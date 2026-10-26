Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results and Updates 2026 Guidance

2026 Third Quarter Highlights
- Net sales of $638.1 million increased 2.3% year-over-year
- Income from operations of $141.0 million increased 0.2% year-over-year
- Net income per diluted share of $2.68 increased 3.9% year-over-year
- Repurchased $66.3 million of common stock during the quarter
- Approved a new $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization
- Declared a $0.30 per share dividend
PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2026 with the quarter ended September 30, 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, the Company reclassified certain software amortization costs related to the Company's component manufacturing efforts from general and administrative expense to cost of sales. Additionally, for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reclassified certain quality assurance costs from general and administrative expense to cost of sales. The financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 have been recast for comparison purposes and to conform to the current period classification, with $1.6 million and $4.6 million of costs being reclassified from general and administrative expense to cost of sales. The reclassification did not have any impact on the total income from operations.
Consolidated 2026 Third Quarter Highlights
Three Months Ended
Year-Over-
Nine Months Ended
Year-Over-
September 30,
Year
September 30,
Year
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Net sales
$ 638,130
$ 623,513
2.3 %
$ 1,897,170
$ 1,793,463
5.8 %
Gross profit
291,583
287,671
1.4 %
875,667
831,128
5.4 %
Gross profit margin
45.7 %
46.1 %
46.2 %
46.3 %
Total operating expenses
150,498
160,700
(6.3) %
455,574
461,734
(1.3) %
Income from operations
141,009
140,743
0.2 %
424,756
383,306
10.8 %
Operating income margin
22.1 %
22.6 %
22.4 %
21.4 %
Net income
$ 109,124
$ 107,444
1.6 %
$ 324,382
$ 288,869
12.3 %
Net income per diluted common share
$ 2.68
$ 2.58
3.9 %
$ 7.90
$ 6.89
14.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 167,239
$ 155,712
7.4 %
$ 502,683
$ 437,779
14.8 %
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
Year-Over-
September 30,
Year
2026
2025
Change
(In thousands, except percentages)
Total U.S. Housing starts2
1,344
1,370
(1.9) %
___________________________________
Management Commentary
"Our third quarter performance reflects the resilience of our business and continued progress against our key growth initiatives despite a challenging market environment," said Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Net sales increased 2.3% year-over-year to $638.1 million, supported by our pricing actions, while global volumes remained relatively flat. We continued to outperform the majority of our relevant end markets and delivered solid growth across several key areas, including residential, commercial, OEM, and component manufacturer. Our teams are continuing to strengthen our position with customers through differentiated product solutions, software and service, while advancing opportunities across a broader range of applications. We also maintained a strong operating margin of 22.1%, demonstrating disciplined cost management and execution despite higher steel costs."
Mr. Olosky continued, "Looking ahead, demand for our value-added solutions remains encouraging, although we are navigating a more challenging near-term operating environment characterized by housing affordability pressures, higher steel costs and tighter steel availability. We remain disciplined in our approach to pricing and cost management while maintaining the reliable supply, service and technical support our customers expect from Simpson. As we look at 2027, we expect to take additional pricing actions to address the evolving cost environment. We believe the strength of our customer relationships, differentiated market position and continued investments in our key growth initiatives position us well to navigate current market conditions while advancing our long-term growth objectives."
North America Segment 2026 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Net sales of $502.0 million increased 3.8% from $483.6 million primarily due to price increases and higher unit sales volumes.
- Gross margin decreased to 48.4% from 48.7% due to higher material, labor and freight costs as a percentage of net sales.
- Income from operations of $137.0 million increased 9.5% from $125.2 million, primarily due to the increases in net sales as well as lower operating expense including lower personnel costs, professional fees and bad debt reserve charges.
Europe Segment 2026 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Net sales of $129.9 million decreased 3.4% from $134.4 million due to decreased unit sales volumes, partly offset by unit price increases. Net sales were negatively affected by approximately $1.6 million in foreign currency translation.
- Gross margin decreased to 36.1% from 37.9%, primarily driven by higher factory and tooling, labor, warehouse and freight costs as a percentage of net sales, partly offset by lower material costs.
- Income from operations of $15.3 million decreased 5.0% from $16.1 million while the operating margin decreased from 12.0% to 11.8%. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales and increased cost of goods sold as percentage of net sales, partly offset by lower operating expenses including lower personnel costs and professional fees. Income from operations was negatively affected by approximately $0.3 million in foreign currency translation.
Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific and Administrative and unallocated other segments).
