Brixmor Property Group Inc.: Brixmor Property Group Announces Third Quarter Results With Strong Leasing Demand Driving Occupancy To Record Highs; Increases Dividend Over 7% And Raises Outlook

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. was $0.28 per diluted share and $0.31 per diluted share, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. was $0.94 per diluted share and $0.81 per diluted share, respectively.

Key highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2026 include:

Executed 1.6 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 25.3%, including new lease rent spreads on comparable space of 42.6% and renewal lease rent spreads on comparable space of 19.4%

Increased total leased occupancy to a record 95.6%, anchor leased occupancy to 97.0%, and small shop leased occupancy to a record 92.8% Commenced $17.7 million of annualized base rent Leased to billed occupancy spread totaled 420 basis points Signed but not yet commenced new lease population represented 3.1 million square feet and $68.9 million of annualized base rent

Reported an increase in same property NOI of 6.6%, including a contribution from base rent of 480 basis points

Reported Nareit FFO of $184.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share

Added $36.7 million of new reinvestment projects to the in process pipeline at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%, including a Publix redevelopment in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Stabilized $54.6 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 10%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline totaling $331.8 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10%

Completed $49.5 million of acquisitions and $42.8 million of dispositions

On September 28, 2026, the Company announced that it entered into definitive agreements, together with Everview Partners, to acquire Slate Grocery REIT in a transaction valued at approximately $2.34 billion (the "Slate Transaction"). Under the Slate Transaction, Brixmor will acquire a 23-property grocery-anchored portfolio for approximately $636 million and will hold a 20% common equity interest and an approximately $174 million preferred equity investment in a joint venture with Everview Partners (the "Everview JV") that will acquire an additional 92 properties for approximately $1.71 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions including approval by Slate Grocery REIT unitholders

Subsequent events:

Increased the quarterly dividend by 7.3% to $0.3300 per common share (equivalent to $1.32 per annum), which represents an annualized yield of approximately 4.7% as of October 23, 2026

Completed a $4.8 million acquisition

Updated previously provided Nareit FFO per diluted share expectations for 2026 to $2.36 - $2.38 from $2.35 - $2.37 and same property NOI growth expectations for 2026 to 5.50% - 5.75% from 5.00% - 5.75%

"Our third quarter results were highlighted by continued leasing momentum, strong same property NOI growth, and record occupancy," commented Brian T. Finnegan, Chief Executive Officer and President. "These results reinforce the strength of our operating platform, while the growth embedded in our signed but not yet commenced pipeline and reinvestment program provide exceptional visibility into future earnings and cash flow growth. We are excited to build on this momentum through the Slate Transaction by expanding our opportunity set and creating additional avenues to drive long-term shareholder value."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following table summarizes the Company's net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Nareit FFO:

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/2026

9/30/2025

9/30/2026

9/30/2025 Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc.

$87.8

$94.2

$289.0

$249.1 Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. per diluted share

$0.28

$0.31

$0.94

$0.81

















Nareit FFO

$184.6

$172.3

$542.7

$514.9 Nareit FFO per diluted share

$0.60

$0.56

$1.76

$1.67

















Items that impact FFO comparability

$(0.1)

$0.0

$(0.2)

$(0.3) Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share

$(0.00)

$0.00

$(0.00)

$(0.00)

Same Property NOI Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 6.6% versus the comparable 2025 period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 6.2% versus the comparable 2025 period.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3300 per common share (equivalent to $1.32 per annum), which represents a 7.3% increase.

The dividend is payable on January 15, 2027 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2027.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Value Enhancing Reinvestment Opportunities

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company stabilized four value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately $54.6 million at an average incremental NOI yield of 10% and added six new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $36.7 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%.

The following table summarizes the Company's in process reinvestment pipeline as of September 30, 2026:

(Dollars in millions)

Number of Projects

Net Estimated Costs

Expected NOI Yield Anchor space repositioning

15

$77.4

7% - 14% Outparcel development

16

24.7

15 % Redevelopment

15

229.7

11 % Total

46

$331.8

10 %

Follow Brixmor on LinkedIn for video updates on reinvestment projects at https://www.linkedin.com/company/brixmor.

