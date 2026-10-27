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WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
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27.10.26 | 13:17
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Boeing Company - Boeing Reports Third Quarter Results

Boeing Company - Boeing Reports Third Quarter Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

Boeing Reports Third Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2026 --

Third Quarter 2026

  • 737-7 achieved amended type certification (ATC) from the FAA; 737-10 achieved ATC in October
  • Selected by the U.S. Navy to design, build and deliver the F/A-XX next generation fighter aircraft
  • Operating cash flow of $1.5 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* of $0.5 billion
  • Total company backlog grew to a record $745 billion, including over 6,300 commercial airplanes

Table 1. Summary Financial Results

Third Quarter

Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions, except per share data)

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Revenues

$24,188

$23,270

4 %

$70,965

$65,515

8 %

GAAP

Earnings/(loss) from operations

$354

($4,781)

NM

$958

($4,496)

NM

Operating margins

1.5 %

(20.5) %

22.0 Pts

1.3 %

(6.9) %

8.2 Pts

Net loss

($116)

($5,339)

NM

($551)

($5,982)

NM

Diluted loss per share

($0.26)

($7.14)

NM

($1.04)

($8.25)

NM

Operating cash flow

$1,496

$1,123

33 %

$2,681

($266)

NM

Non-GAAP*

Core operating earnings/(loss)

$204

($5,049)

NM

$498

($5,283)

NM

Core operating margins

0.8 %

(21.7) %

22.5 Pts

0.7 %

(8.1) %

8.8 Pts

Core loss per share

($0.34)

($7.47)

NM

($1.30)

($9.22)

NM

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) recorded third quarter revenue of $24.2 billion, primarily reflecting higher defense and services volume and less favorable commercial delivery mix. The company reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.26) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($0.34). Operating cash flow in the quarter was $1.5 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP)* was $0.5 billion. Total company backlog at quarter end grew to a record $745 billion.

"Recent milestones, including certification of the 737-7 and 737-10 and selection to design and build the Navy's sixth-generation fighter aircraft, are important steps as we continue building on our progress," said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive officer. "But we are not done. We remain focused on safety and quality as we redouble our efforts on Lean and disciplined execution to deliver on our commitments and build the durable performance our stakeholders expect."

Table 2. Cash Flow

Third Quarter

Nine Months

(Millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Operating cash flow

$1,496

$1,123

$2,681

($266)

Less additions to property, plant & equipment

($1,032)

($885)

($3,040)

($1,986)

Free cash flow*

$464

$238

($359)

($2,252)

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow was $1.5 billion in the quarter reflecting working capital timing partially offset by Department of Justice settlement payments of approximately $0.7 billion. Additions to property, plant and equipment primarily reflects higher investments in Charleston and St. Louis sites.

Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances

Quarter End

(Billions)

3Q 2026

2Q 2026

Cash and investments in marketable securities1

$20.7

$20.0

Consolidated debt

$45.9

$45.9

1 Marketable securities consist primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $20.7 billion, compared to $20.0 billion at the beginning of the quarter primarily reflecting cash flow generated in the quarter. The company maintains access to credit facilities of $10.0 billion, which remain undrawn.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

Table 4. Commercial Airplanes

Third Quarter

Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions)

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Deliveries

161

160

1 %

475

440

8 %

Revenues

$10,720

$11,094

(3) %

$31,674

$30,115

5 %

Loss from operations

($697)

($5,353)

NM

($1,582)

($6,447)

NM

Operating margins

(6.5) %

(48.3) %

41.8 Pts

(5.0) %

(21.4) %

16.4 Pts

Commercial Airplanes third quarter revenue of $10.7 billion and operating margin of (6.5) percent primarily reflects less favorable delivery mix, higher projected costs associated with future production rate adjustments and higher estimated supply chain costs. Third quarter 2025 operating margins were impacted by a charge on the 777X program.

The 737 program continues to progress toward stabilized production of 47 per month. During the quarter, the 737-7 received amended type certification from the Federal Aviation Administration, and the 737-10 received certification in October. The 787 program remains stable at a production rate of 8 per month. In the quarter, the 777X program continued to progress on 777-9 certification flight testing and remains on track for first delivery in 2027.

Commercial Airplanes booked 300 net orders including orders from Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa. Commercial Airplanes delivered 161 airplanes and backlog included over 6,300 airplanes valued at a record $612 billion.

