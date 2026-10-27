Agreement provides dedicated deployment of three Basler BT-67 special mission aircraft to support Metatek's existing operations and additional eFTG systems on order

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Metatek Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) ("Metatek" or the "Company"), the exclusive global provider of Enhanced Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry ("eFTG") and Digital Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry ("dFTG"), today announced it has entered into an Aircraft Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ("Bridger" or "Bridger Aerospace") (NASDAQ: BAER) (NASDAQ: BAERW), one of the leading U.S. aerial firefighting companies. Bridger will provide dedicated aircraft availability, modification, maintenance, and operational services in support of Metatek's global airborne geophysical sensor survey operations.

The Agreement provides Metatek with an integrated aviation service covering aircraft availability, modification, maintenance, and operational support-functions Metatek would otherwise need to fund in providing equivalent aircraft capacity.

Under the Agreement, Bridger will modify, operate, and maintain a fleet of three Basler BT-67 turbine-converted aircraft (the "Aircraft"), each configured to Metatek's specifications to support onboard sensor and mission equipment. Each Aircraft carries an initial five-year term, automatically extended for an additional five years unless either party provides timely notice of non-renewal. The Aircraft will also be equipped for cold-weather operations, enabling Metatek to pursue survey opportunities in markets it has previously been unable to target with its existing aircraft.

The Agreement comprises aircraft modification fees, fixed monthly availability fees, and flight-hour charges at contractually committed minimum utilisation levels. The first Aircraft is expected to be ready for operational deployment in the second half of 2027, with the remaining two Aircraft to be delivered over the next three years.

"Metatek needs dependable aviation capacity to support its existing operations and, with additional eFTG systems from Lockheed Martin on order, its next phase of growth," said Dr Mark Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Metatek. "Bridger's established, certified operations and experience in austere environments provide the dedicated aircraft, maintenance and operational support to help us improve reliability, streamline mobilisation and increase productive survey time. This agreement supports our progress towards our target of 70% operational utilisation, enabling us to generate more revenue from our instruments and strengthen project economics. It also allows us to scale without taking on the capital investment, overhead and complexity of building a larger aviation operation within Metatek, keeping our resources focused on geophysical technology and delivering for our customers."

"This agreement marks a transformational milestone in Bridger's strategy to build diversified, durable revenue streams beyond wildfire suppression and expand into long-term, recurring global operations," said Sam Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bridger Aerospace. "Metatek is recognized worldwide for its technical leadership, and we are proud to serve as their dedicated aviation partner. By combining their advanced sensor technology with Bridger's aviation expertise, we are creating a highly differentiated platform that will serve long-term global customers with innovative technology and aviation solutions."

Bridger Aerospace will be responsible for sensor and mission systems integration required for the program, from initial engineering and modification through certification of the finished Aircraft.

The program combines Metatek's advanced geophysical technology and international survey operations with Bridger Aerospace's aviation, engineering, certification, and special-mission capabilities, creating a dedicated aviation platform designed to support Metatek's expanding survey program across multiple international markets.

About Metatek

Metatek (http://www.metatek-group.com) is a global geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments.

Metatek supports national energy security and helps accelerate the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "seek", "potential", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "would", "should", "continue", "plans", "target", "is/are likely to", or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Metatek, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These factors may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and execution of the Company's contracts; the ability to mobilize and operate in international jurisdictions; regulatory and permitting processes; the continuation of client relationships; and general economic, geopolitical and industry conditions.

The risks and assumptions outlined above should not be construed as exhaustive. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or uncertainties and other factors that could affect Metatek's operations and financial results, reference should be made to the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and to Metatek's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under the section entitled "Risk Factors", which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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