 2026 net income of $459 million, or $2.96 per share, compared with $1.122 billion, or $7.11 per share, in the third quarter of 2025, after recognizing a less than $1 million third-quarter 2026 after-tax increase in the fair value of equity securities still held.

Third-quarter 2026 non-GAAP operating income* of $443 million, or $2.86 per share, compared with $449 million, or $2.85 per share, in the third quarter of last year.

$663 million decrease in third-quarter 2026 net income, compared with third-quarter 2025, including the effects of after-tax net decreases of $657 million from net investment gains and $41 million from property casualty underwriting profit, partially offset by an increase of $24 million from investment income.

$105.42 book value per share at September 30, 2026, up $3.07 since year-end.

5.8% value creation ratio for the first nine months of 2026, compared with 13.8% for the same period of 2025.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Revenue Data























Earned premiums

$ 2,690

$ 2,567

5

$ 7,929

$ 7,391

7 Investment income, net of expenses

325

295

10

962

860

12 Total revenues

3,047

3,726

(18)

10,184

9,540

7 Income Statement Data























Net income

$ 459

$ 1,122

(59)

$ 1,988

$ 1,717

16 Investment gains and losses, after-tax

16

673

(98)

991

994

0 Non-GAAP operating income*

$ 443

$ 449

(1)

$ 997

$ 723

38 Per Share Data (diluted)























Net income

$ 2.96

$ 7.11

(58)

$ 12.75

$ 10.88

17 Investment gains and losses, after-tax

0.10

4.26

(98)

6.36

6.30

1 Non-GAAP operating income*

$ 2.86

$ 2.85

0

$ 6.39

$ 4.58

40

























Book value













$ 105.42

$ 98.76

7 Cash dividend declared

$ 0.94

$ 0.87

8

$ 2.82

$ 2.61

8 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

155.1

157.8

(2)

155.9

157.8

(1)



























* The Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures section defines and reconciles measures presented in this release that are not based on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Forward-looking statements and related assumptions are subject to the risks outlined in the company's safe harbor statement.

Insurance Operations Highlights

90.9% third-quarter 2026 property casualty combined ratio, increased from 88.2% for the third quarter of 2025.

2% growth in third-quarter net written premiums, including price increases, premium growth initiatives and a higher level of insured exposures.

$315 million third-quarter 2026 property casualty new business written premiums, down 12%. Agencies appointed since the beginning of 2025 contributed $33 million or 10% of total new business written premiums.

$31 million third-quarter 2026 life insurance subsidiary net income, up $3 million compared with the third quarter of 2025, and 2% growth in third-quarter 2026 term life insurance earned premiums.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights

10% or $30 million increase in third-quarter 2026 pretax investment income, including an 11% increase in bond interest income and a 4% decrease in stock portfolio dividends.

Three-month decrease of less than 1% in fair value of total investments at September 30, 2026, including a less than 1% decrease for both the bond portfolio and the stock portfolio.

$6.044 billion parent company cash and marketable securities at September 30, 2026, up 9% from year-end 2025.

Property Casualty Operations Maintaining Profitability

Stephen M. Spray, president and chief executive officer, commented: "Over the past few months our field claims teams and headquarters claims associates have been busy. I'm proud of their efforts as they brought compassion and expertise to our agents and policyholders, quickly resolving claims and helping affected communities begin to move forward.

"This quarter is a nice example of the impact our many growth, profitability and diversification initiatives are having on our insurance business. While catastrophe losses grew by 7.0 points compared with last year's third quarter - moving closer to historical averages for the third quarter - our overall combined ratio of 90.9% reflects our continued efforts in pricing segmentation across our organization and the purposeful diversification of our growth.

"On a nine-month basis we achieved healthy non-GAAP operating income, increasing that measure 38% to $997 million. Our insurance operations continued to lead the way. With three-quarters of the year behind us, our 95.8% combined ratio is comfortably within our long-term target of 92% to 98%."

Growth Reflecting Underwriting Discipline

"In this competitive market, we are balancing new business opportunities with underwriting discipline. Total property casualty net written premiums grew 4% through the first nine months of 2026, reflecting average renewal price increases for each of our property casualty insurance segments and most of our major lines of business.

"Our growth strategy plays to the strengths of each area where we do business. We consider many factors such as historic loss ratios, current market conditions, weather patterns and our view of future expectations for particular lines of business to create an appropriate plan for targeted profitable growth. That work creates a generally stable underwriting appetite to support our agents and enhance our mutual success.

