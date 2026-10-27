Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W8DE | ISIN: US89421Q2057 | Ticker-Symbol: TXM1
Stuttgart
27.10.26 | 12:46
4,140 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVELZOO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVELZOO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1004,76013:10
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 12:01 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travelzoo Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

  • Revenue of $22.9 million, up 3% year-over-year
  • Consolidated operating loss of $2.6 million
  • Non-GAAP consolidated operating loss of $2.1 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $1.8 million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.20)
  • Club Members up 65% year-over-year

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Consolidated revenue was $22.9 million, up 3% from $22.2 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $23.0 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

In Q3, we continued to invest significantly in growing Club Members and accelerated the shift towards membership fees revenue. Marketing costs were expensed immediately. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months. Going forward, we expect new and recurring membership fees revenue from a growing base of members. We refer to our investor presentation.

Net Loss attributable to Travelzoo was $2.0 million for Q3 2026, or $(0.20) per share, compared with $0.01 per share in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $2.1 million. Non-GAAP operating loss excludes stock option expenses ($338,000) and severance expense ($150,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members and add new benefits, such as our popular complimentary airport lounge access worldwide in case of a delayed flight," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $14.8 million. Operating loss for Q3 2026 was $1.4 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $1.1 million or 8% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $6.9 million. Operating loss for Q3 2026 was $1.2 million, or 18% of revenue, compared to operating loss of $0.6 million, or 10% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club
Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue decreased 15% year-over-year to $1.2 million. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Operating profit for Q3 2026 was $34,000, compared to operating profit of $20,000 in the prior-year period.

New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $27,000. Operating loss for Q3 2026 was $3,000.

In 2020, Travelzoo entered into royalty-bearing licensing agreements with local licensees for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia was $11,000 for Q3 2026. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan was $5,000 for Q3 2026. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Reach
Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.

In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined prior to 2024, continue to receive certain travel offers. However, Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members, who pay the membership fee. Therefore, we are seeing many Legacy Members become Club Members over time-in addition to new members who join. In Q3, the number of Club Members increased by 65% year-over-year.

Income Taxes
The reported income tax benefit for Q3 2026 was $436,000.

Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $8.8 million. Cash flow from operations was $1.8 million.

Deferred revenue increased because membership fees are earned over the subscription period. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period.

Share Repurchase Program
During Q3 2026, the Company repurchased 256,898 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead
For Q4 2026, we expect year-over-year revenue growth. We also expect revenue growth in subsequent quarters, as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months, as we grow Club Members, and as more Legacy Members become Club Members. Over time, we expect profitability to increase as recurring membership fees revenue will be recognized. In the short-term, fluctuations in reported net income are likely.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

  • download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
  • access the webcast.

About Travelzoo
 We, Travelzoo ®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues

$ 22,910


$ 22,198


$ 70,391


$ 69,245

Cost of revenues

5,748


4,519


18,088


13,132

Gross profit

17,162


17,679


52,303


56,113

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

14,604


12,198


39,454


34,378

Product development

589


631


1,855


1,963

General and administrative

4,529


4,362


12,872


13,420

Total operating expenses

19,722


17,191


54,181


49,761

Operating income (loss)

(2,560)


488


(1,878)


6,352

Other income, net

166


(64)


436


727

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,394)


424


(1,442)


7,079

Income tax expense (benefit)

(436)


245


124


2,158

Net income (loss)

(1,958)


179


(1,566)


4,921

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

51


29


101


201

Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo

$ (2,009)


$ 150


$ (1,667)


$ 4,720









Net income (loss) per share-basic

$ (0.20)


$ 0.01


$ (0.16)


$ 0.41









Net income (loss) per share-diluted

$ (0.20)


$ 0.01


$ (0.16)


$ 0.39









Shares used in per share calculation-basic

10,197


10,987


10,449


11,585

Shares used in per share calculation-diluted

10,197


11,213


10,449


11,974

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,090


$ 10,007

Accounts receivable, net

11,198


10,723

Prepaid income taxes

2,093


1,364

Prepaid expenses and other

1,958


1,302

Total current assets

23,339


23,396

Deposits and other

397


166

Deferred tax assets

4,964


4,202

Restricted cash

754


756

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,737


4,047

Property and equipment, net

117


231

Intangible assets, net

1,450


1,450

Goodwill

10,944


10,944

Total assets

$ 46,702


$ 45,192

Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 10,468


$ 7,761

Merchant payables

10,419


11,665

Accrued expenses and other

5,003


3,926

Deferred revenue

13,523


8,728

Income tax payable

27


279

Operating lease liabilities

2,197


1,811

Total current liabilities

41,637


34,170

Long-term tax liability

10,675


9,260

Long-term operating lease liabilities

4,151


4,184

Total liabilities

56,463


47,614

Common stock

100


109

Tax indemnification

(9,537)


