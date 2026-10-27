Completes Phase One Drilling

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that occurrences of visible gold have been observed during phase one of its drill program on Glover Island, specifically on hole LPSE-26-02.

The purpose of LPSE-26-02 was to extend mineralization at depth of the previously defined Lunch Pond South East resource on the Glover Island Property. LPSE-26-02 was drilled to 200m at an azimuth of 23 degrees and a dip of -56 degrees.

Mineralization of similar widths and character to the LPSE resource was successfully intersected where the zones were interpreted to be in section and plan, extending the zones approximately 70 metres deeper than historically outlined.

Mineralization was concentrated within areas of "chicken wire" brecciation with sulphide contents of up to 10%, typical of the LPSE. Visible Gold was found at 127.8m hosted in mineralized mafic breccia within a mafic flow (Image 1). Visible Gold is a cluster of flakes in close proximity to tarnished Pyrite (up to 10% in the interval). Visible Gold is also near a fracture oblique to core axis.

The samples will be sent for assay to Eastern Analytical Laboratories.

Galloper further announces the completion of phase one drilling on Glover Island, totalling 8 drill holes and 1332 meters.

Hratch Jabrayan, President and CEO of Galloper commented, "Intersecting visible gold is a milestone that once again validates our geological model and underscores the high-grade potential of this asset. Seeing Visible Gold in the drill core provides immediate visual confirmation of the system's strength and continues to build momentum for our exploration program. This result is a testament to the hard work of our technical team. The completion of phase one drilling marks a significant milestone for us as we advance our exploration program. We look forward to receiving the assay results and finalizing our plans for the next stage of drilling."

Image 1: Cluster of visible gold in High Sulphide Breccia at LPSE-2026-02

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11683/320953_90435248f4cc9b7d_002full.jpg

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Acting Vice President of Exploration for Galloper.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 117.21 sq/km (11,721 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/

X: https://x.com/Gallopergold?s=20

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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