Defense, Space & Security

Table 5. Defense, Space & Security

Third Quarter

Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions)

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Revenues

$7,935

$6,902

15 %

$23,017

$19,817

16 %

Earnings from operations

$492

$114

332 %

$710

$379

87 %

Operating margins

6.2 %

1.7 %

4.5 Pts

3.1 %

1.9 %

1.2 Pts

Defense, Space & Security third quarter revenue was $7.9 billion driven by higher volume. Operating margin of 6.2 percent primarily reflects a $252 million gain on the HRL Laboratories sale and improved operational performance.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security was selected by the U.S. Navy for a contract to design, build and deliver the F/A-XX next-generation fighter aircraft. This order is not included in backlog pending completion of the source selection and evaluation review process. Also in the quarter, the company received a seven-year contract award to expand PAC-3 Seeker production. Backlog at Defense, Space & Security grew to a record $101 billion, with 23 percent representing orders from customers outside the U.S.

Global Services

Table 6. Global Services

Third Quarter

Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions)

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Revenues

$5,574

$5,370

4 %

$16,288

$15,714

4 %

Earnings from operations

$1,019

$938

9 %

$2,958

$2,930

1 %

Operating margins

18.3 %

17.5 %

0.8 Pts

18.2 %

18.6 %

(0.4) Pts

Global Services third quarter revenue was $5.6 billion on higher volume. Operating margin of 18.3 percent reflects favorable volume and mix.

In the quarter, Global Services captured an award from the U.S. Army to provide maintenance services for the AH-64 Apache fleet. Global Services ended the quarter with backlog of $33 billion.

Additional Financial Information

Table 7. Additional Financial Information

Third Quarter

Nine Months

(Dollars in Millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

($41)

($96)

($14)

($131)

Earnings/(loss) from operations

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

($610)

($748)

($1,588)

($2,145)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

$150

$268

$460

$787

Other income, net

$96

$276

$369

$924

Interest and debt expense

($573)

($694)

($1,789)

($2,112)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

$7

($140)

($89)

($298)

Unallocated items, eliminations and other primarily reflects timing of allocations.

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Earnings/(Loss), Core Operating Margins and Core Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Core operating earnings/(loss) is defined as GAAP Earnings/(loss) from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margins is defined as Core operating earnings/(loss) expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings/(loss) per share is defined as GAAP Diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding the net earnings/(loss) per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins and core earnings/(loss) per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided on page 12.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is GAAP operating cash flow reduced by capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. See Table 2 on page 2 for a reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating cash flow.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof, generally can be used to help identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, our financial outlook, targets, plans, goals and objectives, and industry projections and outlooks, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate.

These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes and geopolitical developments; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, production quality issues, commercial airplane production rates, our ability to successfully develop and certify new aircraft or new derivative aircraft, and the ability of our aircraft to meet stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government, as well as significant delays in U.S. government appropriations; (5) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of highly skilled labor and raw materials; (6) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (7) competition within our markets; (8) our non-U.S. operations and sales to non-U.S. customers, including tariffs, trade restrictions and government actions; (9) changes in accounting estimates; (10) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures, including anticipated synergies and quality improvements related to our acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.; (11) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (12) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (13) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (14) contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (15) management of a complex, global IT infrastructure; (16) compromised or unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; (17) potential business disruptions, including threats to physical security or our information technology systems, extreme weather (including effects of climate change) or other acts of nature, and pandemics or other public health crises; (18) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government inquiries or investigations; (19) potential environmental liabilities; (20) effects of climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to such change; (21) credit rating agency actions and our ability to effectively manage our liquidity; (22) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (23) the adequacy of our insurance coverage; (24) the dilutive effect of future issuances of our common stock; and (25) the preferential treatment of our 6.00% mandatory convertible preferred stock.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Eric Hill or Mike Harris BoeingInvestorRelations@boeing.com

Communications:

Wilson Chow media@boeing.com

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Sales of products

$61,117

$54,911

$20,753

$19,642

Sales of services

9,848

10,604

3,435

3,628

Total revenues

70,965

65,515

24,188

23,270

Cost of products

(55,664)

(54,522)

(19,146)

(22,737)

Cost of services

(8,174)

(8,516)

(2,875)

(2,908)

Total costs and expenses

(63,838)

(63,038)

(22,021)

(25,645)

7,127

2,477

2,167

(2,375)

Income from operating investments, net

229

42

215

14

General and administrative expense

(3,823)

(4,427)

(1,198)

(1,522)

Research and development expense, net

(2,654)

(2,651)

(830)

(897)

Gain/(loss) on dispositions, net

79

63

(1)

Earnings/(loss) from operations

958

(4,496)

354

(4,781)

Other income, net

369

924

96

276

Interest and debt expense

(1,789)

(2,112)

(573)

(694)

Loss before income taxes

(462)

(5,684)

(123)

(5,199)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(89)

(298)

7

(140)

Net loss

(551)

(5,982)

(116)

(5,339)

Less: Net earnings/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

13

3

(2)

Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders

(564)

(5,985)

(116)

(5,337)

Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends
accumulated during the period