"We also continue to benefit from the introduction of new specialty products through The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company and Cincinnati Global Underwriting, along with the ability to grow Cincinnati Re opportunistically as the reinsurance market changes. Through September, these three areas have grown 7%, 13% and 11%, respectively, compared with the first nine months of 2025."

Insurance Profitability Fueling Investments

"Consolidated cash and total investments topped $34 billion. Since December, book value per share has risen to $105.42, driven by the contribution of our insurance operations and the strength of our investment portfolio.

"This ample capital allows us to execute on our long-term strategies and, at the same time, continue to not just pay dividends to shareholders, but increase them, through the normal variability of investment and insurance markets as we've done for 66 years."

Insurance Operations Highlights Consolidated Property Casualty Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Earned premiums

$ 2,605

$ 2,484

5

$ 7,672

$ 7,145

7 Fee revenues

4

4

0

11

11

0 Total revenues

2,609

2,488

5

7,683

7,156

7

























Loss and loss expenses

1,595

1,464

9

5,070

4,938

3 Underwriting expenses

774

731

6

2,276

2,095

9 Underwriting profit

$ 240

$ 293

(18)

$ 337

$ 123

174

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

61.2 %

58.9 %

2.3

66.1 %

69.1 %

(3.0) Underwriting expenses

29.7

29.3

0.4

29.7

29.3

0.4 Combined ratio

90.9 %

88.2 %

2.7

95.8 %

98.4 %

(2.6)





































% Change









% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 2,095

$ 2,037

3

$ 6,394

$ 6,084

5 Agency new business written premiums

315

356

(12)

1,007

1,143

(12) Other written premiums

140

100

40

642

494

30 Net written premiums

$ 2,550

$ 2,493

2

$ 8,043

$ 7,721

4

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

54.0 %

55.4 %

(1.4)

56.8 %

57.4 %

(0.6) Current accident year catastrophe losses

10.8

4.4

6.4

12.2

14.2

(2.0) Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(3.5)

(0.2)

(3.3)

(2.7)

(1.6)

(1.1) Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.1)

(0.7)

0.6

(0.2)

(0.9)

0.7 Loss and loss expense ratio

61.2 %

58.9 %

2.3

66.1 %

69.1 %

(3.0)

























Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

83.7 %

84.7 %

(1.0)

86.5 %

86.7 %

(0.2)



























$57 million or 2% growth of third-quarter 2026 property casualty net written premiums, reflecting premium growth initiatives, price increases and a higher level of insured exposures.

$41 million decrease in third-quarter 2026 new business premiums written by agencies, primarily due to our personal lines insurance segment, included a $15 million increase in production from agencies appointed since the beginning of 2025.

300 new agency appointments in the first nine months of 2026, including 44 that market only our personal lines products.

2.7 percentage-point third-quarter 2026 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 7.0 points for losses from catastrophes.

2.6 percentage-point nine-month 2026 combined ratio improvement, including a decrease of 1.3 points from lower catastrophe losses.

3.6 percentage-point third-quarter 2026 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $94 million, compared with 0.9 points or $22 million for third-quarter 2025.

2.9 percentage-point nine-month 2026 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 2.5 points for the first nine months of 2025.

0.6 percentage-point improvement in the nine-month 2026 ratio for current accident year loss and loss expenses before catastrophes.

0.4 percentage-point increase in the underwriting expense ratio for the first nine months of 2026, compared with the same period of 2025, primarily due to timing of recognition of certain expenses.

Commercial Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Earned premiums

$ 1,270

$ 1,229

3

$ 3,762

$ 3,620

4 Fee revenues

2

2

0

4

4

0 Total revenues

1,272

1,231

3

3,766

3,624

4

























Loss and loss expenses

782

747

5

2,539

2,249

13 Underwriting expenses

398

373

7

1,166

1,080

8 Underwriting profit

$ 92

$ 111

(17)

$ 61

$ 295

(79)

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

61.5 %

60.8 %

0.7

67.5 %

62.2 %

5.3 Underwriting expenses

31.3

30.3

1.0

31.0

29.8

1.2 Combined ratio

92.8 %

91.1 %

1.7

98.5 %

92.0 %

6.5





































% Change









% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 1,050

$ 1,043

1

$ 3,380

$ 3,311

2 Agency new business written premiums

182

185

(2)

595

588

1 Other written premiums

(33)

(30)

(10)

(90)

(86)

(5) Net written premiums

$ 1,199

$ 1,198

0

$ 3,885

$ 3,813

2

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

58.0 %

59.2 %

(1.2)

61.0 %

60.0 %

1.0 Current accident year catastrophe losses

7.1

3.0

4.1

9.6

5.0

4.6 Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(3.4)

(1.0)

(2.4)

(3.0)

(2.2)

(0.8) Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.2)

(0.4)

0.2

(0.1)

(0.6)

0.5 Loss and loss expense ratio

61.5 %

60.8 %

0.7

67.5 %

62.2 %

5.3

























Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

89.3 %

89.5 %

(0.2)

92.0 %

89.8 %

2.2



























$1 million or less than 1% growth in third-quarter 2026 commercial lines net written premiums, primarily due to higher agency renewal premiums. Two percent growth in nine-month net written premiums.

