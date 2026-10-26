Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SB

WKN: A3D9VH | ISIN: US85227J1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.10.26 | 21:00
19,015 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SR BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SR BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 21:10 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SR Bancorp, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BOUND BROOK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SR Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRBK), the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income increased 54.1% to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $693,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share. Excluding $47,000 of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments resulting from the acquisition of Regal Bancorp in September 2023, net income would have been $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Excluding $303,000 of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments, net income would have been $475,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" contained herein for additional information.

Total assets were $1.22 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $24.2 million, or 2.0%, from $1.19 billion at June 30, 2026. Net loans were $947.4 million, an increase of $46.2 million, or 5.1%, from $901.2 million at June 30, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $11.3 million, or 15.8%, to $60.2 million at September 30, 2026, from $71.5 million at June 30, 2026. The increases in loans were funded primarily through increased deposits, the use of cash and cash equivalents and the proceeds from the maturity of securities. Total deposits were $979.2 million, an increase of $52.8 million, or 5.7%, from $926.4 million at June 30, 2026.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

General. Net income increased $375,000, or 54.1%, to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to net income of $693,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 included $47,000 and $303,000, respectively, of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments resulting from the acquisition of Regal Bancorp in September 2023.

Interest Income. Interest income increased $1.8 million, or 14.8%, to $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $11.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, due to a $99.2 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 21 basis point increase in the yield. These increases resulted from a $1.8 million, or 16.4%, increase in interest income on loans and a $31,000, or 5.3%, increase in interest income on securities, partly offset by a $51,000, or 11.2%, decrease in interest income on interest-bearing deposits at other banks. The increase in interest income on loans was primarily due to a $108.5 million increase in the average balance of loans from $809.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $918.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and a 14 basis point increase in the average yield to 5.52% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from 5.38% of the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in interest income on securities was due to a 24 basis point increase in the yield, partially offset by a $11.7 million decrease in the average balance. The decrease in interest income on interest-bearing deposits at other banks was due to a 65 basis point decrease in the yield.

Interest Expense. Interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 24.3%, to $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, due to a $109.2 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in the average balance was primarily due to an increase of $75.5 million, or 22.6%, in the average balance of interest-bearing demand deposits, a $25.2 million, or 9.3%, increase in the average balance of certificates of deposit due to the acquisition of $50.0 million in brokered deposits and a $23.2 million, or 66.9%, increase in the average balance of borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, partially offset by a decrease of $14.7 million in the average balance of savings and club accounts. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to a 33 basis point increase in the average rate of interest-bearing demand deposits to 2.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from 1.87% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, resulting from competitively priced rates, partially offset by a 59 basis point decrease in the average rate on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings from 4.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to 3.80% for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income increased $707,000, or 9.3%, to $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $7.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest rate spread increased one basis point to 2.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from 2.56% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest margin decreased two basis points to 3.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from 3.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest-earning assets decreased $10.0 million, or 4.6%, to $209.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $219.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in the Company's net interest rate spread were primarily a result of an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets slightly exceeding the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Provision for Credit Losses. The Company records provisions for credit losses to maintain the allowance for credit losses at a level that management estimates is appropriate to reflect expected credit losses over the remaining contractual lives of loans, considering historical loss experience, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. In determining the level of the allowance for credit losses, the Company considers, among other factors, past and current loss experience, evaluations of real estate collateral, economic conditions, the type and volume of lending, adverse situations that may affect a borrower's repayment capacity, trends in delinquent, classified or criticized loans, and other risk factors. The allowance is developed using reasonable and supportable forecasts and quantitative modeling techniques, combined with qualitative factors to address risks not captured in historical data, including emerging loan products or localized economic changes. Actual losses may vary from such estimates as more information becomes available or conditions change. The Company assesses the allowance for credit losses and records provisions for credit losses in the income statement on a quarterly basis.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $177,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2026 reflecting the loan growth during the period, compared to a provision for credit losses of $171,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Company had no charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2026 or 2025. The Company had no non-performing loans at September 30, 2026 or September 30, 2025. The Company's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.64% at September 30, 2026 compared to 0.67% at September 30, 2025.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income increased $37,000, or 6.5%, to $602,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $565,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 primarily due to an increase in the gain on sale of loans of $42,000 and increase in services charges and fees of $9,000, offset by a decrease in the other income of $24,000.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense increased $203,000, or 2.9%, to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 due to a $235,000, or 6.1%, increase in salaries and employee benefits expense driven by annual merit increases and increases in health care costs during the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, partially offset by a decrease of $43,000 in telephone, postage and supplies expense.

