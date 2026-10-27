Kempower Oyj: Kempower receives Nasdaq Green Equity Designation for fifth consecutive year, with 100% of revenue from green activities

27.10.2026 13:00:09 EET | Kempower Oyj | Investor News

Kempower Corporation, Investor News, 27 October 2026 at 13.00 EEST

Kempower receives Nasdaq Green Equity Designation for fifth consecutive year, with 100% of revenue from green activities

Kempower, the global manufacturer of DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles, has received the Nasdaq Green Equity Designation for the fifth consecutive year. The designation recognizes companies listed on the Nordic Nasdaq markets that derive the majority of their revenue and investments from green activities. Kempower meets every criterion of the Nasdaq Green Equity Principles, and once again does so with 100% of its revenue.

"Five years running, 100% of what we earn and invest goes into the infrastructure that makes electric mobility work. That is what our mission of accelerating the transition to electric mobility means in practice, and we are proud that the Nasdaq Green Equity Designation recognizes exactly that", says Bhasker Kaushal, CEO of Kempower. "We hold our own operations to the same standard. In 2025, we cut scope 2 emissions by almost a quarter, and our products are 99% recyclable. There is more to do across our value chain, and we will keep pushing."

To qualify, more than 50% of a company's revenue and more than 50% of its investments must come from activities considered green, and less than 5% of revenue may come from fossil fuel activities. Companies must also disclose relevant environmental targets and KPIs and state their alignment with the EU Taxonomy.The independent external review, carried out by S&P Global Ratings, found that 100% of Kempower's revenue and investments in 2025 were linked to the manufacture and sale of EV charging infrastructure. This includes DC fast chargers and charging stations, maintenance services, turnkey charging projects and the ChargEye cloud-based charging management service. The reviewer views EV charging infrastructure as crucial for decarbonizing road transport and for the shift from combustion-engine passenger and commercial vehicles to electric ones.

Green revenue: 100%, against a requirement of more than 50%

against a requirement of more than 50% Green investments (capex and opex): 100% , against a requirement of more than 50%

, against a requirement of more than 50% Revenue from fossil fuels: 0% , against a limit of less than 5%

, against a limit of less than 5% Environmental targets and KPIs, and EU Taxonomy alignment: disclosed in Kempower's 2025 financial statements, meeting both disclosure requirements

In 2025, Kempower set two near-term climate targets following the criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative: a 42% cut in absolute scope 2 emissions and a 51.6% cut in scope 3 emissions per EUR 1 million of revenue by 2030, both from a 2024 baseline. In the first year, scope 2 emissions fell 24.6% and scope 3 intensity fell 15.5%. The renewable and low-carbon share of energy use rose to about 69%, and products reached 99% recyclability across all product groups.

Kempower also works with suppliers on low-carbon materials and lower-emission logistics and designs its products for easy dismantling and recycling.

Nasdaq Green Designations: nasdaq.com/solutions/listings/markets/nordic/green-designations

Kempower's 2026 Green Equity Assessment Report: Green And Transition Equity Designation External | S&P Global Ratings

Kempower, investor relations:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, IR and M&A, Kempower?

calle.loikkanen@kempower.com

Tel. +358 40 7041 858

Kempower, media relations:

Paula Savonen, VP, Marketing & Communications, Kempower

paula.savonen@kempower.com

+358 29 0021900

Kempower in brief

We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. kempower.com