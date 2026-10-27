Appier Appoints Sanam Lou as VP of Global Marketing to Drive Next Phase of Market Leadership

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier Group (TSE: 4180), an AI-native company built around Agentic AI as a Service (AaaS), today announced the appointment of Sanam Lou as Vice President of Global Marketing. Bringing extensive experience across technology, strategy and growth, Sanam will lead Appier's global marketing organization across EMEA, APAC and the US, strengthening the company's positioning and differentiation in the increasingly competitive AI-powered advertising and marketing landscape.

Her appointment comes as Appier continues to expand its international presence, with EMEA and the US representing important areas of long-term opportunity. As part of this commitment, Appier plans to establish an office in London, further reinforcing its regional presence and enabling closer collaboration with clients and partners across Europe, the Middle East and the US. At Appier, she will focus on sharpening the company's global market presence, expanding engagement and aligning marketing strategy with sustainable commercial growth.

"Sanam brings extensive global marketing experience, strong strategic instincts and industry credibility to connect technology innovation with evolving market and customer needs," said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-founder of Appier. "As Appier continues to expand globally, we look forward to Sanam's leadership in articulating Appier's differentiated value, deepening engagement with customers and partners, and strengthening alignment across regions. We believe her experience will contribute meaningfully to our next phase of growth."

Sanam brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading marketing functions across the technology sector. Most recently, she served as Fractional CMO and Executive Coach at Beyond Founding, advising leadership teams on growth and go-to-market strategy. Previously, she led EMEA marketing at machine-learning advertising platform Moloco and served as VP of Corporate Marketing at gaming technology company Aristocrat Digital. She has also advised global technology and software companies, including DXC, Apple, and SAP, on market expansion and brand growth. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Communications and is currently completing a Master's in Business Psychology.

"Over the past decade, Appier has built something rare: a proven track record of turning AI into measurable ROI for marketers," said Sanam Lou. "Its combination of deep technical expertise, sharp commercial insight and global reach creates a compelling foundation for continued growth. I am excited to join Appier, work with teams across the company to deepen connections with customers and partners, and bring this powerful story-and its value-to more businesses worldwide."

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is an AI-native Agentic AI as a Service (AaaS) company that empowers business decision-making with cutting-edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Founded in 2012 with the vision of "Making AI Easy by making software intelligent," Appier endeavors to help businesses turn AI into ROI through its Agentic Advertising and Marketing Platforms. Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, the US and EMEA, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information and ir.appier.com/en for more investor relations information.

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