Income Tax Expense. The provision for income taxes was $362,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $202,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Company's effective tax rate was 25.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 22.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 primarily due to an increase in non-deductible expenses.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026

Assets. Assets increased $24.2 million, or 2.0%, to $1.22 billion at September 30, 2026 from $1.19 billion at June 30, 2026. The increase was driven primarily by new loan originations, resulting in a net increase of $46.2 million in loans receivable, offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $11.3 million and securities of $8.5 million.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $11.3 million, or 15.8%, to $60.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $71.5 million at June 30, 2026 as excess funds were used to fund loan growth.

Securities. Securities held-to-maturity decreased $8.5 million, or 6.5%, to $122.7 million at September 30, 2026 from $131.2 million at June 30, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to the call of a subordinated note, resulting in cash proceeds of $5.0 million, as well as principal repayments and maturities on mortgage-backed securities.

Loans. Loans receivable, net, increased $46.2 million, or 5.1%, to $947.4 million at September 30, 2026 from $901.2 million at June 30, 2026, driven by commercial loan growth of $32.3 million and residential mortgage loan growth of $13.9 million as a result of strong market demand.

Deposits. Deposits increased $52.8 million, or 5.7%, to $979.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $926.4 million at June 30, 2026. Included in the Company's deposits at September 30, 2026 were $50.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit obtained during the first fiscal quarter to pay down borrowings and fund loan growth. At September 30, 2026, $98.6 million, or 10.1%, of total deposits consisted of noninterest-bearing deposits. At September 30, 2026, $193.9 million, or 19.8%, of total deposits were uninsured.

Borrowings. At September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the Company had $35.0 million and $65.0 million in outstanding borrowings, respectively, as the company utilized brokered deposits to pay down borrowings and fund loan growth.

Equity. Equity increased $522,000, or 0.3%, to $182.3 million at September 30, 2026 from $181.8 million at June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily due to net earnings of $1.1 million, partially offset by a $362,000 increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and the repurchase of 17,127 shares of common stock at a cost of $328,000. All repurchased shares of common stock were retired upon acquisition and are no longer outstanding.

About Somerset Regal Bank

Somerset Regal Bank is a full-service New Jersey commercial bank headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey that operates 14 branches in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset and Union Counties, New Jersey. At September 30, 2026, Somerset Regal Bank had $1.22 billion in total assets, $947.4 million in net loans, $979.2 million in deposits and total equity of $182.3 million. Additional information about Somerset Regal Bank is available on its website, www.somersetregalbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary conditions, the impact of a potential government shutdown, real estate market values in the Bank's lending area changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, increases in non-performing and classified loans, economic assumptions or changes in our methodology that may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, the availability of low-cost funding, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses, a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber attacks, including the risks arising from our dependence on third-party service providers and vendors, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged. Our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statement.

SR Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) and June 30, 2026

(Dollars in thousands)










September 30, 2026



June 30, 2026











Assets









Cash and due from banks


$

4,488



$

3,838


Interest-bearing deposits at other banks



55,700




67,623


Total cash and cash equivalents



60,188




71,461


Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost



122,656




131,154


Equity securities, at fair value



24




27


Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,116 and $5,938, respectively