___________________________________
Corporate Developments
- On October 22, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a new stock repurchase authorization of $1.0 billion, with no expiration date, superseding the prior $200.0 million authorization.
- On October 22, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, estimated to be $12.1 million in aggregate. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2027, to the Company's stockholders of record on January 7, 2027.
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 352,346 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $188.25 per share, for a total of $66.3 million. As noted above the $200.0 million authorization was superseded on October 22, 2026.
- The Company's sale of unimproved land in Stockton, California, which was originally scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2026, actually closed in the fourth quarter of 2026. Consequently, the estimated $11.0 million net gain on disposal and its effect on income from operations will be recognized in the fourth quarter, rather than the third.
Balance Sheet & 2026 Third Quarter Cash Flow Highlights
- As of September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $491.3 million with total debt outstanding of $308.0 million under the Company's $900 million credit facility.
- Cash flow provided by operating activities of $173.1 million increased by $2.9 million from $170.2 million, primarily due to increased net income and changes in working capital.
- Cash flow used in investing activities of $13.2 million decreased by $2.8 million from $16.0 million primarily due to decreased capital expenditures.
Business Outlook
The Company is updating its prior 2026 financial outlook to reflect actual results of the third quarter as well as its expectations regarding demand trends, cost of sales, and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, October 26, 2026, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, is as follows:
- Consolidated operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 20.0% to 20.5%. The operating margin range includes a projected gain of $11.0 million on the sale of vacant land.
- The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates as well as international income tax rates, and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.
- Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $80.0 million to $90.0 million.
Conference Call Details
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the Company's 2026 third quarter financial results conference call on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (2:00 pm Pacific Time). To participate, callers may dial (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8263 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed through https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1777451&tp_key=64d5cfc85c or a link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.simpsonmfg.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 9, 2026 by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13762883. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.
A copy of this earnings release will be available prior to the call, accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.
About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD".
Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the SEC's website and at the Company's website on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Financials section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, effective tax rates, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: anticipated consolidated operating margin for 2026; expected gain on the sale of vacant land; estimated effective tax rate for 2026; and projected capital expenditures for 2026.
Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the cyclicality and impact of general economic conditions; the impact of rising interest rates on cost of capital. higher pricing pressure and lower housing and end-consumer demand; the effect of tariffs and international trade policies on our business operations; the effects of inflation and labor and supply shortages on our operations and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners; volatile supply and demand conditions affecting prices and volumes in the markets for both our products and raw materials we purchase; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and the amounts and timing of repurchases, if any; and those other risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.
We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Since not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an additional financial measure in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of its business Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of items including acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses; non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments; severance costs; net loss or gain on foreign exchange; and net loss or gain on disposal of assets. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows it to assess operating trends on a consistent basis from period to period, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, acquisition integration and restructuring costs, non-qualified compensation adjustments, lease termination costs, severance costs, net loss or gain on disposal of assets, interest income or expense and other financing costs, and foreign exchange and other expense (income).
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net sales
