Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres plc Interim Report January-September 2026: Strong profitability improvement continued in the third quarter

Nokian Tyres plc Interim Report January-September 2026, October 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. EET

This release is a summary of Nokian Tyres' Interim Report January-September 2026. The complete report is attached to this release. It is also available on the company's website at company.nokiantyres.com/news-and-media/press-releases/ .



July-September 2026



Net sales were EUR 359.1 million (July-September 2025: 344.1), up by 4.4% or 2.9% in comparable currencies.

Segments operating profit was EUR 47.0 million (32.4), an improvement of 45.3%. The increase was driven by price repositioning and lower manufacturing and material costs. Operating profit was EUR 37.9 million (21.8), an improvement of 73.5%. Non-IFRS exclusions totaled EUR -9.2 million (-10.5).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.17 (0.04).

Cash flow from operating activities improved by EUR 21.6 million to EUR -59.0 million (-80.6).

January-September 2026

Net sales were EUR 1,018.7 million (January-September 2025: 957.3), up by 6.4% or 5.9% in comparable currencies. Sales growth outperformed the market in Central and Southern Europe and North America.

Segments operating profit was EUR 87.7 million (40.2), an improvement of 118.2%. The increase was driven by higher sales and lower manufacturing and material costs. Operating profit was EUR 54.9 million (0.7), an improvement of 7,509.3%. Non-IFRS exclusions totaled EUR -32.8 million (-39.5).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.15 (-0.23).

Cash flow from operating activities improved by EUR 53.3 million to EUR -132.6 million (-185.9).

Nokian Tyres' updated strategy and financial targets extending until the end of 2029 were announced in February.

Guidance for 2026 (updated on October 27, 2026)

In 2026, Nokian Tyres' net sales are expected to grow compared to the previous year and segments operating profit as a percentage of net sales to be at the higher end of the 9-10% range.



Previous guidance for 2026 (July 17, 2026)

In 2026, Nokian Tyres' net sales are expected to grow compared to the previous year and segments operating profit as a percentage of net sales to be 8-10%.



Assumptions for 2026

Tire demand in Nokian Tyres' markets is expected to remain flat in 2026. Development of global economy as well as geopolitical, trade and tariff uncertainties, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, cause volatility to the company's business environment. Nokian Tyres' profitability improvement is supported by new high-performing products, price/mix and efficiency improvements.

Paolo Pompei, President and CEO:

"Our strong performance continued in the third quarter. Operating profit increased by 73%, and year to date earnings per share turned positive for the first time since 2021, marking an important milestone in our transformation journey.

The improvement reflects our continued focus on value over volume, supported by a stronger pricing and product mix as well as successful efficiency actions across the organization. The consistent execution of our strategy has delivered tangible results over several consecutive quarters, demonstrating that our strategic choices are not only strengthening the foundation for future growth but have also led to improved profitability.

In the third quarter, Passenger Car Tyres led the earnings improvement, with both sales and profitability increasing and the segment operating profit margin reaching 20.5%. Despite challenging market conditions, Heavy Tyres increased sales while significantly improving profitability, delivering the segment operating profit margin of 15.3%. Across both businesses, we continued to improve productivity and efficiency in our manufacturing operations.

New products remain a key driver of our premium positioning and profitable growth. During the quarter, our latest winter tire innovations became available to consumers in their target markets: Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01 mainly for the Nordics and North America, and Nokian Tyres Snowproof 3P for Central and Southern Europe.

Both products achieved strong results in tire tests conducted by leading automotive magazines, underscoring their premium performance. Together with our successful expansion into larger rim sizes, these products further strengthen our market offering and support a higher-value product mix.

As we continue to invest in our premium offering and future growth, we remain focused on cost efficiency and disciplined capital allocation. With the multi-year investment phase now successfully completed, capital expenditure will be lower this year as we leverage our state-of-the-art manufacturing platform and global production footprint.

While geopolitical tensions and market uncertainty are likely to persist, we continue to execute our strategy through stronger premium positioning, disciplined pricing, and continuous efficiency improvements. Quarter after quarter, we have progressed in line with our plan, demonstrating our team's ability to deliver on its commitments and create sustainable value for our stakeholders."