947,379




901,191


Premises and equipment, net



4,605




4,815


Right-of-use asset



2,539




2,747


Restricted equity securities, at cost



2,885




4,235


Accrued interest receivable



3,794




3,477


Bank owned life insurance



38,658




38,389


Goodwill and intangible assets



25,284




25,540


Other assets



8,355




9,139


Total assets


$

1,216,367



$

1,192,175


Liabilities and Equity









Liabilities









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing


$

98,643



$

128,155


Interest-bearing



880,603




798,266


Total deposits



979,246




926,421


Borrowings



35,000




65,000


Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance



9,109




9,639


Accrued interest payable



225




216


Lease liability



2,571




2,785


Other liabilities



7,899




6,319


Total liabilities



1,034,050




1,010,380


Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued



-




-


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized; 7,917,229 and 7,934,356 shares
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, respectively



79




79


Additional paid-in capital



66,622




66,465


Retained earnings



122,889




122,257


Unearned compensation ESOP



(6,180)




(6,275)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,093)




(731)


Total stockholders' equity



182,317




181,795


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

1,216,367



$

1,192,175


SR Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended and September 30, 2026 and 2025

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,







2026



2025


Interest Income









Loans, including fees


$

12,678



$

10,895


Securities:









Taxable



615




584


Interest bearing deposits at other banks



405




456


Total interest income



13,698




11,935


Interest Expense









Deposits:









Demand



2,260




1,565


Savings and time



2,587




2,395


Borrowings



549




380


Total interest expense



5,396




4,340


Net Interest Income



8,302




7,595


Provision for Credit Losses



177




171


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



8,125




7,424


Noninterest Income









Service charges and fees



239




230


Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



269




265


Fees and service charges on loans



39




32


Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities



(3)




(2)


Gain on sale of loans



42




-


Other



16




40


Total noninterest income



602




565


Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits



4,088




3,853


Occupancy



548




536


Furniture and equipment



339




353


Data processing



546




540


Advertising



139




130


FDIC premiums



123




120


Directors fees



104




97


Professional fees



453




437


Insurance



128




134


Telephone, postage and supplies



159




202


Other



670




692


Total noninterest expense



7,297




7,094


Income Before Income Tax Expense



1,430




895


Income Tax Expense



362




202


Net Income


$

1,068



$

693


Basic earnings per share


$

0.15



$

0.09


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.15



$

0.09


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic



7,042,332




7,845,230


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted



7,325,728




7,927,521


SR Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Ratios

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






Three Months Ended



September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025



(Unaudited)

Performance Ratios: (1)





Return on average assets (2)


0.36 %


0.25 %

Return on average equity (3)


2.34 %


1.45 %

Net interest margin (4)


3.03 %


3.05 %

Net interest rate spread (5)


2.57 %


2.56 %

Efficiency ratio (6)


81.95 %


86.94 %

Total gross loans to total deposits


97.09 %


95.39 %






Asset Quality Ratios:





Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total gross loans


0.64 %


0.67 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of non-performing loans (7)


N/A


N/A

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans during the period (8)


N/A


N/A

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans (7)


N/A


N/A

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (9)


N/A


N/A






Other Data:





Tangible book value per share (10)


$19.83


$19.08

Tangible common equity to tangible assets


13.18 %


15.28 %

(1)

Performance ratios are annualized.

(2)

Represents net income divided by average total assets.

(3)

Represents net income divided by average equity.

(4)

Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(5)

Represents the spread between total interest-earning assets and total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6)

Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(7)

This ratio is not applicable for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 as the Company had no non-performing loans as of those periods.

(8)

This ratio is not applicable for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 as the Company had no charge-offs or recoveries as of those periods.

(9)

This ratio is not applicable for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 as the Company had no non-performing assets as of those periods.

(10)

Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles were $25,284 and $26,393 at September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures because we believe that they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating our operations and performance, as well as in managing and evaluating our business and in discussions about our operations and performance. Management believes these non-GAAP measures may also provide users of our financial information with a meaningful measure for assessing our financial results, as well as a comparison to financial results for prior periods. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included below.



Three Months Ended




September 30,

2026



September 30,

2025







Net Income


$

1,068



$

693


Adjustments for non-recurring items:









Net accretion, pre-tax


$

(47)



$

(303)


Subtotal


$

(47)



$

(303)


Tax expense


$

13



$

85











Net of items above, after-tax


$

(34)



$

(218)











Net Income, adjusted


$

1,034



$

475


SOURCE SR Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.