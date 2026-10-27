The high-performance edge AI series brings up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute, innovative cooling, and native support for up to 8 synchronized GMSL2 cameras for 360° multi-view perception.

Stereolabs, an Ouster, Inc. company and leader in 3D AI vision, today introduced the ZED Box 2 Series, a new generation of industrial edge AI computers engineered for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robot vision, and spatial AI systems requiring high-throughput multi-camera perception and edge processing.

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Stereolabs ZED Box 2 with 4 ZED X stereo cameras and 4 ZED X One S connected

ZED Box 2 Max takes vision AI computing to the next level. Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor with up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS and 128 GB of memory, ZED Box 2 Max is built to run generative AI, vision-language-action (VLA) models and multi-sensor fusion directly on the robot, enabling advanced perception and real-time decision-making at the edge.

Robots are moving from pilots to fleets, and each machine now carries multiple cameras and sensors. At that scale, the interface is a key aspect: GMSL2 has become the interface of choice for robot vision due to its low latency and reliability. Additionally, robotics teams want a complete system instead of separate components: AI compute, hardware synchronized sensors, and software that keeps working release after release.

"Robot vision shouldn't take five suppliers," said Edwin Azzam, CTO and co-founder of Stereolabs. "With ZED Box 2 Series, we provide robotics developers with the unified compute, cameras, lidar, and perception software that come from one team that tests them together and stands behind all of it. Plug in your cameras and you can have reliable 360° perception in minutes, not weeks."

Up to 8x Cameras for Full Surround Perception

Designed for complex visual environments where a single stereo sensor is insufficient, the ZED Box 2 Series natively supports up to eight GMSL2 camera inputs via dual Quad Fakra-Z connectors. This enables integration of up to eight ZED X cameras for full 360-degree surround vision, multi-angle robotic cell manipulation, and multi-sensor fusion with high resolution digital lidar.

To ensure accurate temporal alignment across high-speed camera streams, the ZED Box 2 Series features hardware-level frame synchronization via a dedicated SYNC IO interface, supporting internal synchronization and external trigger modes across multiple devices. Capabilities include:

360° perception for AMRs navigating dynamic environments

Multi-view perception for humanoids and manipulation

Large-scale multi-camera video analytics

Robots combining camera vision with lidar and other sensors

Robotic workcells combining viewpoints to eliminate occlusions

Two Models for Different AI Workloads

Both ZED Box 2 models share the same camera interface and software, but differ in compute and cooling. Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB with up to 157 TOPS, ZED Box 2 runs neural depth, tracking, and multi-camera fusion in real time from a fanless enclosure only 55 mm tall, small enough to disappear inside an AMR or a robot cell. With the NVIDIA Jetson Thor T4000 or T5000 and up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS, ZED Box 2 Max runs vision-language-action and foundation models directly on the robot. It adds 10 GbE and extra control I/O for humanoids and larger autonomous machines.

Full Range of I/O for All Robot Needs

A robot needs more than cameras to understand its environment. It should be able to connect to lidar, GNSS, IMUs, motor controllers, and fleet networks, and keep all its sensors on a common timeline. The ZED Box 2 Series brings connectivity, synchronization and onboard computing together in one compact platform, without extra adapters or custom carrier boards.

The ZED Box 2 Series is built for every sensor in your robot. Both models feature two Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI for on-site debugging, and USB 3 for GNSS receivers, external IMUs and peripherals. ZED Box 2 features two CAN bus ports, sync and GPIO. For more demanding systems, ZED Box 2 Max expands connectivity with four CAN bus ports, four USB ports, four PWM outputs for direct actuator control, and a QSFP port providing four 10 GbE links for lidar and other high-bandwidth sensors.

Hardened Design for Robotics

Housed in a compact, innovative cooled black aluminum enclosure, the ZED Box 2 Series is engineered to operate reliably in harsh environments ranging from -20°C to +50°C. Key hardware specifications include:

ZED Box 2 ZED Box 2 Max ZED Box 2 8GB ZED Box 2 16GB ZED Box 2 Max T4000 ZED Box 2 Max T5000 Module NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 8 GB NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16 GB NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor T4000 64 GB NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor T5000 128 GB AI Performance 117 TOPS 157 TOPS 1200 FP4 TFLOPS 2070 FP4 TFLOPS Camera Inputs 8x GMSL2 camera inputs

2x USB 3.1 Type-A 8x GMSL2 camera inputs

4x USB 3.2 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Type-C Inputs Outputs 2x GbE Ethernet

1x Configurable digital IO

2x CAN (DB9 connectors)

1x Sync. IO connector (DB9 connector)

2x HDMI

1x Power Input (10-32V) 2x GbE Ethernet

2x SIM slots for 4G/5G module 2x 3.5 mm jack ports for audio in out 4x GbE PoE+ (optional, 4x 25 W)

2x HDMI 1x I2C

1x UART

1x Power Input 9-36V) 1x QSFP+ 30 GbE (3x 10 GbE) 1x QSFP+ 40 GbE (4x 10 GbE)

4x CAN FD bus Dimensions 234.4 176.3 54.0 mm

9.23 6.94 2.13 in 261.5 206.5 84.8 mm

10.30 8.11 3.31 in Configurations 256 GB 1 TB 2 TB SSD

GNSS (coming soon) 256 GB 1 TB 2 TB SSD

4x GbE PoE+

GNSS Dual RTK

Ready-to-Deploy Vision AI Kits

Both ZED Box models support the ZED X camera family and the same ZED SDK, with ROS 2 and NVIDIA Isaac ROS support.

They ship in segment-ready kits with cameras, cables and mounts defined for each application. Examples include:

AMRs and Robot Cells: surround safety awareness and multi-view tracking

surround safety awareness and multi-view tracking Off-Road and Industrial Machines: rugged GMSL2 cameras and lidar for harsh outdoor duty

rugged GMSL2 cameras and lidar for harsh outdoor duty Physical AI Data Collection: synchronized multi-sensor capture for training robot foundation models

synchronized multi-sensor capture for training robot foundation models Humanoids: 360° head and torso perception for data collection and teleop

Availability

The ZED Box 2, ZED Box 2 Max T4000 and ZED Box 2 Max T5000 are available to order today through the Stereolabs store and authorized global distributors in 256GB, 1TB, and 2TB NVMe SSD configurations. Shipping begins October 2026 for ZED Box 2 and end of November 2026 for ZED Box 2 Max. For complete datasheets, pinout diagrams, and purchasing information, visit www.stereolabs.com.

About Stereolabs

Stereolabs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST), is a leader in 3D vision and depth perception for Physical AI. Its ZED camera family and ZED SDK platform provide real-time depth sensing, spatial mapping, and AI-powered object understanding for robotics, industrial automation, and smart spaces.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ouster intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as "anticipate," "can develop," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "plan," "could," "estimate," "possible," "potential," "pursue," "likely," and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the anticipated performance, benefits to and expectations around customer adoption and application of Ouster's product offerings; product availability; Ouster's market and competitive positioning; industry and business trends, and uses for Physical AI all constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, product quality and liability risks; supply chain constraints; inaccurate forecasts of market growth and customer demand; cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; risks related to the use of AI tools by us and others, including risks related to product performance, cybersecurity, and data privacy; Ouster's ability to respond to evolving regulations and standards and other important factors discussed in Ouster's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as may be further updated from time to time in Ouster's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

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