$7 million or 1% increase in third-quarter renewal written premiums, with commercial lines average renewal pricing increases in the low-single-digit percent range.

$3 million or 2% decrease in third-quarter 2026 new business premiums written by agencies, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.

1.7 percentage-point third-quarter 2026 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 4.3 points for losses from catastrophes.

6.5 percentage-point nine-month 2026 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 5.1 points from higher catastrophe losses.

3.6 percentage-point third-quarter 2026 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $46 million, compared with 1.4 points or $18 million for third-quarter 2025.

3.1 percentage-point nine-month 2026 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 2.8 points for the first nine months of 2025.

Personal Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Earned premiums

$ 888

$ 838

6

$ 2,641

$ 2,340

13 Fee revenues

1

1

0

4

4

0 Total revenues

889

839

6

2,645

2,344

13

























Loss and loss expenses

564

507

11

1,809

1,951

(7) Underwriting expenses

237

233

2

717

665

8 Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 88

$ 99

(11)

$ 119

$ (272)



nm

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

63.5 %

60.4 %

3.1

68.4 %

83.4 %

(15.0) Underwriting expenses

26.8

27.8

(1.0)

27.2

28.4

(1.2) Combined ratio

90.3 %

88.2 %

2.1

95.6 %

111.8 %

(16.2)





































% Change









% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 911

$ 864

5

$ 2,580

$ 2,364

9 Agency new business written premiums

76

116

(34)

230

384

(40) Other written premiums

(30)

(29)

(3)

(88)

(145)

39 Net written premiums

$ 957

$ 951

1

$ 2,722

$ 2,603

5

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

47.9 %

50.7 %

(2.8)

51.1 %

54.7 %

(3.6) Current accident year catastrophe losses

19.9

8.0

11.9

19.5

29.7

(10.2) Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(3.6)

2.6

(6.2)

(2.1)

0.4

(2.5) Prior accident years catastrophe losses

(0.7)

(0.9)

0.2

(0.1)

(1.4)

1.3 Loss and loss expense ratio

63.5 %

60.4 %

3.1

68.4 %

83.4 %

(15.0)

























Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

74.7 %

78.5 %

(3.8)

78.3 %

83.1 %

(4.8)



























$6 million or 1% growth in third-quarter 2026 personal lines net written premiums, including higher agency renewal written premiums that benefited from rate increases near the low end of the high-single-digit percent range, partially offset by lower new business premiums. Five percent growth in nine-month net written premiums.

$40 million or 34% decrease in third-quarter 2026 new business premiums written by agencies, as we continue to carefully underwrite each policy in a highly competitive market.

2.1 percentage-point third-quarter 2026 combined ratio increase, including an increase of 12.1 points for losses from catastrophes.

16.2 percentage-point nine-month 2026 combined ratio improvement, including a decrease of 8.9 points from lower catastrophe losses.

4.3 percentage-point third-quarter 2026 favorable prior accident year reserve development of $38 million, compared with an unfavorable 1.7 points or $14 million for third-quarter 2025.

2.2 percentage-point nine-month 2026 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 1.0 points for the first nine months of 2025.

Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Earned premiums

$ 187

$ 174

7

$ 556

$ 510

9 Fee revenues

1

1

0

3

3

0 Total revenues

188

175

7

559

513

9

























Loss and loss expenses

114

108

6

342

317

8 Underwriting expenses

53

48

10

156

141

11 Underwriting profit

$ 21

$ 19

11

$ 61

$ 55

11

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Loss and loss expenses

61.5 %

62.1 %

(0.6)

61.7 %

62.2 %

(0.5) Underwriting expenses

27.9

27.7

0.2

28.0

27.6

0.4 Combined ratio

89.4 %

89.8 %

(0.4)

89.7 %

89.8 %

(0.1)





































% Change









% Change Agency renewal written premiums

$ 134

$ 130

3

$ 434

$ 409

6 Agency new business written premiums

57

55

4

182

171

6 Other written premiums

(7)

(10)

30

(31)