259

259

87

87

?
Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders

($823)

($6,244)

($203)

($5,424)

?
Basic loss per share

($1.04)

($8.25)

($0.26)

($7.14)

?
Diluted loss per share

($1.04)

($8.25)

($0.26)

($7.14)

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

September 30
2026

December 31
2025

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$9,498

$10,921

Short-term and other investments

11,216

18,479

Accounts receivable, net

4,069

2,921

Unbilled receivables, net

10,179

9,158

Inventories

90,948

84,679

Other current assets, net

2,674

2,301

Assets held for sale

688

Total current assets

129,272

128,459

Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net

334

241

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $24,507 and
$23,613

16,685

15,361

Goodwill

17,778

17,275

Acquired intangible assets, net

1,279

1,567

Deferred income taxes

193

107

Investments

970

1,048

Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,186 and $1,014

4,228

4,177

Total assets

$170,739

$168,235

Liabilities and equity

Accounts payable

$15,288

$13,109

Accrued liabilities

26,441

27,141

Advances and progress billings

67,502

59,404

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

4,569

8,461

Liabilities held for sale

161

Total current liabilities

113,961

108,115

Deferred income taxes

310

216

Accrued retiree health care

1,995

2,091

Accrued pension plan liability, net

4,018

4,287

Other long-term liabilities

2,542

2,432

Long-term debt

41,351

45,637

Total liabilities

164,177

162,778

Shareholders' equity:

Mandatory convertible preferred stock, 6.00% Series A, par value $1.00 -
20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,750,000 shares issued; aggregate
liquidation preference $5,750

6

6

Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized;
1,012,261,159 shares issued

5,061

5,061

Additional paid-in capital

22,222

21,441

Treasury stock, at cost - 220,364,848 and 227,562,887 shares

(27,159)

(28,029)

Retained earnings

16,429

17,252

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,012)

(10,277)

Total shareholders' equity

6,547

5,454

Noncontrolling interests

15

3

Total equity

6,562

5,457

Total liabilities and equity

$170,739

$168,235

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine months ended
September 30

(Dollars in millions)

2026

2025

Cash flows - operating activities:

Net loss

($551)

($5,982)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided/(used) by operating activities:

Non-cash items -

Share-based plans expense

361

343

Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contributions

1,275

1,173

Depreciation and amortization

1,753

1,417

Investment/asset impairment charges, net

122

32

Gain on dispositions, net

(79)

(63)

777X and 767 reach-forward losses

86

5,140

Other charges and credits, net

(1)

217

Changes in assets and liabilities -

Accounts receivable

(1,130)

(836)

Unbilled receivables

(1,039)

(679)

Advances and progress billings

8,113

(2,065)

Inventories

(6,733)

(116)

Other current assets

(127)

227

Accounts payable

2,436

539

Accrued liabilities

(1,562)

574

Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred

(76)

93

Other long-term liabilities

(148)

(294)

Pension and other postretirement plans

(86)

(436)

Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net

(112)

274

Other

179

176

Net cash provided/(used) by operating activities

2,681

(266)

Cash flows - investing activities:

Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment

(3,040)

(1,986)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

21

5

Proceeds from dispositions

35

Contributions to investments

(28,170)

(36,337)

Proceeds from investments

35,040

32,674

Supplier notes receivable

(11)

(292)

Repayments on supplier notes receivable

12

Other

1

Net cash provided/(used) by investing activities

3,853

(5,901)

Cash flows - financing activities:

New borrowings

46

138

Debt repayments

(8,415)

(721)

Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements

(38)

(28)

Dividends paid on Mandatory convertible preferred stock

(259)

(244)

Other

46

43

Net cash used by financing activities

(8,620)

(812)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

5

39

Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted

(2,081)

(6,940)

Less net decrease in cash & cash equivalents classified as Assets held for sale

41

Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year

11,663

13,822

Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period

9,541

6,882

Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments

43

709

Cash & cash equivalents at end of period

$9,498

$6,173

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Summary of Business Segment Data

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

(Dollars in millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues:

Commercial Airplanes

$31,674

$30,115

$10,720

$11,094

Defense, Space & Security

23,017

19,817

7,935

6,902

Global Services

16,288

15,714

5,574

5,370

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

(14)

(131)

(41)

(96)

Total revenues

$70,965

$65,515

$24,188

$23,270

Earnings/(loss) from operations:

Commercial Airplanes

($1,582)

($6,447)

($697)

($5,353)

Defense, Space & Security

710

379

492

114

Global Services

2,958

2,930

1,019

938

Segment operating earnings/(loss)

2,086

(3,138)

814

(4,301)

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

(1,588)

(2,145)

(610)

(748)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

460

787

150

268

Earnings/(loss) from operations

958

(4,496)

354

(4,781)

