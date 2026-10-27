US-based home electrification company Jetson Home has unveiled a new residential heat pump water heater that reportedly uses around 75% less electricity than conventional electric storage water heaters. The Jetson Water system is available in three storage capacities of 50 gallons (189 liters), 65 gallons (246 liters), and 80 gallos (303 liters), with a uniform energy factor (UEF) ranging from 3.75 to 4.00, depending on the model. According to the manufacturer, conventional electric tank water heaters typically have a UEF of slightly below 1.0. UEF is a measure of the energy efficiency of water ...

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