(35)

11 Net written premiums

$ 184

$ 175

5

$ 585

$ 545

7

























Ratios as a percent of earned premiums:









Pt. Change









Pt. Change Current accident year before catastrophe losses

63.8 %

64.1 %

(0.3)

64.3 %

64.8 %

(0.5) Current accident year catastrophe losses

1.0

0.2

0.8

1.0

0.9

0.1 Prior accident years before catastrophe losses

(3.3)

(2.1)

(1.2)

(3.4)

(3.2)

(0.2) Prior accident years catastrophe losses

0.0

(0.1)

0.1

(0.2)

(0.3)

0.1 Loss and loss expense ratio

61.5 %

62.1 %

(0.6)

61.7 %

62.2 %

(0.5)

























Current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses

91.7 %

91.8 %

(0.1)

92.3 %

92.4 %

(0.1)



























$9 million or 5% growth in third-quarter 2026 excess and surplus lines net written premiums, including higher agency renewal written premiums that benefited from price increases averaging in the low-single-digit percent range. Seven percent growth in nine-month net written premiums.

$2 million or 4% increase in third-quarter 2026 new business premiums written by agencies.

0.4 percentage-point third-quarter 2026 combined ratio improvement, primarily due to favorable reserve development on prior accident year loss and loss expenses that was partially offset by higher current accident year catastrophe losses.

0.1 percentage-point nine-month 2026 combined ratio improvement, largely due to a lower ratio for current accident year loss and loss expenses before catastrophe losses that was partially offset by a higher underwriting expense ratio.

3.3 percentage-point third-quarter 2026 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development of $6 million, compared with 2.2 points or $4 million for third-quarter 2025.

3.6 percentage-point nine-month 2026 benefit from favorable prior accident year reserve development, compared with 3.5 points for the first nine months of 2025.

Life Insurance Subsidiary Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Term life insurance

$ 62

$ 61

2

$ 187

$ 179

4 Whole life insurance

15

14

7

42

40

5 Universal life and other

8

8

0

28

27

4 Earned premiums

85

83

2

257

246

4 Investment income, net of expenses

53

52

2

161

151

7 Investment gains and losses, net

4

(1)



nm

3

(6)



nm Fee revenues

2

1

100

5

4

25 Total revenues

144

135

7

426

395

8 Contract holders' benefits incurred

80

76

5

243

230

6 Underwriting expenses incurred

25

23

9

73

70

4 Total benefits and expenses

105

99

6

316

300

5 Net income before income tax

39

36

8

110

95

16 Income tax provision

8

8

0

23

20

15 Net income of the life insurance subsidiary

$ 31

$ 28

11

$ 87

$ 75

16



























$2 million increase in third-quarter 2026 earned premiums, including a 2% increase for term life insurance, our largest life insurance product line.

$12 million increase in nine-month 2026 life insurance subsidiary net income, primarily due to increased investment income, increased investment gains, increased earned premiums, and more favorable mortality experience, partially offset by less favorable impacts from the unlocking of interest rate and other actuarial assumptions.

$1 million or less than 1% nine-month 2026 increase, to $1.468 billion, in GAAP shareholders' equity for the life insurance subsidiary, primarily from net income that was offset by an increase in unrealized investment losses on fixed-maturity securities.

Investment and Balance Sheet Highlights Investments Results (Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Investment income, net of expenses

$ 325

$ 295

10

$ 962

$ 860

12 Investment interest credited to contract holders

(32)

(32)

0

(97)

(95)

(2) Investment gains and losses, net

20

853

(98)

1,258

1,259

0 Investments profit

$ 313

$ 1,116

(72)

$ 2,123

$ 2,024

5

























Investment income:























Interest

$ 252

$ 227

11

$ 731

$ 651

12 Dividends

66

69

(4)

214

206

4 Other

11

4

175

31

16

94 Less investment expenses

4

5

(20)

14

13

8 Investment income, pretax

325

295

10

962

860

12 Less income taxes

57

51

12

167

148

13 Total investment income, after-tax

$ 268

$ 244

10

$ 795

$ 712

12

























Investment returns:























Average invested assets plus cash and cash equivalents

$ 35,549

$ 31,899





$ 34,631

$ 31,345



Average yield pretax

3.66 %

3.70 %





3.70 %

3.66 %



Average yield after-tax

3.02

3.06





3.06

3.03



Effective tax rate

17.6

17.3





17.4

17.2



Fixed-maturity returns:























Average amortized cost

$ 19,989

$ 17,816





$ 19,504

$ 17,515



Average yield pretax

5.04 %

5.10 %





5.00 %

4.96 %



Average yield after-tax

4.10

4.16





4.07

4.04



Effective tax rate

18.6

18.4





18.5

18.4































$30 million or 10% rise in third-quarter 2026 pretax investment income, including an 11% increase in interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a 4% decrease in equity portfolio dividends.

