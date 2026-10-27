Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its 2026 third-quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The company will host an investor conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 4, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast, use the link:

https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-316-378-071

Audience phone numbers:

Local - Toronto +1 (416) 855-9085

Toll Free - North America +1 (800) 990-2777

Conference ID: 32677

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal operations in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new sedimentary-hosted copper discoveries across its large, highly prospective, majority-owned licences in the DRC, Angola, Zambia and Kazakhstan. The most advanced exploration project is the high-grade Makoko District, in the Western Forelands, adjacent to Kamoa-Kakula, which is the world's largest and highest-grade copper discovery of the past decade.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321141