Acquisitions

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company acquired Village West Shopping Center, a 195,862 square foot grocery-anchored community center located in the growing Inland Empire, California trade area (Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA), for $49.5 million. Village West Shopping Center is anchored by a market-dominant Stater Bros. grocer and has significant value creation and remerchandising opportunities, including near-term leasing of vacancies, below-market lease expirations, and densification potential.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company acquired five shopping centers for $213.8 million.

Subsequent to September 30, 2026, the Company acquired an outparcel at an existing shopping center for $4.8 million.

Dispositions

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company generated approximately $42.8 million of gross proceeds from the disposition of two shopping centers.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company generated approximately $165.8 million of gross proceeds from the disposition of eight shopping centers.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At September 30, 2026, the Company had $1.5 billion in liquidity, which does not include a commitment letter for up to $988.0 million of senior unsecured term loan financing available in connection with the Slate Transaction.

At September 30, 2026, the Company's net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized was 5.2x and net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months was 5.3x.

GUIDANCE

The Company has updated its previously provided Nareit FFO per diluted share expectations for 2026 to $2.36 - $2.38 from $2.35 - $2.37 and its same property NOI growth expectations for 2026 to 5.50% - 5.75% from 5.00% - 5.75%. Revenues deemed uncollectible are expected to total 60 - 85 basis points of total expected revenues in 2026. 2026 expectations do not include any additional items that impact FFO comparability, which include gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, net, and transaction expenses, net, or any other one-time items.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2026 estimated net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. to Nareit FFO:

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2026E

2026E Per

Diluted Share Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc.

$368 - $374

$1.20 - $1.22 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate

423

1.37 Gain on sale of real estate assets

(71)

(0.23) Impairment of real estate assets

7

0.02 Nareit FFO

$727 - $733

$2.36 - $2.38

CONNECT WITH BRIXMOR

For additional information, please visit https://www.brixmor.com;

Follow Brixmor on: LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/brixmor Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Brixmor Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/brixmorpropertygroup; and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/Brixmor.



CONFERENCE CALL AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company will host a teleconference on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET. To participate, please dial 877.704.4453 (domestic) or 201.389.0920 (international) within 15 minutes of the scheduled start of the call. The teleconference can also be accessed via a live webcast at https://www.brixmor.com in the Investors section. A replay of the teleconference will be available through November 10, 2026 by dialing 844.512.2921 (domestic) or 412.317.6671 (international) (Passcode: 13762372) or via the web through October 27, 2027 at https://www.brixmor.com in the Investors section.

The Company's Supplemental Disclosure will be posted at https://www.brixmor.com in the Investors section. These materials are also available to all interested parties upon request to the Company at [email protected] or 800.468.7526.

NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The Company presents the non-GAAP performance measures set forth below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) or other GAAP financial measures, as an indicator of financial performance and are not alternatives to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results to those calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computation of these non-GAAP performance measures may differ in certain respects from the methodology utilized by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by such other REITs. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from these non-GAAP performance measures are relevant to understanding and addressing financial performance. A reconciliation of net income to these non-GAAP performance measures is presented in the attached tables.

Nareit FFO

Nareit FFO is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating and financial performance of real estate companies. Nareit defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control, (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity and (v) after adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that Nareit FFO is useful to investors in measuring its operating and financial performance because the definition excludes items included in net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) that do not relate to or are not indicative of the Company's operating and financial performance, such as depreciation and amortization related to real estate, and items which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating and financial performance more difficult, such as gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets.

Same Property NOI

Same property NOI is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating performance of real estate companies. Same property NOI is calculated (using properties owned for the entirety of both periods and excluding properties under development and completed new development properties that have been stabilized for less than one year) as total property revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, adjustments for revenues deemed uncollectible, ancillary and other rental income, percentage rents, and other revenues) less direct property operating expenses (operating costs and real estate taxes). Same property NOI excludes (i) lease termination fees, (ii) straight-line rental income, net, (iii) accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, (iv) straight-line ground rent expense, net, (v) income or expense associated with the Company's captive insurance company, (vi) depreciation and amortization, (vii) impairment of real estate assets, (viii) general and administrative expense, and (ix) other income and expense (including interest expense and gain on sale of real estate assets). Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that NOI is useful to investors in measuring the operating performance of its portfolio because the definition excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the operating performance of the Company's properties, such as lease termination fees, straight-line rental income, net, income or expense associated with the Company's captive insurance company, accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant inducements, straight-line ground rent expense, net, depreciation and amortization, impairment of real estate assets, general and administrative expense, and other income and expense (including interest expense and gain on sale of real estate assets). The Company believes that same property NOI is also useful to investors because it further eliminates disparities in NOI by only including NOI of properties owned for the entirety of both periods presented and excluding properties under development and completed new development properties that have been stabilized for less than one year and therefore provides a more consistent metric for comparing the operating performance of the Company's real estate between periods.