$1.142 billion in third-quarter 2026 pretax total investment losses, summarized in the table below. Changes in unrealized gains or losses reported in other comprehensive income, in addition to investment gains and losses reported in net income, are useful for evaluating total investment performance over time and are major components of changes in book value and the value creation ratio.

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Investment gains and losses on equity securities sold, net

$ 5

$ (9)

$ 255

$ (5) Unrealized gains and losses on equity securities still held, net

1

855

980

1,259 Investment gains and losses on fixed-maturity securities, net

(8)

1

(3)

(13) Other

22

6

26

18 Subtotal - investment gains and losses reported in net income

20

853

1,258

1,259 Change in unrealized investment gains and losses - fixed

maturities and short-term

(1,162)

241

(1,308)

336 Total

$ (1,142)

$ 1,094

$ (50)

$ 1,595



















Balance Sheet Highlights (Dollars in millions, except share data) At September 30, At December 31,



2026

2025 Total investments

$ 33,139

$ 31,783 Total assets

42,611

41,002 Short-term debt

17

25 Long-term debt

791

790 Shareholders' equity

16,182

15,911 Book value per share

105.42

102.35 Debt-to-total-capital ratio

4.8 %

4.9 %











$34.378 billion in consolidated cash and total investments at September 30, 2026, an increase of 4% from $33.214 billion at year-end 2025.

$18.925 billion bond portfolio at September 30, 2026, with an average rating of A2/A. Fair value decreased $29 million during the third quarter of 2026, including $1.107 billion in net purchases of fixed-maturity securities.

$13.145 billion equity portfolio was 39.7% of total investments, including $8.872 billion in appreciated value before taxes at September 30, 2026. Third-quarter 2026 decrease in fair value of $49 million, including $52 million in net sales of equity securities.

$3.22 third-quarter 2026 decrease in book value per share, including additions of $2.89 of net income before investment gains and $0.82 for other items that were offset by $5.99 from investment portfolio net investment gains or changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities and $0.94 from dividends declared to shareholders.

Value creation ratio of 5.8% for the first nine months of 2026, including 6.4% from net income before investment gains, which includes underwriting and investment income, and 6.2% from investment gains for equity securities, partially offset by 6.6% from changes in unrealized gains for fixed-maturity securities and 0.2% for other items.

For additional information or to register for our conference call webcast, please visit investors.cinfin.com.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

Mailing Address: Street Address: P.O. Box 145496 6200 South Gilmore Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-5496 Fairfield, Ohio 45014-5141

Safe Harbor Statement

Our business is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, are based upon our current estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like "seek," "expect," "will," "should," "could," "might," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "likely," "future," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made; we assume no obligation to update such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Insurance-Related Risks

Risks and uncertainties associated with our loss reserves or actual claim costs exceeding reserves

Increased frequency and/or severity of claims or development of claims that are unforeseen at the time of policy issuance

Unusually high levels of catastrophe losses due to risk concentrations or changes in weather patterns, environmental events, war or political unrest, terrorism incidents, cyberattacks, civil unrest or other causes; and our ability to manage catastrophe risk

Risks associated with analytical models in key areas such as underwriting, pricing, capital management, reserving, investments, reinsurance, and catastrophe risk management

Inadequate estimates or assumptions, or reliance on third-party data used for critical accounting estimates

Events or conditions that could weaken or harm our relationships with our independent agencies and hamper opportunities to add new agencies, resulting in limitations on our opportunities for growth

Mergers, acquisitions, and other consolidations of agencies that result in a concentration of a significant amount of premium in one agency or agency group and/or alter our competitive advantages

Our inability to manage business opportunities, growth prospects, and expenses for our ongoing operations

Changing consumer insurance-buying habits

The inability to obtain adequate ceded reinsurance on acceptable terms, for acceptable amounts, and from financially strong reinsurers; and the potential for nonpayment or delay in payment by reinsurers

