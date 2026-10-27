Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Provides Business Updates

Presenting at Planet Microcap Toronto 2026 Conference on October 28th

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or "the Company", an integrated marketer of organic and fairtrade fruit and vegetable products today provided an update on current operations and business matters and also announced that Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and CEO of Organto, will present at the Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Conference (the "Conference") at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

"Healthy eating and healthy living are no longer a trend, they are a way of life, and we feel we are well positioned to benefit from this long-term shift in consumer behavior. Despite inflationary pressures and significant geopolitical factors impacting global supply chains, our business continues to scale. We have achieved record first half results in 2026, with sales up 73% and adjusted gross margin1 up 108%, with positive EBITDA1 in both the first and second quarters, and an annualized sales run rate of over $100 million. This momentum has carried into the back half of the year, and we believe we will continue to achieve record results for the third quarter and beyond. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we continue to assess opportunities to responsibly expand our platform in line with our stated growth objective of building a world-class business in organic and fairtrade foods." commented Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and CEO of Organto.

Backed by a capital-efficient business model and category expertise in fresh organic and fairtrade fruit and vegetable products, Organto believes it is well positioned to benefit from growing demand in these categories. The global organic food and beverage market is projected to reach approximately US$1 trillion by 20342, representing a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% from 2025 to 20342, driven by increasing consumer awareness, retailer sustainability commitments and regulatory support for traceable food systems.

Planet Microcap Toronto 2026 Conference

Hosted in partnership with MicroCapClub, the Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Conference brings together leading investors, analysts, and high-quality public companies for three days of presentations, one-on-one meetings, and thought-leadership panels focused on small cap and microcap opportunities.

The Company will also be hosting in-person meetings with registered attendees during the Conference on October 28th and October 29th.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM (Toronto Local Time EST)

https://event.summitcast.com/view/iiVo9HYfz9sL9CC5m4Dgpv/kNV7FEn9vhdayAKdSRks2H

The Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026 Conference website is available here:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_136811/conference_home.html

If you can't make the live presentation, the Company's presentation will be available directly on the conference event platform on the HOME PAGE link under the tab "Agenda":

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_136811/conference_presentations.html?bank_access=0&event_id=136811

Transition of Bob Kouw to Strategic Advisor

Bob Kouw, currently COO, M&A and Operational Treasury, will step down from the Leadership Team and transition to a Strategic Advisor role, effective November 1, 2026. Since the Company's reorganization, which was announced on March 31, 2026, Mr. Kouw has been focused on strategic M&A and business development activities after his previous operational responsibilities were transitioned to others on the Leadership Team earlier in the year. Mr. Kouw will now transition to a Strategic Advisor role, continuing to support the Company with a focus on strategic M&A and business development.

"Bob has played an important role in the Company's transformation over the last number of years. On behalf of the entire Organto family, we thank Bob for his many contributions to help position our business for an exciting future." commented Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and CEO of Organto. "We are pleased that Bob will continue as a Strategic Advisor, supporting our M&A and business development activities."

Annual Information Form for Year Ended December 31, 2025

The Company also announces that as a matter of good corporate governance it has filed an Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, and plans to continue to file this form on an annual basis going forward. The completed document can be found at www.SEDARplus.ca or at the Company's website at www.organto.com under the Investors tab.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information presented herein refers to the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted gross profit and EBITDA. We hedge currencies for certain product categories where either the supply or sales commitments are fixed in foreign currencies. The gains and losses from these hedging activities are combined with gross profit to determine adjusted gross profit. We also refer to EBITDA, which is Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. These two measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts. Precedence Research. Organic Food and Beverages Market Size, Growth, Trends, Report (2025-2034). Last updated Nov 6, 2025.

For more information contact:

info@organto.com

John Rathwell

647 629 0018

ABOUT ORGANTO FOODS

Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V: OGO | OTCQX: OGOFF | FSE: OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics, and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that healthy eating and healthy living are no longer a trend, but a way of life, and belief that the Company is well positioned to benefit from this long-term shift in consumer behavior; Organto's belief that amid a period of inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, the Company's model has delivered record first half results with sales up 73% and adjusted gross margin up 108%, with positive EBITDA; Organto's belief that this momentum will continue into the third quarter and beyond; Organto's belief that its balance sheet remains strong; Organto's belief that backed by a capital-efficient business model and strong category expertise in fresh organic and fairtrade fruit and vegetable products, the Company is well positioned to capitalize on accelerating demand in these categories; Organto's belief that the global organic food and beverage market is projected to reach around US $1 trillion by 20341, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% from 2025 to 20341, driven by increasing consumer awareness, retailer sustainability commitments and regulatory support for traceable food systems; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-provides-business-updates-1241809