Net Principal Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized & Net Principal Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months

Net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized and net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months are supplemental non-GAAP measures utilized to evaluate the performance of real estate companies in relation to outstanding debt. Net principal debt is calculated as Debt obligations, net (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding net unamortized premium or discount and deferred financing fees less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum of net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) before non-controlling interests excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) federal and state taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (v) gains and losses from change in control, (vi) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, (vii) gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net, and (viii) other items that the Company believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. Net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized and net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months are calculated as net principal debt divided by quarterly annualized adjusted EBITDA or trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA, respectively. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized and net principal debt to adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months are useful to investors in measuring its operating performance because they exclude items included in net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) that do not relate to or are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company's real estate, are widely known and understood measures of performance, independent of a company's capital structure and items which can make periodic and peer analyses of performance more difficult, and can provide investors with a more consistent basis by which to compare the Company with its peers.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. The Company's 345 retail centers comprise approximately 62 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas (the "Portfolio"). Brixmor's properties reflect its vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a valued partner to a broad range of retailers, including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in national, regional, and local economies, due to global events such as international geopolitical conflicts, international trade disputes, a foreign debt crisis, foreign currency volatility, or due to domestic issues, such as government policies and regulations, tariffs, energy prices, market dynamics, general economic contractions, ongoing levels of inflation and interest rates, unemployment, or limited growth in consumer income or spending; (2) local real estate market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in our Portfolio; (3) competition from other available properties and e-commerce; (4) disruption and/or consolidation in the retail sector, the financial stability of our tenants, and the overall financial condition of large retailing companies, including their ability to pay rent and/or expense reimbursements that are due to us; (5) in the case of percentage rents, the sales volumes of our tenants; (6) increases in property operating expenses, including common area expenses, utilities, insurance, and real estate taxes, which are relatively inflexible and generally do not decrease if revenue or occupancy decrease; (7) increases in the costs to repair, renovate, and re-lease space; (8) earthquakes, wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, damage from rising sea levels due to climate change, other natural disasters, epidemics and/or pandemics, civil unrest, terrorist acts, or acts of war, any of which may result in uninsured or underinsured losses; (9) changes in laws and governmental regulations, including those governing usage, zoning, the environment, privacy, data security, intellectual property rights, and taxes; (10) cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions to information technology systems used by us, our tenants, or our vendors, which could compromise data or impair business operations; and (11) risks relating to the pending Slate Transaction, including the ability of us and the Everview JV to successfully and timely close the Slate Transaction, the risk we do not realize the expected benefits of the Slate Transaction or are subjected to unexpected liabilities and expenses, and the risk we are unable to successfully integrate the operations of the properties we are acquiring in the Slate Transaction or manage the Everview JV. Brixmor disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share information































As of

As of









9/30/2026

12/31/2025

Assets









Real estate











Land $ 1,867,480

$ 1,849,779





Buildings and tenant improvements 9,483,171

9,296,849





Construction in progress 71,276

92,129





Lease intangibles 566,163

548,740









11,988,090

11,787,497





Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,782,174)

(3,588,646)



Real estate, net 8,205,916

8,198,851



Cash and cash equivalents 164,428

334,422



Restricted cash 19,050

27,108



Marketable securities 21,846

21,283



Receivables, net, including straight-line rent receivables of $256,014 and $237,837, respectively 318,952

315,128



Deferred charges and prepaid expenses, net 178,016

169,326



Real estate assets held for sale -

4,551



Other assets 114,633

62,468

Total assets $ 9,022,841

$ 9,133,137

















Liabilities









Debt obligations, net $ 5,322,955

$ 5,494,753



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 649,178

628,328

Total liabilities 5,972,133

6,123,081

















Redeemable non-controlling interests 30,821

-

















Equity









Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 3,000,000,000 shares;











