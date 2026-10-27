Joint system-level testing combines Stevanato Group's glass syringes with Aptar Pharma's elastomer components to provide key data earlier in development and help inform packaging decisions for sensitive biologics and other injectable therapies

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) (the "Company"), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, today announced a collaboration with Aptar Pharma to provide system-level data supporting earlier evaluation of pre-filled syringe configurations for biotech and pharmaceutical companies, with a focus on sensitive biologics and other injectable therapies. The work builds on Aptar Pharma's integrated system-level framework, launched in July 2026, and brings complementary expertise together across the injectable value chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027210799/en/

As biologics, high-concentration formulations, and combination products continue to increase in complexity, pharma companies face growing challenges in evaluating container and closure components that perform effectively together as assembled systems. Early system-level assessments can help pharma customers identify potential sensitivities sooner and inform subsequent development decisions.

The collaboration combines Aptar Pharma's expertise in elastomeric components with Stevanato Group's expertise in prefillable high-value syringe systems, primary containment and system performance. The joint work evaluates Stevanato Group's EZ-fill Nexa and Alba glass syringe platforms together with Aptar Pharma PremiumCoat and uncoated plungers, as well as Aptar Pharma rigid needle shield options for standard and autoinjector configurations. By assessing these components as assembled systems, using an approach designed to support customers in meeting USP <382> requirements, the companies aim to give drug manufacturers' development teams earlier visibility into viable packaging configurations, enabling more informed decisions and helping teams identify potential technical challenges earlier in development.

Current activities cover 1 mL long and 2.25 mL syringe formats and examine system performance to generate data designed to support customers in meeting USP <382> requirements. Evaluations include rigid needle shield pull-off force, plunger break-loose and extrusion forces, container closure integrity and plunger seal integrity across selected configurations and viscosity profiles. The work also explores how variables such as needle geometry can influence break-loose and extrusion forces, helping biotech developers narrow technical options earlier. Data packages and regulatory support services are available to help drug manufacturers throughout the product lifecycle.

The joint activities reflect the wider purpose of Aptar Pharma's framework by combining component expertise with partner collaboration, system-level testing and integrated performance data packages. For drug manufacturers navigating increasingly complex, concentrated or sensitive formulations, earlier system-level evidence can support more focused technical discussions, better-informed packaging choices and a clearer path from feasibility assessment toward scale-up and commercialization.

"As injectable therapies become increasingly complex, pharmaceutical companies need greater confidence in how packaging components perform together as complete systems," said Riccardo Marcon, Senior Vice President, Sales Marketing of Drug Containment Solutions at Stevanato Group. "By combining our expertise in prefillable containment solutions with Aptar Pharma's expertise in elastomeric components, we can provide customers with valuable system-level insights that support feasibility assessments, risk evaluation and more informed development decisions."

"We value our long-standing collaboration with Stevanato Group and the opportunity to bring our complementary expertise together at the assembled-system level," said Audrey Chardonnet, VP Global Market Development Injectables, Aptar Pharma. "Through this joint work, we aim to provide pharmaceutical teams with earlier insight into component interactions and system performance to support informed development decisions."

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing. Aptar partners with the world's top healthcare and consumer brands to deliver medicines and create exceptional user experiences. Serving diverse markets, from pharmaceutical to beauty to food and beverage, Aptar combines market expertise with proprietary design, engineering and science to develop innovative solutions that help improve lives worldwide. Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, Aptar employs 14,000 dedicated people across 20 countries. Learn more at http://www.aptar.com.

EZ-fill, Nexa and Alba are registered trademarks of Stevanato Group S.p.A. or its affiliates. PremiumCoat is a registered trademark of AptarGroup, Inc. or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "aim," "can," "could," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "support," "help," "enable," "designed", "may," "will," "seek," "anticipate," "continue" and similar expressions, including the negative of such expressions, identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, its business, operations, strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, market developments and future prospects. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, including market, economic, regulatory and technological developments and other factors that may affect the Company's business and future results. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027210799/en/

Contacts:

Stevanato Group

Investor Relations

Lisa Miles: lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com

Giacomo Guiducci: giacomo.guiducci@stevanatogroup.com

Media

Caterina Tripepi:caterina.tripepi@stevanatogroup.com

Stefania Bassi: s.bassi@barabino.it (Italy)

Marco Lastrico: m.lastrico@barabinousa.com (U.S.)

Aptar Pharma

Ciara Jackson: ciara.jackson@aptar.com