Domestic and global events, such as the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East, future pandemics, inflationary trends, changes in U.S. trade and tariff policy, and disruptions in the banking and financial services industry, resulting in insurance losses, capital market or credit market uncertainty, followed by prolonged periods of economic instability or recession, that lead to: Securities market disruption or volatility and related effects such as decreased economic activity and continued supply chain disruptions that affect our investment portfolio and book value Significant or prolonged decline in the fair value of securities and impairment of the assets Significant decline in investment income due to reduced or eliminated dividend payouts from securities Significant rise in losses from surety or director and officer policies written for financial institutions or other insured entities or in losses from policies written by Cincinnati Re or Cincinnati Global An unusually high level of claims in our insurance or reinsurance operations that increase litigation-related expenses Decreased premium revenue and cash flow from disruption to our distribution channel of independent agents, consumer self-isolation, travel limitations, business restrictions and decreased economic activity The inability of our workforce, agencies, or vendors to perform necessary business functions



Financial, Economic, and Investment Risks

Declines in overall stock market values negatively affecting our equity portfolio and book value

Downgrades in our financial strength ratings

Interest rate fluctuations or other factors that could significantly affect: Our ability to generate growth in investment income Values of our fixed-maturity investments and accounts in which we hold bank-owned life insurance contract assets Our traditional life policy reserves

Economic volatility and illiquidity associated with our alternative investments in private equity, private credit, real property, and limited partnerships

Failure to comply with covenants and other requirements under our credit facilities, senior debt, and other debt obligations

Recession, prolonged elevated inflation, or other economic conditions resulting in lower demand for insurance products or increased payment delinquencies

The inability of our subsidiaries to pay dividends consistent with current or past levels impacting our ability to pay shareholder dividends or repurchase shares

General Business, Technology, and Operational Risks

Ineffective information technology systems or failing to develop and implement improvements in technology

Difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, could negatively affect our, or our agents', ability to conduct business; disrupt our relationships with agents, policyholders, and others; cause reputational damage, mitigation expenses, data loss, and expose us to liability

Difficulties with our operations and technology that may negatively impact our ability to conduct business, including cloud-based data information storage, data security, remote working capabilities, and/or outsourcing relationships and third-party operations and data security

Disruption of the insurance market caused by technology innovations such as driverless cars that could decrease consumer demand for insurance products

Delays, inadequate data developed internally or from third parties, or performance inadequacies from ongoing development and implementation of underwriting and pricing models and methods, including usage-based insurance methods, automation, artificial intelligence, or technology projects and enhancements expected to increase our efficiency, pricing accuracy, underwriting profit, and competitiveness

Intense competition, and the impact of innovation, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and changing customer preferences on the insurance industry and the markets in which we operate, could harm our ability to maintain or increase our business volumes and profitability

Inability to defer policy acquisition costs for any business segment if pricing and loss trends would lead management to conclude that the segment could not achieve sustainable profitability

Unforeseen departure of certain executive officers or other key employees that could interrupt progress toward important strategic goals or diminish the effectiveness of certain longstanding relationships with insurance agents and others

Our inability, or the inability of our independent agents, to attract and retain personnel

Events, such as a pandemic, an epidemic, natural catastrophe, or terrorism, which could hamper our ability to assemble our workforce, work effectively in a remote environment, or other failures of business continuity or disaster recovery programs

Regulatory, Compliance, and Legal Risks

Actions of insurance departments, state attorneys general or other regulatory agencies, including a change to a federal system of regulation from a state-based system, that: Impose new obligations on us that increase our expenses or change the assumptions underlying our critical accounting estimates Place the insurance industry under greater regulatory scrutiny or result in new statutes, rules, and regulations Restrict our ability to exit or reduce writings of unprofitable coverages or lines of business Increase assessments for guaranty funds, other insurance-related assessments, or mandatory reinsurance arrangements; or that impair our ability to recover such assessments through future surcharges or other rate changes Increase our provision for federal income taxes due to changes in tax laws, regulations, or interpretations Increase other expenses Limit our ability to set fair, adequate, and reasonable rates Restrict our ability to cancel policies Impose new underwriting standards Place us at a disadvantage in the marketplace Restrict our ability to execute our business model, including the way we compensate agents

Adverse outcomes from litigation, environmental claims, mass torts or administrative proceedings, including effects of social inflation and third-party litigation funding on the size and frequency of litigation awards

Events or actions, including unauthorized intentional circumvention of controls, which reduce our future ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

Effects of changing social, global, economic, and regulatory environments

Additional measures affecting corporate financial reporting and governance that can affect the market value of our common stock

Risks and uncertainties are further discussed in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Item 1A, Risk Factors, Page 30.

