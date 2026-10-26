Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results and Updates 2026 Guidance

2026 Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $638.1 million increased 2.3% year-over-year

Income from operations of $141.0 million increased 0.2% year-over-year

Net income per diluted share of $2.68 increased 3.9% year-over-year

Repurchased $66.3 million of common stock during the quarter

Approved a new $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization

Declared a $0.30 per share dividend

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2026 with the quarter ended September 30, 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, the Company reclassified certain software amortization costs related to the Company's component manufacturing efforts from general and administrative expense to cost of sales. Additionally, for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reclassified certain quality assurance costs from general and administrative expense to cost of sales. The financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 have been recast for comparison purposes and to conform to the current period classification, with $1.6 million and $4.6 million of costs being reclassified from general and administrative expense to cost of sales. The reclassification did not have any impact on the total income from operations.

Consolidated 2026 Third Quarter Highlights



Three Months Ended

Year-Over-

Nine Months Ended

Year-Over-

September 30,

Year

September 30,

Year

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages) Net sales $ 638,130

$ 623,513

2.3 %

$ 1,897,170

$ 1,793,463

5.8 % Gross profit 291,583

287,671

1.4 %

875,667

831,128

5.4 % Gross profit margin 45.7 %

46.1 %





46.2 %

46.3 %



Total operating expenses 150,498

160,700

(6.3) %

455,574

461,734

(1.3) % Income from operations 141,009

140,743

0.2 %

424,756

383,306

10.8 % Operating income margin 22.1 %

22.6 %





22.4 %

21.4 %



Net income $ 109,124

$ 107,444

1.6 %

$ 324,382

$ 288,869

12.3 % Net income per diluted common share $ 2.68

$ 2.58

3.9 %

$ 7.90

$ 6.89

14.7 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 167,239

$ 155,712

7.4 %

$ 502,683

$ 437,779

14.8 %



Trailing Twelve Months Ended

Year-Over-

September 30,

Year

2026

2025

Change

(In thousands, except percentages) Total U.S. Housing starts2 1,344

1,370

(1.9) %

___________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP (as defined below) net income, see the schedule titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2 Housing starts is based on the trailing twelve months for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 as reported by the United States Census Bureau.



Management Commentary

"Our third quarter performance reflects the resilience of our business and continued progress against our key growth initiatives despite a challenging market environment," said Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Net sales increased 2.3% year-over-year to $638.1 million, supported by our pricing actions, while global volumes remained relatively flat. We continued to outperform the majority of our relevant end markets and delivered solid growth across several key areas, including residential, commercial, OEM, and component manufacturer. Our teams are continuing to strengthen our position with customers through differentiated product solutions, software and service, while advancing opportunities across a broader range of applications. We also maintained a strong operating margin of 22.1%, demonstrating disciplined cost management and execution despite higher steel costs."

Mr. Olosky continued, "Looking ahead, demand for our value-added solutions remains encouraging, although we are navigating a more challenging near-term operating environment characterized by housing affordability pressures, higher steel costs and tighter steel availability. We remain disciplined in our approach to pricing and cost management while maintaining the reliable supply, service and technical support our customers expect from Simpson. As we look at 2027, we expect to take additional pricing actions to address the evolving cost environment. We believe the strength of our customer relationships, differentiated market position and continued investments in our key growth initiatives position us well to navigate current market conditions while advancing our long-term growth objectives."

North America Segment 2026 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $502.0 million increased 3.8% from $483.6 million primarily due to price increases and higher unit sales volumes.

Gross margin decreased to 48.4% from 48.7% due to higher material, labor and freight costs as a percentage of net sales.

Income from operations of $137.0 million increased 9.5% from $125.2 million, primarily due to the increases in net sales as well as lower operating expense including lower personnel costs, professional fees and bad debt reserve charges.

Europe Segment 2026 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $129.9 million decreased 3.4% from $134.4 million due to decreased unit sales volumes, partly offset by unit price increases. Net sales were negatively affected by approximately $1.6 million in foreign currency translation.

Gross margin decreased to 36.1% from 37.9%, primarily driven by higher factory and tooling, labor, warehouse and freight costs as a percentage of net sales, partly offset by lower material costs.

Income from operations of $15.3 million decreased 5.0% from $16.1 million while the operating margin decreased from 12.0% to 11.8%. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales and increased cost of goods sold as percentage of net sales, partly offset by lower operating expenses including lower personnel costs and professional fees. Income from operations was negatively affected by approximately $0.3 million in foreign currency translation.

Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific and Administrative and unallocated other segments).

___________________________________





Corporate Developments

On October 22, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a new stock repurchase authorization of $1.0 billion, with no expiration date, superseding the prior $200.0 million authorization.

On October 22, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, estimated to be $12.1 million in aggregate. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2027, to the Company's stockholders of record on January 7, 2027.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 352,346 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $188.25 per share, for a total of $66.3 million. As noted above the $200.0 million authorization was superseded on October 22, 2026.

The Company's sale of unimproved land in Stockton, California, which was originally scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2026, actually closed in the fourth quarter of 2026. Consequently, the estimated $11.0 million net gain on disposal and its effect on income from operations will be recognized in the fourth quarter, rather than the third.

Balance Sheet & 2026 Third Quarter Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $491.3 million with total debt outstanding of $308.0 million under the Company's $900 million credit facility.

Cash flow provided by operating activities of $173.1 million increased by $2.9 million from $170.2 million, primarily due to increased net income and changes in working capital.

Cash flow used in investing activities of $13.2 million decreased by $2.8 million from $16.0 million primarily due to decreased capital expenditures.

Business Outlook

The Company is updating its prior 2026 financial outlook to reflect actual results of the third quarter as well as its expectations regarding demand trends, cost of sales, and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, October 26, 2026, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, is as follows:

Consolidated operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 20.0% to 20.5%. The operating margin range includes a projected gain of $11.0 million on the sale of vacant land.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates as well as international income tax rates, and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $80.0 million to $90.0 million.

Conference Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the Company's 2026 third quarter financial results conference call on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (2:00 pm Pacific Time). To participate, callers may dial (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8263 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed through https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1777451&tp_key=64d5cfc85c or a link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.simpsonmfg.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 9, 2026 by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13762883. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A copy of this earnings release will be available prior to the call, accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD".

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the SEC's website and at the Company's website on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Financials section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, effective tax rates, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: anticipated consolidated operating margin for 2026; expected gain on the sale of vacant land; estimated effective tax rate for 2026; and projected capital expenditures for 2026.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the cyclicality and impact of general economic conditions; the impact of rising interest rates on cost of capital. higher pricing pressure and lower housing and end-consumer demand; the effect of tariffs and international trade policies on our business operations; the effects of inflation and labor and supply shortages on our operations and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners; volatile supply and demand conditions affecting prices and volumes in the markets for both our products and raw materials we purchase; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and the amounts and timing of repurchases, if any; and those other risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Since not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an additional financial measure in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of its business Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of items including acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses; non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments; severance costs; net loss or gain on foreign exchange; and net loss or gain on disposal of assets. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows it to assess operating trends on a consistent basis from period to period, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, acquisition integration and restructuring costs, non-qualified compensation adjustments, lease termination costs, severance costs, net loss or gain on disposal of assets, interest income or expense and other financing costs, and foreign exchange and other expense (income).

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales $ 638,130

$ 623,513

$ 1,897,170

$ 1,793,463 Cost of sales 346,547

335,842

1,021,503

962,335 Gross profit 291,583

287,671

875,667

831,128 Research and development and engineering expense 18,907

20,793

55,538

61,399 Selling expense 54,928

56,123

162,239

166,730 General and administrative expense 76,663

83,784

237,797

233,605 Total operating expense 150,498

160,700

455,574

461,734 Acquisition and integration related costs 141

309

892

449 Net gain on disposal of assets (65)

(14,081)

(5,555)

(14,361) Income from operations 141,009

140,743

424,756

383,306 Interest income and other finance costs, net 4,665

2,317

13,294

4,315 Other & foreign exchange loss, net 679

777

(4,508)

