Beam Global's Pending Acquisition, Drone Company ScoutDI, Receives New Orders for Offshore FPSO Inspections in West Africa

Orders expand ScoutDI's industrial drone inspection business into West Africa and build on Beam Global's international presence

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy storage and security, electrification of mobility, and smart city infrastructure, announces that ScoutDI, the industrial drone company which Beam Global has recently signed a definitive acquisition agreement with, has received orders for drones and recurring revenue software from two independent inspection services companies, one based in Ghana and one for operations in Angola, to support inspections of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels. The orders are expected to ship and generate revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"Adding Scout DI's airframes and AI-enhanced software to the Beam technology platform is intended to create new revenue opportunities, both one-time and recurring, while opening new markets for us," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "We can clearly see that happening already, as ScoutDI adds new customers in new markets that now include West Africa's offshore energy sector. With our sales, marketing and manufacturing in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, as well as our battery and engineering prowess we see a clear path to supporting this growth at scale and taking the Scout 137 to new and growing markets around the world."

"FPSOs have dozens of tanks and confined spaces that must be inspected regularly, and today that often means scaffolding, rope access and people working in hazardous areas," said Nicolai Husteli, CEO of ScoutDI. "With the Scout 137, the inspection is done without anyone having to enter the tank. We are proud to support offshore operations in Ghana and Angola, and we see strong demand for this kind of inspection across the region."

Angola is among the countries with the highest numbers of FPSOs in operation worldwide, and Ghana's main offshore fields, Jubilee, TEN and Sankofa, are each produced through an FPSO. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global FPSO market is projected to grow from $29.97 billion in 2026 to $52.89 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.36%. This growing market provides a significant opportunity for specialized inspection technologies such as ScoutDI's Scout 137, as Beam Global looks to build on its international presence and expand the drone business into additional energy markets across Africa.

The Scout 137 is a tethered drone for confined-space inspection that captures 4K visual inspection footage, ultrasonic thickness measurements, and 3D LiDAR data in a single flight, with unlimited flight time. It is used in maritime and offshore, oil and gas, power generation, including nuclear, mining, and critical infrastructure, and has completed more than 7,000 recorded inspection flights.

Every flight comes together in Scout Portal, ScoutDI's cloud platform. Each inspection produces a 3D scan of the space, not just images and video. Inspectors can follow a flight live from anywhere, then walk through the structure in 3D, with every finding and thickness reading pinned to its exact location. Results and 3D scans can be shared securely with asset owners and contractors, and reports are generated directly from the data. For operators offshore West Africa, this means inspection data captured on the FPSO can be reviewed by engineers and specialists anywhere in the world, without sending them offshore.

On October 7, 2026, Beam Global announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ScoutDI. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place early in November and is subject to customary closing conditions. See Beam Global's press release and Form 8-K dated October 7, 2026, for further details.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator that develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. The Company operates at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

About ScoutDI

ScoutDI, headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, develops and supplies drones and specialized planning, analysis and reporting solutions for industrial inspection. Its Scout 137 system enables safe, efficient inspection of confined spaces such as tanks, vessels and boilers, and is used by asset owners and inspection service providers in more than 30 countries. ScoutDI has developed and manufactured its drones in Norway since 2017, and its inspection output is built to standards trusted by DNV, Bureau Veritas, Lloyd's Register, ABS and API.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

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IR@BeamForAll.com