* * *

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Income (unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, December 31,









2026

2025 Assets













Investments







$ 33,139

$ 31,783 Cash and cash equivalents







1,239

1,431 Premiums receivable







3,427

3,142 Reinsurance recoverable







624

655 Deferred policy acquisition costs







1,422

1,344 Other assets







2,760

2,647 Total assets







$ 42,611

$ 41,002















Liabilities













Insurance reserves







$ 15,611

$ 14,499 Unearned premiums







5,643

5,254 Deferred income tax







1,616

1,833 Long-term debt and lease obligations







858

861 Other liabilities







2,701

2,644 Total liabilities







26,429

25,091















Shareholders' Equity













Common stock and paid-in capital







1,992

1,958 Retained earnings







18,273

16,719 Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(951)

(34) Treasury stock







(3,132)

(2,732) Total shareholders' equity







16,182

15,911 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 42,611

$ 41,002















(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues













Earned premiums $ 2,690

$ 2,567

$ 7,929

$ 7,391 Investment income, net of expenses 325

295

962

860 Investment gains and losses, net 20

853

1,258

1,259 Other revenues 12

11

35

30 Total revenues 3,047

3,726

10,184

9,540















Benefits and Expenses













Insurance losses and contract holders' benefits 1,675

1,540

5,313

5,168 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 799

754

2,349

2,165 Interest expense 12

13

39

40 Other operating expenses 8

6

28

27 Total benefits and expenses 2,494

2,313

7,729

7,400















Income Before Income Taxes 553

1,413

2,455

2,140















Provision for Income Taxes 94

291

467

423















Net Income $ 459

$ 1,122

$ 1,988

$ 1,717















Per Common Share:













Net income - basic $ 2.99

$ 7.19

$ 12.88

$ 10.99 Net income - diluted 2.96

7.11

12.75

10.88

















Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliation to Comparable GAAP Measures

(See attached tables for reconciliations; additional prior-period reconciliations available at investors.cinfin.com.)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules for insurance company regulation in the United States of America as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its primary business areas - property casualty insurance, life insurance and investments. Management uses these measures when analyzing both GAAP and non-GAAP results to improve its understanding of trends in the underlying business and to help avoid incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions about the success or failure of company strategies. Management adjustments to GAAP measures generally: apply to non-recurring events that are unrelated to business performance and distort short-term results; involve values that fluctuate based on events outside of management's control; supplement reporting segment disclosures with disclosures for a subsidiary company or for a combination of subsidiaries or reporting segments; or relate to accounting refinements that affect comparability between periods, creating a need to analyze data on the same basis.

Non-GAAP operating income: Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by excluding investment gains and losses (defined as investment gains and losses after applicable federal and state income taxes) and other significant non-recurring items from net income. Management evaluates non-GAAP operating income to measure the success of pricing, rate and underwriting strategies. While investment gains (or losses) are integral to the company's insurance operations over the long term, the determination to realize investment gains or losses on fixed-maturity securities sold in any period may be subject to management's discretion and is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Also, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, gains and losses are recognized from certain changes in market values of securities without actual realization. Management believes that the level of investment gains or losses for any particular period, while it may be material, may not fully indicate the performance of ongoing underlying business operations in that period.



For these reasons, many investors and shareholders consider non-GAAP operating income to be one of the more meaningful measures for evaluating insurance company performance. Equity analysts who report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses. The company presents non-GAAP operating income so that all investors have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information.

For these reasons, many investors and shareholders consider non-GAAP operating income to be one of the more meaningful measures for evaluating insurance company performance. Equity analysts who report on the insurance industry and the company generally focus on this metric in their analyses. The company presents non-GAAP operating income so that all investors have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information. Consolidated property casualty insurance results: To supplement reporting segment disclosures related to our property casualty insurance operations, we also evaluate results for those operations on a basis that includes results for our property casualty insurance and brokerage services subsidiaries. That is the total of our commercial lines, personal lines and our excess and surplus lines segments plus our reinsurance assumed operations known as Cincinnati Re and our London-based global specialty underwriter known as Cincinnati Global.

Life insurance subsidiary results: To supplement life insurance reporting segment disclosures related to our life insurance operation, we also evaluate results for that operation on a basis that includes life insurance subsidiary investment income, or investment income plus investment gains and losses, that are also included in our investments reporting segment. We recognize that assets under management, capital appreciation and investment income are integral to evaluating the success of the life insurance segment because of the long duration of life products.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Net Income Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income

$ 459

$ 1,122

$ 1,988

$ 1,717 Less:















Investment gains and losses, net

20

853

1,258

1,259 Income tax on investment gains and losses

(4)

(180)

(267)

(265) Investment gains and losses, after-tax

16

673

991

994 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 443

$ 449

$ 997

$ 723

















Diluted per share data:















Net income

$ 2.96

$ 7.11

$ 12.75

$ 10.88 Less:















Investment gains and losses, net

0.13

5.40

8.07

7.98 Income tax on investment gains and losses

(0.03)

(1.14)

(1.71)

(1.68) Investment gains and losses, after-tax

0.10

4.26

6.36

6.30 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 2.86

$ 2.85

$ 6.39

$ 4.58



















Life Insurance Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income of the life insurance subsidiary

$ 31

$ 28

$ 87

$ 75 Investment gains and losses, net

4

(1)

3

(6) Income tax on investment gains and losses

1

-

1

(1) Non-GAAP operating income

28

29

85

80

















Investment income, net of expenses

(53)

(52)

(161)

(151) Investment interest credited to contract holders

32

32

97

95 Income tax excluding tax on investment gains and losses, net

7

8

22

21 Life insurance segment profit

$ 14

$ 17

$ 43

$ 45



















Property Casualty Insurance Reconciliation (Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2026

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S

Other* Premiums:



























Net written premiums

$ 2,550



$ 1,199



$ 957



$ 184



$ 210 Unearned premiums change

55



71



(69)



3



50 Earned premiums

$ 2,605



$ 1,270



$ 888



$ 187



$ 260





























Underwriting profit

$ 240



$ 92



$ 88



$ 21



$ 39 (Dollars in millions) Nine months ended September 30, 2026

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S

Other* Premiums:



























Net written premiums

$ 8,043



$ 3,885



$ 2,722



$ 585



$ 851 Unearned premiums change

(371)



(123)



(81)



(29)



(138) Earned premiums

$ 7,672



$ 3,762



$ 2,641



$ 556



$ 713





























Underwriting profit

$ 337



$ 61



$ 119



$ 61



$ 96 (Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2025

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S Other* Premiums:



























Net written premiums

$ 2,493



$ 1,198



$ 951



$ 175



$ 169 Unearned premiums change

(9)



31



(113)



(1)



74 Earned premiums

$ 2,484



$ 1,229



$ 838



$ 174



$ 243





























Underwriting profit

$ 293



$ 111



$ 99



$ 19



$ 64 (Dollars in millions) Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Consolidated Commercial Personal E&S Other* Premiums:



























Net written premiums

$ 7,721



$ 3,813



$ 2,603



$ 545



$ 760 Unearned premiums change

(576)



(193)



(263)



(35)



(85) Earned premiums

$ 7,145



$ 3,620



$ 2,340



$ 510



$ 675





























Underwriting profit (loss)

$ 123



$ 295



$ (272)



$ 55



$ 45 Dollar amounts shown are rounded to millions; certain amounts may not add due to rounding. *Included in Other are the results of Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Other Measures

Value creation ratio: This is a measure of shareholder value creation that management believes captures the contribution of the company's insurance operations, the success of its investment strategy and the importance placed on paying cash dividends to shareholders. The value creation ratio measure is made up of two primary components: (1) rate of growth in book value per share plus (2) the ratio of dividends declared per share to beginning book value per share. Management believes this measure is useful, providing a meaningful measure of long-term progress in creating shareholder value. It is intended to be all-inclusive regarding changes in book value per share, and uses originally reported book value per share in cases where book value per share has been adjusted, such as adoption of Accounting Standards Updates with a cumulative effect of a change in accounting.

Written premium: Under statutory accounting rules in the U.S., property casualty written premium is the amount recorded for policies issued and recognized on an annualized basis at the effective date of the policy. Management analyzes trends in written premium to assess business efforts. The difference between written and earned premium is unearned premium.

Value Creation Ratio Calculations (Dollars are per share) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Value creation ratio:















End of period book value*

$ 105.42

$ 98.76

$ 105.42

$ 98.76 Less beginning of period book value

108.64

91.46

102.35

89.11 Change in book value

(3.22)

7.30

3.07

9.65 Dividend declared to shareholders

0.94

0.87

2.82

2.61 Total value creation

$ (2.28)

$ 8.17

$ 5.89

$ 12.26

















Value creation ratio from change in book value**

(3.0) %

8.0 %

3.0 %

10.9 % Value creation ratio from dividends declared to

shareholders***

0.9

0.9

2.8

2.9 Value creation ratio

(2.1) %

8.9 %

5.8 %

13.8 %

















* Book value per share is calculated by dividing end of period total shareholders' equity by end of period shares outstanding ** Change in book value divided by the beginning of period book value



*** Dividend declared to shareholders divided by beginning of period book value





SOURCE Cincinnati Financial Corporation