151 Income before taxes 146,353

143,837

433,542

387,772 Provision for income taxes 37,229

36,393

109,160

98,903 Net income $ 109,124

$ 107,444

$ 324,382

$ 288,869 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 2.69

$ 2.59

$ 7.92

$ 6.92 Diluted $ 2.68

$ 2.58

$ 7.90

$ 6.89 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 40,612

41,520

40,932

41,737 Diluted 40,738

41,704

41,059

41,903 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.30

$ 0.29

$ 0.89

$ 0.86 Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 26,042

$ 22,999

$ 76,990

$ 63,516 Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense $ 6,912

$ 5,829

$ 21,854

$ 18,734

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,



2026

2025

2025 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 491,251

$ 297,304

$ 384,138 Trade accounts receivable, net

409,361

395,353

302,688 Inventories

511,886

591,877

594,192 Other current assets

58,637

64,834

71,485 Total current assets

1,471,135

1,349,368

1,352,503 Property, plant and equipment, net

609,959

613,896

627,854 Operating lease right-of-use assets

104,529

94,363

115,060 Goodwill

542,472

557,836

558,521 Intangible assets, net

357,129

392,517

387,729 Other noncurrent assets

39,551

37,443

31,959 Total assets

$ 3,124,775

$ 3,045,423

$ 3,073,626













Trade accounts payable

$ 111,922

$ 103,593

$ 91,467 Long-term debt, current portion

15,000

22,500

15,000 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

309,004

277,204

275,328 Total current liabilities

435,926

403,297

381,795 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

85,777

76,599

96,819 Long-term debt, net of current portion and issuance costs

289,829

346,709

355,509 Deferred income tax

110,857

94,088

99,792 Other long-term liabilities

53,034

111,437

104,234 Non-qualified deferred compensation plan awards

4,173

6,653

5,715 Stockholders' equity

2,145,179

2,006,640

2,029,762 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity

$ 3,124,775

$ 3,045,423

$ 3,073,626

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment and Product Group Information

(In thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,

%

September 30,

%

2026

2025

change*

2026

2025

change* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 501,951

$ 483,606

3.8 %

$ 1,486,166

$ 1,396,993

6.4 %

Percentage of total net sales 78.7 %

77.6 %





78.3 %

77.9 %





Europe 129,887

134,431

(3.4) %

394,425

381,688

3.3 %

Percentage of total net sales 20.4 %

21.6 %





20.8 %

21.3 %





Asia/Pacific 6,292

5,476

14.9 %

16,579

14,782

12.2 %



$ 638,130

$ 623,513

2.3 %

$ 1,897,170

$ 1,793,463

5.8 % Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 534,089

$ 524,439

1.8 %

$ 1,600,067

$ 1,520,283

5.2 %

Percentage of total net sales 83.7 %

84.1 %





84.3 %

84.8 %





Concrete Construction 102,500

97,800

4.8 %

293,038

269,885

8.6 %

Percentage of total net sales 16.1 %

15.7 %





15.4 %

15.0 %





Other 1,541

1,274

N/M

4,065

3,295

N/M



$ 638,130

$ 623,513

2.3 %

$ 1,897,170

$ 1,793,463

5.8 % Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 243,148

$ 235,589

3.2 %

$ 726,018

$ 688,903

5.4 %

North America gross margin 48.4 %

48.7 %





48.9 %

49.3 %





Europe 46,935

51,014

(8.0) %

145,658

139,311

4.6 %

Europe gross margin 36.1 %

37.9 %





36.9 %

36.5 %





Asia/Pacific 2,091

2,077

N/M

5,738

5,336

N/M

Administrative and unallocated other (591)

(1,009)

N/M

(1,747)

(2,422)

N/M



$ 291,583

$ 287,671

1.4 %

$ 875,667

$ 831,128

5.4 % Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 137,024

$ 125,179

9.5 %

$ 413,321

$ 366,516

12.8 %

North America operating margin 27.3 %

25.9 %





27.8 %

26.2 %





Europe 15,316

16,119

(5.0) %

42,102

41,097

2.4 %

Europe operating margin 11.8 %

12.0 %





10.7 %

10.8 %





Asia/Pacific 409

555

N/M

599

828

N/M

Administrative and unallocated other (11,740)

(1,110)

N/M

(31,266)

(25,135)

N/M



$ 141,009

$ 140,743

0.2 %

$ 424,756

$ 383,306

10.8 %

* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any. ** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but presents sales by product group as additional information. N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, unaudited)

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Income $ 109,124

$ 107,444

$ 324,382

$ 288,869 Provision for income taxes 37,229

36,393

109,160

98,903 Interest income, net and other financing costs (4,665)

(2,317)

(13,294)

(4,315) Depreciation and amortization 26,042

22,999

76,990

63,516 Other* (491)

(8,807)

5,445

(9,194) Adjusted EBITDA** $ 167,239

$ 155,712

$ 502,683

$ 437,779

.

* Includes acquisition integration and restructuring related expenses, non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments, severance costs, other & foreign exchange loss net, and net loss or gain on disposal of assets. ** Includes certain reclassifications in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, to conform to the current period presentation.

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations

[email protected]

(310) 829-5400

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.