$ 638,130
$ 623,513
$ 1,897,170
$ 1,793,463
Cost of sales
346,547
335,842
1,021,503
962,335
Gross profit
291,583
287,671
875,667
831,128
Research and development and engineering expense
18,907
20,793
55,538
61,399
Selling expense
54,928
56,123
162,239
166,730
General and administrative expense
76,663
83,784
237,797
233,605
Total operating expense
150,498
160,700
455,574
461,734
Acquisition and integration related costs
141
309
892
449
Net gain on disposal of assets
(65)
(14,081)
(5,555)
(14,361)
Income from operations
141,009
140,743
424,756
383,306
Interest income and other finance costs, net
4,665
2,317
13,294
4,315
Other & foreign exchange loss, net
679
777
(4,508)
151
Income before taxes
146,353
143,837
433,542
387,772
Provision for income taxes
37,229
36,393
109,160
98,903
Net income
$ 109,124
$ 107,444
$ 324,382
$ 288,869
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 2.69
$ 2.59
$ 7.92
$ 6.92
Diluted
$ 2.68
$ 2.58
$ 7.90
$ 6.89
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
40,612
41,520
40,932
41,737
Diluted
40,738
41,704
41,059
41,903
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.30
$ 0.29
$ 0.89
$ 0.86
Other data:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 26,042
$ 22,999
$ 76,990
$ 63,516
Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense
$ 6,912
$ 5,829
$ 21,854
$ 18,734
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
2025
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 491,251
$ 297,304
$ 384,138
Trade accounts receivable, net
409,361
395,353
302,688
Inventories
511,886
591,877
594,192
Other current assets
58,637
64,834
71,485
Total current assets
1,471,135
1,349,368
1,352,503
Property, plant and equipment, net
609,959
613,896
627,854
Operating lease right-of-use assets
104,529
94,363
115,060
Goodwill
542,472
557,836
558,521
Intangible assets, net
357,129
392,517
387,729
Other noncurrent assets
39,551
37,443
31,959
Total assets
$ 3,124,775
$ 3,045,423
$ 3,073,626
Trade accounts payable
$ 111,922
$ 103,593
$ 91,467
Long-term debt, current portion
15,000
22,500
15,000
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
309,004
277,204
275,328
Total current liabilities
435,926
403,297
381,795
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
85,777
76,599
96,819
Long-term debt, net of current portion and issuance costs
289,829
346,709
355,509
Deferred income tax
110,857
94,088
99,792
Other long-term liabilities
53,034
111,437
104,234
Non-qualified deferred compensation plan awards
4,173
6,653
5,715
Stockholders' equity
2,145,179
2,006,640
2,029,762
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity
$ 3,124,775
$ 3,045,423
$ 3,073,626
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment and Product Group Information
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
September 30,
%
2026
2025
change*
2026
2025
change*
Net Sales by Reporting Segment
North America
$ 501,951
$ 483,606
3.8 %
$ 1,486,166
$ 1,396,993
6.4 %
Percentage of total net sales
78.7 %
77.6 %
78.3 %
77.9 %
Europe
129,887
134,431
(3.4) %
394,425
381,688
3.3 %
Percentage of total net sales
20.4 %
21.6 %
20.8 %
21.3 %
Asia/Pacific
6,292
5,476
14.9 %
16,579
14,782
12.2 %
$ 638,130
$ 623,513
2.3 %
$ 1,897,170
$ 1,793,463
5.8 %
Net Sales by Product Group**
Wood Construction
$ 534,089
$ 524,439
1.8 %
$ 1,600,067
$ 1,520,283
5.2 %
Percentage of total net sales
83.7 %
84.1 %
84.3 %
84.8 %
Concrete Construction
102,500
97,800
4.8 %
293,038
269,885
8.6 %
Percentage of total net sales
16.1 %
15.7 %
15.4 %
15.0 %
Other
1,541
1,274
N/M
4,065
3,295
N/M
$ 638,130
$ 623,513
2.3 %
$ 1,897,170
$ 1,793,463
5.8 %
Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment
North America
$ 243,148
$ 235,589
3.2 %
$ 726,018
$ 688,903
5.4 %
North America gross margin
48.4 %
48.7 %
48.9 %
49.3 %
Europe
46,935
51,014
(8.0) %
145,658
139,311
4.6 %
Europe gross margin
36.1 %
37.9 %
36.9 %
36.5 %
Asia/Pacific
2,091
2,077
N/M
5,738
5,336
N/M
Administrative and unallocated other
(591)
(1,009)
N/M
(1,747)
(2,422)
N/M
$ 291,583
$ 287,671
1.4 %
$ 875,667
$ 831,128
5.4 %
Income (Loss) from Operations
North America
$ 137,024
$ 125,179
9.5 %
$ 413,321
$ 366,516
12.8 %
North America operating margin
27.3 %
25.9 %
27.8 %
26.2 %
Europe
15,316
16,119
(5.0) %
42,102
41,097
2.4 %
Europe operating margin
11.8 %
12.0 %
10.7 %
10.8 %
Asia/Pacific
409
555
N/M
599
828
N/M
Administrative and unallocated other
(11,740)
(1,110)
N/M
(31,266)
(25,135)
N/M
$ 141,009
$ 140,743
0.2 %
$ 424,756
$ 383,306
10.8 %
*
Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.
**
The Company manages its business by geographic segment but presents sales by product group as additional information.
N/M
Statistic is not material or not meaningful.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net Income
$ 109,124
$ 107,444
$ 324,382
$ 288,869
Provision for income taxes
37,229
36,393
109,160
98,903
Interest income, net and other financing costs
(4,665)
(2,317)
(13,294)
(4,315)
Depreciation and amortization
26,042
22,999
76,990
63,516
Other*
(491)
(8,807)
5,445
(9,194)
Adjusted EBITDA**
$ 167,239
$ 155,712
$ 502,683
$ 437,779
.
*
Includes acquisition integration and restructuring related expenses, non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments, severance costs, other & foreign exchange loss net, and net loss or gain on disposal of assets.
**
Includes certain reclassifications in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, to conform to the current period presentation.
CONTACT:
Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
(310) 829-5400
SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.