315,999,308 and 315,231,761 shares issued and 306,872,316 and 306,104,769











shares outstanding 3,068

3,061



Additional paid-in capital 3,431,754

3,437,853



Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,012

1,722



Distributions in excess of net income (428,189)

(432,822)

Total stockholders' equity 3,019,645

3,009,814



Non-controlling interests 242

242

Total equity 3,019,887

3,010,056

Total liabilities and equity $ 9,022,841

$ 9,133,137

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2026

9/30/2025

9/30/2026

9/30/2025

Revenues

















Rental income $ 358,546

$ 340,618

$ 1,066,775

$ 1,017,256



Other revenues 1,052

225

1,841

591

Total revenues 359,598

340,843

1,068,616

1,017,847





















Operating expenses

















Operating costs 40,921

38,891

127,062

117,979



Real estate taxes 46,290

45,455

135,972

133,907



Depreciation and amortization 106,427

103,234

321,887

312,108



Impairment of real estate assets 683

16,075

6,657

16,075



General and administrative 27,297

26,772

83,347

84,038

Total operating expenses 221,618

230,427

674,925

664,107





















Other income (expense)

















Dividends and interest 1,364

1,191

8,481

4,087



Interest expense (59,176)

(56,680)

(179,466)

(165,173)



Gain on sale of real estate assets 8,863

40,018

70,780

58,843



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

-

-

(296)



Other (889)

(703)

(3,925)

(2,076)

Total other expense (49,838)

(16,174)

(104,130)

(104,615)





















Net income 88,142

94,242

289,561

249,125

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (388)

(7)

(546)

(22)

Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. $ 87,754

$ 94,235

$ 289,015

$ 249,103





















Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. per common share:

















Basic $ 0.29

$ 0.31

$ 0.94

$ 0.81



Diluted $ 0.28

$ 0.31

$ 0.94

$ 0.81

Weighted average shares:

















Basic 307,305

307,193

307,248

307,132



Diluted 308,135

308,084

307,997

307,974

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)













Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2026

9/30/2025

9/30/2026

9/30/2025





















Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. $ 87,754

$ 94,235

$ 289,015

$ 249,103



Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 105,042

101,995

317,851

308,534



Gain on sale of real estate assets (8,863)

(40,018)

(70,780)

(58,843)



Impairment of real estate assets 683

16,075

6,657

16,075

Nareit FFO $ 184,616

$ 172,287

$ 542,743

$ 514,869





















Nareit FFO per diluted share $ 0.60

$ 0.56

$ 1.76

$ 1.67

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 308,135

308,084

307,997

307,974





















Items that impact FFO comparability

















Transaction expenses, net $ (115)

$ -

$ (165)

$ (22)



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

-

-

(296)

Total items that impact FFO comparability $ (115)

$ -

$ (165)

$ (318)

Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share $ (0.00)

$ -

$ (0.00)

$ (0.00)





















Additional Disclosures

















Straight-line rental income, net $ 7,680

$ 9,858

$ 21,473

$ 27,120



Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant

inducements 3,363

5,124

11,161

11,813



Straight-line ground rent expense, net (1) (335)

(158)

(656)

(433)





















Dividends declared per share $ 0.3075

$ 0.2875

$ 0.9225

$ 0.8625

Dividends declared $ 94,363

$ 88,004

$ 283,078

$ 263,999

Dividend payout ratio (as % of Nareit FFO) 51.1 %

51.1 %

52.2 %

51.3 %



















(1) Straight-line ground rent expense, net is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



SAME PROPERTY NOI ANALYSIS





















Unaudited, dollars in thousands



























































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended











9/30/2026

9/30/2025

Change

9/30/2026

9/30/2025

Change

Same Property NOI Analysis























Number of properties 338

338

- %

335

335

- %

Percent billed 91.3 %

90.5 %

0.8 %

91.3 %

90.5 %

0.8 %

Percent leased 95.6 %

94.4 %

1.2 %

95.5 %

94.4 %

1.1 %































Revenues

























Base rent $ 245,397

$ 234,122





$ 716,532

$ 685,753







Expense reimbursements 80,372

74,704





235,263

221,544







Revenues deemed uncollectible (3,710)