Key figures

EUR million 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 2025 Net sales 359.1 344.1 1,018.7 957.3 1,373.6 Net sales change, % 4.4% 9.7% 6.4% 9.4% 6.5% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 2.9% 10.8% 5.9% 10.3% 7.2% Operating profit 37.9 21.8 54.9 0.7 35.8 Operating profit change, % 73.5% 427.3% 7,509.3% 105.3% 1,923.3% Operating profit, % 10.5% 6.3% 5.4% 0.1% 2.6% Result before tax 27.1 7.4 23.2 -37.5 -15.9 Result for the period 23.0 5.7 20.4 -31.4 -15.0 EPS, EUR 0.17 0.04 0.15 -0.23 -0.11 Segments EBITDA 80.1 65.4 187.1 135.1 222.2 Segments EBITDA, % 22.3% 19.0% 18.4% 14.1% 16.2% Segments operating profit 47.0 32.4 87.7 40.2 91.3 Segments operating profit change, % 45.3% 6.3% 118.2% 13.4% 28.0% Segments operating profit, % 13.1% 9.4% 8.6% 4.2% 6.6% Segments ROCE, %* 6.4% 3.6% 4.7% Equity ratio, % 45.8% 44.6% 50.3% Gearing, % 77.3% 86.2% 57.0% Interest-bearing net debt 900.9 987.4 664.0 Capital expenditure 12.6 32.3 37.1 122.0 126.9 Cash flow from operating activities -59.0 -80.6 -132.6 -185.9 146.2

* Rolling 12 months

In addition to IFRS figures, Nokian Tyres publishes alternative non-IFRS segments figures, which exclude the ramp-up of the Romanian factory and other possible items that are not indicative of the Group's underlying business performance.

BUSINESS UNIT REVIEWS

Passenger Car Tyres

EUR million 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 2025 Net sales 247.1 234.0 668.4 614.3 858.4 Net sales change, % 5.6% 11.5% 8.8% 13.4% 10.1% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 4.3% 13.2% 8.8% 14.9% 11.5% Operating profit 43.1 28.4 72.7 9.8 28.3 Operating profit, % 17.4% 12.1% 10.9% 1.6% 3.3% Segment operating profit 50.8 38.9 96.5 48.7 80.9 Segment operating profit, % 20.5% 16.6% 14.4% 7.9% 9.4%

Heavy Tyres

EUR million 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 2025 Net sales 56.7 55.4 178.7 172.0 232.0 Net sales change, % 2.4% -4.4% 3.9% -0.7% -1.3% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 1.7% -4.4% 3.6% -0.6% -1.2% Operating profit 8.7 5.0 27.4 18.3 24.3 Operating profit, % 15.3% 9.0% 15.3% 10.6% 10.5% Segment operating profit 8.7 5.0 27.4 18.3 24.3 Segment operating profit, % 15.3% 9.0% 15.3% 10.6% 10.5%

Vianor, own operations

EUR million 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 2025 Net sales 77.2 74.9 238.9 231.4 363.8 Net sales change, % 3.0% 7.9% 3.3% 4.8% 2.5% Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 0.0% 7.0% 0.5% 4.2% 1.6% Operating profit -7.0 -6.4 -18.9 -14.7 -3.5 Operating profit, % -9.1% -9.0% -7.9% -6.5% -1.0% Segment operating profit -6.8 -6.4 -18.1 -14.7 -3.5 Segment operating profit, % -8.8% -9.0% -7.6% -6.5% -1.0% Number of own service centers at period end 168 171 168 170

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call for investors, analysts and media will be held on the publishing day at 2:00 p.m. EET. Nokian Tyres' President and CEO Paolo Pompei and CFO Timo Koponen will present the results. Participants can follow the call https://nokiantyres.events.inderes.com/q3-2026/register .

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering at https://events.inderes.com/nokiantyres/q3-2026/dial-in . Phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided upon registration.

A recording of the conference call will be available on the company's website for 12 months after the event.

FINANCIAL REPORTING

Financial Statement Release 2026 will be published on February 9, 2027.

Releases and company information are available at company.nokiantyres.com/investors .

Further information:

Paolo Pompei, President and CEO, tel: +358 10 401 7000

Timo Koponen, CFO, tel: +358 10 401 7000

Annukka Angeria, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, tel: +358 10 401 7581