Other income, net

369

924

96

276

Interest and debt expense

(1,789)

(2,112)

(573)

(694)

Loss before income taxes

(462)

(5,684)

(123)

(5,199)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(89)

(298)

7

(140)

Net loss

(551)

(5,982)

(116)

(5,339)

Less: Net earnings/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

13

3

(2)

Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders

(564)

(5,985)

(116)

(5,337)

Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends
accumulated during the period

259

259

87

87

?
Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders

($823)

($6,244)

($203)

($5,424)

Research and development expense, net:

Commercial Airplanes

$1,700

$1,657

$500

$565

Defense, Space & Security

563

618

197

198

Global Services

76

91

28

32

Other

315

285

105

102

Total research and development expense, net

$2,654

$2,651

$830

$897

Unallocated items, eliminations and other:

Share-based plans

($44)

($40)

$8

$11

Deferred compensation

(104)

(150)

3

(70)

Amortization of previously capitalized interest

(69)

(64)

(24)

(22)

Research and development expense, net

(315)

(285)

(105)

(102)

Eliminations and other unallocated items

(1,056)

(1,606)

(492)

(565)

Sub-total (included in Core operating earnings/(loss)

(1,588)

(2,145)

(610)

(748)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

277

588

92

198

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

183

199

58

70

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

460

787

$150

$268

Total

($1,128)

($1,358)

($460)

($480)

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited)

Deliveries

Nine months ended
September 30

Three months ended
September 30

Commercial Airplanes

2026

2025

2026

2025

737

367

330

124

121

767

26

20

10

6

777

20

29

5

9

787

62

61

22

24

Total

475

440

161

160

Defense, Space & Security

AH-64 Apache (New)

11

14

3

8

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

36

28

12

7

CH-47 Chinook (New)

7

1

2

-

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

4

9

1

2

F-15 Models

6

7

2

3

F/A-18 Models

7

12

2

3

KC-46 Tanker

15

9

7

4

MH-139

6

6

1

1

P-8 Models

2

4

-

2

Commercial Satellites

4

4

3

2

Total1

98

94

33

32

? 1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Total backlog (Dollars in millions)

September 30
2026

December 31
2025

Commercial Airplanes

$611,833

$567,290

Defense, Space & Security

100,505

84,786

Global Services

32,725

29,720

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

368

411

Total backlog

$745,431

$682,207

Contractual backlog

$692,767

$639,721

Unobligated backlog

52,664

42,486

Total backlog

$745,431

$682,207

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins, and core earnings/(loss) per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of earnings/(loss) from operations, operating margins, and diluted earnings/(loss) per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Third Quarter 2026

Third Quarter 2025

$ millions

Per Share

$ millions

Per Share

Revenues

$24,188

$23,270

Earnings/(loss) from operations (GAAP)

354

(4,781)

Operating margins (GAAP)

1.5 %

(20.5) %

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(92)

(198)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(58)

(70)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(150)

(268)

Core operating earnings/(loss) (non-GAAP)

$204

($5,049)

Core operating margins (non-GAAP)

0.8 %

(21.7) %

Diluted loss per share (GAAP)

($0.26)

($7.14)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

($92)

(0.12)

($198)

(0.26)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(58)

(0.07)

(70)

(0.09)

Non-operating pension expense/(income)

76

0.10

(42)

(0.06)

Non-operating postretirement income

(9)

(0.01)

(5)

(0.01)

Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1

17

0.02

66

0.09

Subtotal of adjustments

($66)

($0.08)

($249)

($0.33)

Core loss per share (non-GAAP)

($0.34)

($7.47)

?
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in
millions)

792.7

759.9

1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margins, and core earnings/(loss) per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of earnings/(loss) from operations, operating margins, and diluted earnings/(loss) per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Nine Months 2026

Nine Months 2025

$ millions

Per Share

$ millions

Per Share

Revenues

$70,965

$65,515

Earnings/(loss) from operations (GAAP)

958

(4,496)

Operating margins (GAAP)

1.3 %

(6.9) %

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(277)

(588)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(183)

(199)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(460)

(787)

Core operating earnings/(loss) (non-GAAP)

$498

($5,283)

Core operating margins (non-GAAP)

0.7 %

(8.1) %

Diluted loss per share (GAAP)

($1.04)

($8.25)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

($277)

(0.35)

($588)

(0.78)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(183)

(0.23)

(199)

(0.26)

Non-operating pension expense/(income)

223

0.28

(127)

(0.17)

Non-operating postretirement income

(27)

(0.03)

(14)

(0.02)

Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1

55

0.07

195

0.26

Subtotal of adjustments

($209)

($0.26)

($733)

($0.97)

Core loss per share (non-GAAP)

($1.30)

($9.22)

?
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in
millions)

790.4

756.7

1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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