(9,537)

Retained earnings (losses)

(151)


7,243

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,368)


(5,331)

Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit)

(14,956)


(7,516)

Non-controlling interest

5,195


5,094

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(9,761)


(2,422)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 46,702


$ 45,192

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income (loss)

$ (1,958)


$ 179


$ (1,566)


$ 4,921

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

44


57


153


239

Stock-based compensation

338


399


1,057


1,108

Deferred income tax

(219)


(1)


(972)


4

Net foreign currency effects

14


71


66


(224)

Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserve

(35)


(93)


(182)


30

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

3,367


(988)


(490)


756

Prepaid income taxes

(271)


(154)


(846)


84

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other

(98)


(559)


(620)


(702)

Accounts payable

983


2,314


1,667


2,134

Merchant payables

(286)


(612)


(1,100)


(5,053)

Accrued expenses and other

(540)


(981)


1,193


859

Deferred revenue

783


643


4,881


2,363

Income tax payable

(44)


(576)


(165)


(2,583)

Other liabilities

(259)


(73)


927


273

Net cash (used) provided by operating activities

1,819


(374)


4,003


4,209

Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchases of property and equipment

(33)


(15)


(46)


(49)

Net cash used in investing activities

(33)


(15)


(46)


(49)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repurchase of common stock

(530)


(1,545)


(5,735)


(12,964)

Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards

-


-


-


(104)

Net cash used in financing activities

(530)


(1,545)


(5,735)


(13,068)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4)


(17)


(141)


415

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,252


(1,951)


(1,919)


(8,493)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,592


11,198


10,763


17,740

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 8,844


$ 9,247


$ 8,844


$ 9,247

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2026

Travelzoo
North
America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 14,664


$ 7,031


$ 1,188


$ 27


$ 22,910

Intersegment revenues

137


(114)


(23)


-


-

Total net revenues

14,801


6,917


1,165


27


22,910

Sales and marketing expenses

9,069


5,097


438


-


14,604

Other expenses

7,108


3,035


693


30


10,866

Operating profit (loss)

(1,376)


(1,215)


34


(3)


(2,560)

Other income, net









166

Loss from operations before income taxes









(2,394)











Three months ended September 30, 2025

Travelzoo
North
America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 13,728


$ 7,036


$ 1,407


$ 27


$ 22,198

Intersegment revenues

503


(471)


(32)


-


-

Total net revenues

14,231


6,565


1,375


27


22,198

Sales and marketing expenses

6,998


4,549


651


-


12,198

Other expenses

6,105


2,655


704


48


9,512

Operating profit (loss)

1,128


(640)


20


(20)


488

Other loss, net









(64)

Income from operations before income taxes









424











Nine months ended September 30, 2026

Travelzoo
North
America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 45,539


$ 20,991


$ 3,800


$ 61


$ 70,391

Intersegment revenues

610


(561)


(49)


-


-

Total net revenues

46,149


20,430


3,751


61


70,391

Sales and marketing expenses

23,379


14,439


1,636


-


39,454

Other expenses

22,394


8,125


2,163


133


32,815

Operating profit (loss)

376


(2,134)


(48)


(72)


(1,878)

Other income, net









436

Loss from operations before income taxes









(1,442)











Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Travelzoo
North
America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 44,296


$ 20,745


$ 4,140


$ 64


$ 69,245

Intersegment revenues

1,196


(1,084)


(112)


-


-

Total net revenues

45,492


19,661


4,028


64


69,245

Sales and marketing expenses

19,400


13,101


1,877


-


34,378

Other expenses

18,551


7,856


1,963


145


28,515

Operating profit (loss)

7,541


(1,296)


188


(81)


6,352

Other income, net









727

Income from operations before income taxes









7,079

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

GAAP operating expense

$ 19,722


$ 17,191


$ 54,181


$ 49,761

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Amortization of intangibles (A)

-


2


-


45

Stock option expenses (B)

338


399


1,057


1,108

Severance-related expenses (C)

150


167


165


395

Non-GAAP operating expense

19,234


16,623


52,959


48,213









GAAP operating income (loss)

(2,560)


488


(1,878)


6,352

Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)

488


568


1,222


1,548

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

(2,072)


1,056


(656)


7,900

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.