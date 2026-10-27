Flood scores to extend AISIX climate risk coverage for Canadian strata and condominium properties alongside existing wildfire, heat, precipitation and wind data

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - AISIX Solutions Inc. (TSXV: AISX) (OTC Pink: AISXF) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or the "Company") today announced that it has launched flood risk scores, a new hazard layer for its climate risk data suite. The Company is making the flood scores available to OctoAI Technologies Corp. ("OctoAI") for integration into Eli Report, OctoAI's automated real estate report for strata and condominium properties across Canada.

Eli Report currently incorporates AISIX climate risk scores for wildfire, heat, precipitation and wind under a data licensing partnership that was expanded nationally in September 2026. Flood is now the fifth hazard available to Eli Report users through AISIX data, giving homebuyers, real estate professionals, strata councils and insurers a broader view of the climate-related risks facing a building.

Floods are among the most frequent natural hazards in Canada, and flood exposure is a growing consideration for strata corporations planning reserve funds, maintenance and insurance coverage. The flood scores are being designed to assess riverine (fluvial), and coastal flood hazard at the property level, using 1-10 scoring framework as AISIX's existing climate risk data.

"Flood is the natural next step for our climate risk data and one of the most requested additions from users of the data we already provide," said Dr. Gio Roberti, CEO of AISIX Solutions. "Eli Report has shown how climate risk scores can help stakeholders make better-informed decisions about condominium properties. Adding flood is intended to give buyers, owners and strata councils a more complete picture of the risks a building faces, using data that is consistent across hazards and across the country"

"Our users rely on Eli Report to understand the risks that come with buying, owning or managing a condominium, and climate exposure has become a central part of that conversation," said Thomas Beattie, OctoAI Technologies Corp. "Flood is one of the risks buyers, owners and insurers are most concerned about. Adding AISIX flood scores alongside the wildfire, heat, precipitation and wind data already in Eli Report gives them a more complete, building-level view of climate risk across Canada."

Following integration into Eli Report, the Company intends to make the flood scores available to its broader customer base, including insurers, critical infrastructure operators and municipal clients, through its data products and API.

For more information about AISIX Solutions products, please visit www.aisix.ca or book a demo.

About OctoAI Technologies Corp.

OctoAI Technologies Corp. is a leader in providing automated condo document review to Realtors, buyers, owners, and property managers. Through the Eli Condo Score widget and its flagship product, Eli Report, OctoAI serves as a resource to empower stakeholders in the real estate sector. OctoAI also serves property managers, condo boards and strata councils, providing them with deeper insights to assist with budgets, capital planning, and identifying potential savings opportunities through its Annual Benchmark Report, and companies that serve these communities with condo intelligence.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc. is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging advancements in data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. provides auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target", and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including statements regarding the development, design, scope and expected timing of the Company's flood risk scores; the intended integration of flood scores into Eli Report and any agreement with OctoAI in respect thereof; the intended availability of flood scores to the Company's broader customer base; the expected benefits of flood scores to users; and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to complete development of the flood risk scores on the anticipated timeline or at all; the availability and quality of the data required to develop the flood risk scores; the ability of the Company and OctoAI to agree on terms for, and to complete, the integration of flood scores into Eli Report; market acceptance of the flood risk scores; the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates; the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to compete; and the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321096