(3,015)





(6,669)

(7,514)







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues 10,284

8,061





28,644

22,333







Percentage rents 1,873

1,204





9,471

7,880











334,216

315,076

6.1 %

983,241

929,996

5.7 %

Operating expenses

























Operating costs (39,375)

(36,891)





(119,198)

(111,198)







Real estate taxes (45,004)

(43,711)





(130,068)

(127,948)











(84,379)

(80,602)

4.7 %

(249,266)

(239,146)

4.2 %

Same property NOI $ 249,837

$ 234,474

6.6 %

$ 733,975

$ 690,850

6.2 %































NOI margin 74.8 %

74.4 %





74.6 %

74.3 %





Expense recovery ratio 95.3 %

92.7 %





94.4 %

92.6 %



































Percent Contribution to Same Property NOI Performance:





























Change

Percent

Contribution





Change

Percent

Contribution







Base Rent $ 11,275

4.8 %





$ 30,779

4.5 %







Revenues deemed uncollectible (695)

(0.3) %





845

0.1 %







Net expense reimbursements 1,891

0.8 %





3,599

0.5 %







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues 2,223

1.0 %





6,311

0.9 %







Percentage rents 669

0.3 %





1,591

0.2 %















6.6 %









6.2 %



































Reconciliation of Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. to Same Property NOI

















Net income attributable to Brixmor Property Group Inc. $ 87,754

$ 94,235





$ 289,015

$ 249,103





Adjustments:

























Non-same property NOI (7,813)

(6,599)





(31,228)

(30,548)







Lease termination fees (4,029)

(600)





(8,401)

(6,063)







Straight-line rental income, net (7,680)

(9,858)





(21,473)

(27,120)







Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases

and tenant inducements (3,363)

(5,124)





(11,161)

(11,813)







Straight-line ground rent expense, net 335

158





656

433







Depreciation and amortization 106,427

103,234





321,887

312,108







Impairment of real estate assets 683

16,075





6,657

16,075







General and administrative 27,297

26,772





83,347

84,038







Total other expense 49,838

16,174





104,130

104,615







Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 388

7





546

22





Same Property NOI $ 249,837

$ 234,474





$ 733,975

$ 690,850





EBITDA & RECONCILIATION OF DEBT OBLIGATIONS, NET TO NET PRINCIPAL DEBT Unaudited, dollars in thousands











































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







9/30/2026

9/30/2025

9/30/2026

9/30/2025

























Net income $ 88,142

$ 94,242

$ 289,561

$ 249,125





Interest expense 59,176

56,680

179,466

165,173





Federal and state taxes 714

653

2,397

2,113





Depreciation and amortization 106,427

103,234

321,887

312,108



EBITDA 254,459

254,809

793,311

728,519





Gain on sale of real estate assets (8,863)

(40,018)

(70,780)

(58,843)





Impairment of real estate assets 683

16,075

6,657

16,075



EBITDAre $ 246,279

$ 230,866

$ 729,188

$ 685,751

























EBITDAre $ 246,279

$ 230,866

$ 729,188

$ 685,751





Transaction expenses, net 115

-

165

22





Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

-

-

296





Total adjustments 115

-

165

318



Adjusted EBITDA $ 246,394

$ 230,866

$ 729,353

$ 686,069

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 246,394

$ 230,866

$ 729,353

$ 686,069





Straight-line rental income, net (7,680)

(9,858)

(21,473)

(27,120)





Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and tenant

inducements (3,363)

(5,124)

(11,161)

(11,813)





Straight-line ground rent expense, net (1) 335

158

656

433





Total adjustments (10,708)

(14,824)

(31,978)

(38,500)



Cash Adjusted EBITDA $ 235,686

$ 216,042

$ 697,375

$ 647,569























(1) Straight-line ground rent expense, net is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



































Reconciliation of Debt Obligations, Net to Net Principal Debt





















As of



















9/30/2026

















Debt obligations, net $ 5,322,955

















Less: Net unamortized premium (6,725)

















Add: Deferred financing fees 32,029

















Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (183,478)

















Net Principal Debt $ 5,164,781







































Adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized $ 985,576

















Net Principal Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, current quarter annualized 5.2x







































Adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months $ 969,399

















Net Principal Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, trailing twelve months 5.3x















SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.