Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850795 | ISIN: US1258961002 | Ticker-Symbol: CSG
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 11:22
62,18 Euro
-0,19 % -0,12
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,1863,3413:08
62,3662,9613:08
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 11:30 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMS Energy Announces Third Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2026 and 2027 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.39 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.92 per share for 2025. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter were $1.44, compared to $0.93 per share for 2025. Both the quarter and year-to-date GAAP results reflect asset impairment and restructuring activities associated with NorthStar Clean Energy. For the first nine months of the year, the company reported $1.86 per share, compared to $2.59 per share for the same timeframe in 2025. On an adjusted earnings per share basis year to date, the company reported $2.95 per share in 2026, compared to $2.66 per share in 2025.

2026 Financial Results**

Financial Results

Q3

YTD

Reported Total EPS (GAAP)

$0.39

$1.86

Asset impairment and restructuring activities

1.08

1.09

Other

(0.03)

(0.00)

Adjusted EPS
(non-GAAP)

$1.44

$2.95

"I'm pleased with the progress in the restructuring of NorthStar Clean Energy," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "This restructuring further strengthens our utility-focused business model, enhances earnings quality, provides greater financial flexibility, and positions us to make the long-term utility investments needed to serve our customers and grow our communities."

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.83 to $3.90 per share*, (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) 2027 adjusted earnings guidance of $4.08 to $4.17, and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2026 third quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on Tuesday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal and state tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.??

**Per-share impacts are calculated independently for each reporting period in accordance with ASC 260 and may not be additive due to differences in weighted-average shares outstanding between periods.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



9/30/26


9/30/25


9/30/26


9/30/25














Operating revenue

$

2,183


$

2,021


$

6,742


$

6,306














Operating expenses


2,136



1,540



5,941



5,014














Operating Income


47



481



801



1,292














Other income


54



62



204



249














Interest charges


214



203



627



588














Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes


(113)



340



378



953














Income tax expense (benefit)


(22)



68



96



193














Net Income (Loss)


(91)



272



282



760














Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, including
impairment $(102), $-, $(102), and $-


(214)



(5)



(301)



(22)














Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy


123



277



583



782














Preferred stock dividends


2



2



7



7














Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

121


$

275


$

576


$

775














Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share

$

0.39


$

0.92


$

1.86


$

2.59

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)



In Millions



As of



9/30/26


12/31/25

Assets








Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$

451



$

509

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



102




106


Assets held for sale



43




-

Other current assets



2,610




2,857

Total current assets



3,206




3,472

Non-current assets








Plant, property, and equipment



31,940




30,680


Assets held for sale



783




-

Other non-current assets



5,754




5,789

Total Assets


$

41,683



$

39,941










Liabilities and Equity








Current liabilities (1)









Liabilities held for sale


$

14



$

-


Other current liabilities



2,116




2,592

Total current liabilities



2,130




2,592

Non-current liabilities (1)









Liabilities held for sale



87




-


Other non-current liabilities



8,964




8,740

Total non-current liabilities



9,051




8,740

Capitalization








Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)



19,728




18,313

Preferred stock and securities



224




224

Noncontrolling interests



569




567

Common stockholders' equity



9,502




8,920

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



30,023




28,024

Securitization debt (2)



479




585

Total Liabilities and Equity


$

41,683



$

39,941










(1)

Excludes debt and finance leases.










(2)

Includes current and non-current portions.










CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)












In Millions



Nine Months Ended



9/30/26


9/30/25










Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts


$

615



$

178










Net cash provided by operating activities



1,798




1,757

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,111)




(2,926)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(1,313)




(1,169)

Net cash provided by financing activities



1,277




1,423










Total Cash Flows


$

(36)



$

254










End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts (3)


$

579



$

432










(3)

Includes cash and cash equivalents classified as current assets held for sale.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



9/30/26


9/30/25


9/30/26


9/30/25














Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

121


$

275


$

576


$

775

Reconciling items:












Other exclusions from adjusted earnings (1)


(13)



6



*



14

Tax impact


4



(2)





(0.01)

Asset impairment and restructuring activities


1.45



-



1.47



-

Tax impact


(0.37)



-



(0.38)



-

State tax policy change


-



-



-



0.04














Adjusted net income per share - non-GAAP

$

1.44


$

0.93


$

2.95


$

2.66














*

Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.












**

Per-share impacts are calculated independently for each reporting period in accordance with ASC 260 and may not be additive due to differences in weighted-average shares outstanding between periods.


(1)

Includes major enterprise resource planning software implementations and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense.















Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, major enterprise resource planning software implementations, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal and state tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

SOURCE CMS Energy

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.